PARENTING RESOURCES: Museums and Nature Centers

Feb 17, 2017
Boy looking through telescope at museum
Albany Heritage Area Visitors Center
Features the Henry Hudson Planetarium. Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 25 Quackenbush Square, Corner of Broadway and Clinton Avenue, Albany. Phone: 434-0405. Website: www.albany.org/visitors-center.
Albany Institute of History and Art
Open Wednesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Exhibits (including the famous Albany mummies) and programming for all ages. Adults $10; seniors and students $8; children, ages 6-12 $6; and children ages 5 and younger free. Corner of Washington Avenue and Dove Street, Albany. Phone: 463-4478. Website: www.albanyinstitute.org.
Albany Pine Bush Preserve Discovery Center
Provides interactive exhibits and activities that explore the preserve’s geologic and cultural significance, located at 195 New Karner Road. Open year round, Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. Phone: 456-0655. Website: www.albanypinebush.org.
The Arts Center
Rotating exhibitions and classes. Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Free. Arts Center of the Capital Region, 265 River St., Troy, Phone: 273-0552. Website: www.artscenteronline.org.
Emma Treadwell Thacher Nature Center
Trails and nature center that offers year-round educational programs for school groups, youth organizations, clubs and the general public. Open Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 87 Nature Center Way, Voorheesville. Phone: 872-0800. Website: nysparks.com/environment/nature-centers/8/details.aspx.
Empire State Aeroscience Museum
Regular museum hours, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $8 per adult, $6 per senior/military, $5 per child ages 6-16, and free for those younger than 6 accompanied by an adult. Schenectady County Airport, Route 50, Glenville, Phone: 377-2191, E-mail: esam@esam.org. Website: www.esam.org.
Five Rivers Environmental Education Center
Nature center featuring 450 acres of fields, forests and wetlands. Visitor Center is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. Phone: 475-0291. Website: www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.
Irish American Heritage Museum
Showcases contributions of the Irish people and their culture in America. Open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., closed Monday and Tuesday, 370 Broadway, Albany. Phone: 427-1916. Website: www.irishamericanheritagemuseum.org.
miSci (museum of innovation and science)
All new exhibits, planetarium shows. Open Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, noon-5 p.m. Children (3-12): $6.50, seniors (65+): $8, adults: $9.50. Add $5 for planetarium. Nott Terrace Heights, Schenectady, Phone: 382-7890. Website: www.miSci.org.
National Museum of Dance
Hands-on permanent exhibit for children, including the Dance Discovery Room, which will teach dance history and practices through responsive activities. Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Adults: $6.50, seniors and students: $5, children 12 and under: $3, children under 3: free, South Broadway, Saratoga Springs, Phone: 584-2225, ext. 3001. Website: www.dancemuseum.org.
New York State Museum
Programs, exhibitions and tours highlighting the state’s natural and cultural history. Also featuring a Children’s Discovery Place. Open daily, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Madison Avenue, Albany, Phone: 474-5877. Website: www.nysm.nysed.gov.
Rensselaer County Historical Society
Connects local history and heritage with contemporary life through a variety of objects and documents. Open Thursday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $5, 57 Second Street, Troy. Phone: 272-7232. Website: www.rchsonline.org.
Saratoga Automobile Museum
Celebrates the automobile and educates the general public, students and enthusiasts regarding the role of the automobile in the state and the wider world. Open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $8.50 for adults, $6 for students 17 and older, $6 for seniors 65 and older and active military, $4 for children 6-16, and free for ages 5 and younger. Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 110 Avenue of the Pines, Saratoga Springs. Phone: 587-1935. Website: saratogaautomuseum.org.
Shaker Heritage Museum
Historic 1848 Shaker Meeting House on the grounds of Ann Lee Home, Albany-Shaker Road, Colonie. Museum open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Suggested donation of $5. Phone: 456-7890. Website: shakerheritage.org.
SUNY Poly CMOST
Located in the Rensselaer Tech Park, off Route 4, in North Greenbush. Open Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 per person 2 and up, www.cmost.org. Phone: 235-2120, ext. 207.
Tang Teaching Museum
Promotes active use of the museum by the college community. Open Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m., Thursday until 9 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 for adults, $2 for seniors and $3 for children over 12. On the Skidmore campus, 815 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Phone: 580-8080. Website: tang.skidmore.edu.
World Awareness Children’s Museum
Open Thursday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, free for ages 3 and younger, military discounts are available, 89 Warren St., Second Floor, Glens Falls. Phone: 783-2773. Website: www.worldchildrensmuseum.org.
