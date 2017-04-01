Parent Pages 2017 summer camp guide

Albany Berkshire Ballet

Summer dance camps and intensives for ages 4 to adult, beginner to professional.

25 Monroe St., Albany

Call 426-0660 or visit

www.SchoolofABB.org

Albany JCC Summer Camps

Tons of incredible choices for ages 3-15 with water sports, the arts, science, circus and much more.

340 Whitehall Road, Albany

Call 438-6651 or visit

www.AlbanyJCC.org

All About Kids Enrichment Program

Six-week summer program available for 3-4-year-olds with art, play and fun.

Sacandaga Elementary School, Scotia

Call 608-6563 for details.

Capital District YMCA

Over 12 locations. From day camps to overnight camps to specialty camps, field trips and weekly themes, there is something for everyone.

Call 869-3500 or visit

www.CDYMCA.org/camp

Children’s Museum of Science & Technology (CMOST)

SUNY Poly summer hands-on summer camp for ages 5-11 explores engineering and robotics to film creation and much more.

250 Jordan Road, Troy

Call 235-2120 or visit

www.CMOST.org

Club Scientific – Colonie

Classes and camps throughout the Capital District for pre-K to teens.

Call 479-9888 or visit

www.Colonie.ClubScientific.com

Colonie KidzArt

Classes and camps throughout the Capital District for pre-K to teens.

Call 479-9888 or visit

www.Colonie.KidzArt.com

Doane Stuart School

Announcing SCAMP – a great summer experience for 3-8-year-olds with dance, music, science and tons of outdoor fun.

199 Washington Ave., Rensselaer

Call 465-5222 or email:

scamp@DoaneStuart.org or visit

www.DoