Calendar of Events for parents

April 1 Saturday

Annual Teddy Bear Hospital Day

Bring a teddy bear to Albany Medical Center for a “checkup” hosted by Albany Medical College students who will teach children about general health, good nutritional habits and basic medical procedures. Children can also see the medical evacuation helicopter, an ambulance, a police car and fire truck, 1 to 4 p.m. Choices Café at Albany Medical Center.

Camouflage in Nature

Trees with eyes?! Sticks that walk?! Every day is April Fool’s Day in the natural world. Come and learn about different camouflage techniques used by plants and animals, both locally and worldwide, 10 a.m. Free. Registration required. Emma Treadwell Thacher Nature Center, 87 Nature Center Way, Voorheesville. Call (518) 872-0800 for more information or to register.

Summer Camp Fair

Dozens of Capital Region summer camps will be on hand to highlight their summer camp offerings, 10 a.m. Free admission and activities. Hudson Valley Community College – McDonough Sports Complex. For more information, visit www.hvcc.edu/kidscamps.

Movie: ‘The Aristocats’

Cat-related activities throughout the day with a screening of Disney’s “The Aristocats” at 1 p.m. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Golden Dragon Acrobats

Acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and spellbinding beauty, 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $12-$20. The Egg (Swyer Theater), Empire State Plaza, Albany. For more information, call (518) 473-1845.

2 Sunday

The Gazillion Bubble Show

Step into an interactive bubble world and be dazzled by spellbinding lasers, spectacular lighting effects, and jaw-dropping masterpieces of bubble artistry, 3 p.m. Tickets are $20-$40. Proctors, 432 State St., Schenectady. For more information, call (518) 346-6204 or visit www.proctors.org.

3 Monday

Pre-K Discovery Day

This monthly program is for our youngest explorers (ages 3-6 years old) where we use children’s love of nature to teach simple concepts. Adults are expected to attend. This is an outdoor program so please come dressed for the weather, 10:30 a.m. Free. Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park, 80 Scout Road, Gansevoort. For more information, call (518) 450-0321 or visit wiltonpreserve.org.

PJ Story Time

Join Library staff for a quiet, drop-in story time for families and children ages 2-6, 6:15 p.m. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Children’s Art Classes

Each week participants will learn new skills and get to create a new piece of artwork to take home, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Stage 1 – Albany Barn, 46 North Swan St., Albany. For more information, call 935-4858 or visit www.albanybarn.org.

Family Science Night

Local college science and engineering departments will be here with fun science activities for kids, 6:30 p.m. For kids in grades 3-6, with their families. Registration required. Guilderland Public Library, 2228 Western Ave., Guilderland. For more information, call (518) 456-2400 or visit www.guilpl.org.

4 Tuesday

Marble Madness

Design and build a unique maze for a marble to go through, then drop a marble in and watch it work, 3-7 p.m. Castleton Public Library, 85 S. Main St., Castleton-On-Hudson. For more information, call (518) 732-0879 or visit www.castletonpubliclibrary.org.

Just for Parents: What You Need to Know if Your Child is Newly Diagnosed or You Suspect a Disability

Parents of children birth through school-age will learn what to do if they suspect their child has a disability or has recently been diagnosed with a disability, 6 p.m. Presented by Mary Fornabia, special education resource specialist of the Parent Network of the Capital Region. Please register through presenter at pncrny.org or call 640-3390. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

6 Thursday

Wild and Wacky Woodcock Walk

Join Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission staff for our annual walk through the Pine Bush to watch the elaborate flight displays of the American Woodcock, 1-8:30 p.m. We will start out inside and then continue outside for a 0.9 mile walk. For ages 8 and up. Registration required. Albany Pine Bush Discovery Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

Paws to Read

Bring a book and read to a gentle dog who loves stories, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Grade 1-5. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Totally Toddler Storytime

With a combination of traditional preschool storytime and lots of movement and participation games, your active toddler will learn through play as he/she starts the transition to becoming a “big kid,” 9:45 a.m. For children ages 2-3. Storytime will be followed by playtime. Voorheesville Public Library, 51 School Road, Voorheesville. For more information, visit www.voorheesvillelibrary.org or call (518) 765-2791.

Babygarten

Stories, rhymes, music and playtime for little ones newborn up to 24 months, 10:45 a.m. Voorheesville Public Library, 51 School Road, Voorheesville. For more information, visit www.voorheesvillelibrary.org or call (518) 765-2791.

7 Friday

First Friday Friends

Children ages 12 to 36 months and their parents are invited to the library to play and interact with others while using age appropriate toys, books and puzzles, 10 a.m. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Story Art

Enjoy the Museum by listening to a story, exploring objects from the teaching collection and creating a fun art project, 11 a.m. Free. New York State Museum, 222 Madison Ave., Albany. For more information, call (518) 474-5877 or visit www.nysm.nysed.gov.

First Friday Family Films: ‘Trolls’

After the Bergens invade Troll Village, Poppy, the happiest Troll ever born, and the curmudgeonly Branch set off on a journey to rescue her friends (PG, 1hour 32min.), 6:30 p.m. Guilderland Public Library, 2228 Western Ave., Guilderland. For more information, call (518) 456-2400 or visit www.guilpl.org.

8 Saturday

Spring Comes in Like a Lion

Join WMHT’s Barbara Lukas as we welcome spring with books and crafts about lions and get your own copy of the book the Lion and the Mouse to take home and keep, 10:30 a.m. Registration required and all children must be accompanied by an adult caregiver. Guilderland Public Library, 2228 Western Ave., Guilderland. For more information, call (518) 456-2400 or visit www.guilpl.org.

Easter Egg Hunt

YMCA Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m. Free. Southern Saratoga YMCA, 1 Wall St., Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-2139.

The Ice Age Lab! A Mad Science Museum Lab

Also Sunday. Gain insight into Ice Age mysteries by exploring ancient evidence in fossils, skulls and bones and examining glacial sediments under the microscope, noon-3 p.m. Free. New York State Museum, 222 Madison Ave., Albany. For more information, call (518) 474-5877 or visit www.nysm.nysed.gov.

Heat, Turn, Hatch

Educator George Steele returns to candle the eggs in the library’s incubator, 10:30 a.m. All ages welcome. Please register in person, online or by phone. Voorheesville Public Library, 51 School Road, Voorheesville. For more information, visit www.voorheesvillelibrary.org or call (518) 765-2791.

10 Monday

Children’s Art Classes

Learn new skills and get to create a new piece of artwork to take home, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Stage 1 – Albany Barn, 46 North Swan St., Albany. For more information, call 935-4858 or visit www.albanybarn.org.

12 Wednesday

Nursery School Open House

Learn about age appropriate play-based programs for 2, 3, 4 and 5-year-olds, 5-7 p.m. Clifton Park Nursery School, 344 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, visit www.cliftonparknurseryschool.org or call (518) 371-5850.

Pajama-Rama

Wear your PJs and bring a stuffed friend to enjoy some fun and stories before bedtime, 7 p.m. Up to age 6 with family and friends. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

13 Thursday

Totally Toddler Storytime

Your active toddler will learn through play as he/she starts the transition to becoming a “big kid,” 9:45 a.m. For children ages 2-3. Storytime will be followed by playtime. Voorheesville Public Library, 51 School Road, Voorheesville. For more information, visit www.voorheesvillelibrary.org or call (518) 765-2791.

Babygarten

Stories, rhymes, music and playtime for little ones newborn up to 24 months, 10:45 a.m. Voorheesville Public Library, 51 School Road, Voorheesville. For more information, visit www.voorheesvillelibrary.org or call (518) 765-2791.

Lego Club

We supply the Legos; you supply the imagination. Build structures and make friends, 4 p.m. For kids and families. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Little Wonders of Science: Red Leaf, Yellow Leaf

Also Friday and Saturday. An educator-led reading of “Red Leaf, Yellow Leaf” by Lois Ehlert followed by some hands-on activities, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For ages 3-5. Register online or call. Free with admission of $5 for children, $8 for seniors and $10 for adults. MiSci, 15 Nott Terrace Heights, Schenectady. For more information, call (518) 382-7890 or visit www.misci.org.

14 Friday

World Language Friday: Russian

This international story time will include stories and songs in foreign languages and English, plus a craft, 10 a.m. For children ages 3 and up accompanied by an adult; no registration required. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Rainbow Art

Stop by the library to create a rainbow craft using all kinds of materials, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Castleton Public Library, 85 S. Main St., Castleton-On-Hudson. For more information, call (518) 732-0879 or visit www.castletonpubliclibrary.org.

15 Saturday

Challenger Adventure

See what it’s like to do experiments in space while working with other visitors to complete your mission, 2 and 3:30 p.m. Space is limited. For ages 5 and up. Each child under 7 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $5-$10 plus regular admission of $5 for children, $8 for seniors and $10 for adults. MiSci, 15 Nott Terrace Heights, Schenectady. For more information, call (518) 382-7890 or visit www.misci.org.

Wild and Wacky World of Pond

Join us for an exploration and observation of the many creatures that live in a Pine Bush pond. Dress in footwear and clothing you don’t mind getting wet and dirty, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. All ages. Registration required. Albany Pine Bush Discovery Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

Children’s Star Sighting

Interactive program identifies stars, planets, comets and constellations in the night sky, 11 a.m. Geared to children ages 3-7 and their families. Cost is $3 all seats. Albany Visitors Center, 25 Quackenbush Square, Albany. For more information, call (518) 434-0405 or visit www.albany.org.

16 Sunday

Easter Egg Hunt

Annual free children’s Easter egg hunt for children 12 and under. Easter service starts at 10 a.m. and the Easter egg hunt will start at11:30 a.m. Parkside Church, 14 Jarose Place (off of Grooms Road) in Clifton Park. Visit www.parksidecc.org/events/easter-egg-hunt for more information.

17 Monday

LittleBits Build Workshop

Make electric circuits that control lights, sounds, movements and more with LittleBits magnetic building blocks, 2-3 p.m. For grade 1-4. Sign up online or call. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Children’s Art Classes

Each week participants will learn new skills and get to create a new piece of artwork to take home, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Stage 1 – Albany Barn, 46 North Swan St., Albany. For more information, call 935-4858 or visit www.albanybarn.org.

Lego Building

We’ve got bricks for all ages and stages, toddlers to tweens, everyone is welcome to drop in and enjoy building together, 10:30 a.m. Voorheesville Public Library, 51 School Road, Voorheesville. For more information, visit www.voorheesvillelibrary.org or call (518) 765-2791.

Kids Movie Matinee: ‘Trolls’

Popcorn and refreshments served, 1:30 p.m. Rated PG, 92 minutes. Voorheesville Public Library, 51 School Road, Voorheesville. For more information, visit www.voorheesvillelibrary.org or call (518) 765-2791.

Chalkboard Flower Pots

Get into the spring mood with a special flower pot. Decorate it with chalk as many times as you want, then take it home for planting, noon-7 p.m. Castleton Public Library, 85 S. Main St., Castleton-On-Hudson. For more information, call (518) 732-0879 or visit www.castletonpubliclibrary.org.

Spring Nature Scavenger Hunt

Use your senses to explore the outdoors and complete a nature scavenger hunt with your family, 1 p.m. For ages 5 and up. Register by April 13. Meet at the kiosk at Parking Lot #1 on Scout Road. Free. Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park, 80 Scout Road, Gansevoort. For more information, call (518) 450-0321 or visit wiltonpreserve.org.

The Fourth Wall: Fruit Flies Like a Banana

The Fourth Wall will blow your mind with tricks, bust your gut with laughter, and maybe even bring a tear to your eye with beautiful music, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets cost $15. Steamer No. 10 Theatre, 500 Western Ave., Albany. For more information, call (518) 438-5503 or visit www.steamer10theatre.org.

18 Tuesday

Silly Billy Magic

Wearing his trade-mark jumbo-sized glasses, Silly Billy combines great magic with lots of comedy, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets cost $15. Steamer No. 10 Theatre, 500 Western Ave., Albany. For more information, call (518) 438-5503 or visit www.steamer10theatre.org.

Sculpture Walk

Join us for a walk to collect pieces of nature from the outdoors and then use them to make a unique sculpture, 4 p.m. Castleton Public Library, 85 S. Main St., Castleton-On-Hudson. For more information, call (518) 732-0879 or visit www.castletonpubliclibrary.org.

Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’: A Palace Family Fun Day!

A Palace Family Fun Day, featuring pre-film games and activities, 1 p.m. Tickets cost $5 each. Palace Theatre, 19 Clinton Ave., Albany. For more information, call (518) 465-3334 or visit www.palacealbany.org.

Turtle Time

Want to see a turtle up close (but no touching)? Come to the Discovery Center and meet one of our turtles, 2 p.m. All ages. Free. Albany Pine Bush Discovery Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

Llama Live!

Listen to stories with Teri Conroy and a llama guest, 10:30 a.m. For kids up to age 6 and families. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Pokémon Go(es) to the Four Corners

Meet with your Pokémon Go app ready to play and get free WiFi using the library’s mobile hotspots as you walk to the Four Corners looking for Pokémon, 2-4 p.m. Adults must accompany children. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Chickens! Family Storytime

Shake your tail feathers and strut over for some egg-cellent storytime fun celebrating our feathered friend, the chicken! Two bantam hens will be visiting at the end of the program, 10 a.m.For children ages 3-grade 2 and families. Please register in person, online or by phone. Voorheesville Public Library, 51 School Road, Voorheesville. For more information, visit www.voorheesvillelibrary.org or call (518) 765-2791.

Museum History Detectives: Investigate & Explore

Museum Historians determine the age of objects by looking at clues. Figure out how old the Fire Engines are by examining evidence. This program will meet in Fire Engine Hall, 11 a.m, noon and 2 p.m. Free. New York State Museum, 222 Madison Ave., Albany. For more information, call (518) 474-5877 or visit www.nysm.nysed.gov.

19 Wednesday

Star Lab

Crawl inside our inflatable planetarium and experience a seasonal sky tour, 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Free tickets will be available at the main lobby desk one hour before each show time. Ages 5 years and above. Free. New York State Museum, 222 Madison Ave., Albany. For more information, call (518) 474-5877 or visit www.nysm.nysed.gov.

19 Wednesday (cont.)

Build a Nest Box

Invite beautiful bluebirds or mosquito-eating tree swallows into your yard. Our kits are pre-cut and pre-drilled, all hardware included. You will learn how to correctly place and monitor your nest box. This program is open to adults and children of all ages. Materials fee is $8. Bring a cordless screw gun and join the fun. Each child registered must be accompanied by an adult. Emma Treadwell Thacher Nature Center, 87 Nature Center Way, Voorheesville. Call (518) 872-0800 for more information or to register.

Challenger Adventure

Also Thursday, Friday and Saturday. See what it’s like to do experiments in space while working with other visitors to complete your mission, 2 and 3:30 p.m. Space is limited. For ages 5 and up. Each child under 7 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $5-$10 plus regular admission of $5 for children, $8 for seniors and $10 for adults. MiSci, 15 Nott Terrace Heights, Schenectady. For more information, call (518) 382-7890 or visit www.misci.org.

Solve a Rubik’s Cube

Learn to solve the original 3-by-3-by-3 Rubik’s cube, the classic 1970s brainteaser. Rubik’s cubes will be provided, 2-3:30 p.m. Grade 3 and up. Sign up online or call. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visitbethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Catskill Puppets: Willow Girl

This rod puppet show features a huge, gracefully animated Willow Tree and is a wonderful blend of humor, mystery, drama and magical effects, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets cost $15. Steamer No. 10 Theatre, 500 Western Ave., Albany. For more information, call (518) 438-5503 or visit www.steamer10theatre.org.

Cool Science: Kazoos

In this month’s science exploration, we will make kazoos and learn how sound works, 4-6 p.m. Castleton Public Library, 85 S. Main St., Castleton-On-Hudson. For more information, call (518) 732-0879 or visit www.castletonpubliclibrary.org.

Family Movie Night: ‘Sing’

Movie lovers of all ages are welcome at our family movie nigh, 6 p.m. Castleton Public Library, 85 S. Main St., Castleton-On-Hudson. For more information, call (518) 732-0879 or visit www.castletonpubliclibrary.org.

20 Thursday

Poetry Games

Stop by for some fun poetry exercises and games, noon-6 p.m. Castleton Public Library, 85 S. Main St., Castleton-On-Hudson. For more information, call (518) 732-0879 or visit www.castletonpubliclibrary.org.

Turtle Time

Want to see a turtle up close (but no touching)? Come to the Discovery Center and meet one of our turtles, 2 p.m. All ages. Free. Albany Pine Bush Discovery Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

Green Screen Fun for Families

Superimpose your image on a funky new background using the library’s green screen background and iPads! You can also bring your own cameras, 10-11:30 a.m. For all ages. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visitbethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Solar Power S’mores

Celebrate Earth Day by making a solar powered oven using recycled materials, create an oven that uses heat from the sun to melt s’mores, 11 a.m. For ages 8 and up. Meet at the pavilion across the road from Parking Lot #1 on Scout Road. Register by April 19. Free. Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park, 80 Scout Road, Gansevoort. For more information, call (518) 450-0321 or visit wiltonpreserve.org.

Ventriloquist Steve Charney

Steve Charney, with his wooden assistant Harry, has performed magic, music, jokes, and other forms of comedy throughout the U.S. for several decades, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets cost $15. Steamer No. 10 Theatre, 500 Western Ave., Albany. For more information, call (518) 438-5503 or visit www.steamer10theatre.org.

21 Friday

Bert the Nerd: Juggler

Extraordinaire

Whether perched atop a unicycle flinging around knives and torches, walking a rope, or simply smashing crackers with a sledgehammer, Bert manages to command the force of gravity but gets mystified by his necktie, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets cost $15. Steamer No. 10 Theatre, 500 Western Ave., Albany. For more information, call (518) 438-5503 or visit www.steamer10theatre.org.

Creativity Lab: Cooking with Eggs

Learn to make an egg burrito, and you’ll never go hungry at breakfast, lunch, or dinner, 1:30 p.m. Grades 4 to 8. Please register in person, online or by phone. Voorheesville Public Library, 51 School Road, Voorheesville. For more information, visit www.voorheesvillelibrary.org or call (518) 765-2791.

World Language Friday: Spanish

This international story time will include stories and songs in foreign languages and English, plus a craft, 10 a.m. For children ages 3 and up accompanied by an adult; no registration required. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Vacation Cinema: ‘Moana’

The box office hit (PG, 113 min.) will transport you to a Hawaiian paradise, 10 a.m. For kids and families. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

22 Saturday

Project Runway Fashion Show

A fashion show and reception marks the end of Project Runway’s Go Green challenge. See what styles the teens have created using recycled materials, 3 p.m. All ages are welcome. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visitbethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Earth Day in the Pine Bush

Celebrate Earth Day by volunteering on a conservation project in the Pine Bush, 9 a.m.-noon. Lunch will be provided for all volunteers. All ages. Free. Albany Pine Bush Discovery Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

Wildlife Presentation

Meet some wild neighbors up close and personal and learn about where and how they live, 2 p.m. Donations accepted Registration required. Emma Treadwell Thacher Nature Center, 87 Nature Center Way, Voorheesville. Call (518) 872-0800 for more information or to register.

23 Sunday

Mother Goose Jazz Band Concert

An entertaining and upbeat program that blends traditional children’s songs with contemporary styles to create music that will appeal to listeners young and old, 2 p.m. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

24 Monday

PJ Story Time

Join Library staff for a quiet, drop-in story time for families and children ages 2-6, 6:15 p.m. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

26 Wednesday

Teddy Bear Sleepover

Families with children ages 3-8 are invited to join Diane Payette, local performer and educator, for teddy bear songs and stories. Bring your favorite bear or cuddly friend to stay overnight in the Library and pick up your stuffed friend the next day, 6:30 p.m. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

28 Friday

World Language Friday: Japanese

This international story time will include stories and songs in foreign languages and English, plus a craft, 10 a.m. For children ages 3 and up accompanied by an adult; no registration required. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

29 Saturday

Which Came First?

Meet a rooster and a hen while learning how an egg incubator works with environmental educator George Steele, 2:15 p.m. For all ages. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Spring Kids’ Exchange Consignment Sale

Over 20,000 new and gently-used items, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Half-price sale runs from 1-3 p.m. Free admission, all-you-can-bounce and face painting. Chase Sports Complex, 22 Hudson Falls Road, South Glens Falls. Visit exchangesale.org for all sale information.

Sesame Street Live! ‘Make a New Friend’

Also Sunday. Elmo, Grover, Abby Cadabby, and their Sesame Street friends welcome Chamki, Grover’s friend from India, to Sesame Street. Saturday showtimes at 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday showtime at 1 p.m. Tickets cost $21-$68. Palace Theatre, 19 Clinton Ave., Albany. For more information, call (518) 465-3334 or visit www.palacealbany.org.

30 Sunday

SenseAble Science

A sensory friendly science center experience for those with autism and other sensory needs, 10 a.m.-noon. Free with admission of $5 for children, $8 for seniors and $10 for adults. MiSci, 15 Nott Terrace Heights, Schenectady. For more information, call (518) 382-7890 or visit www.misci.org.

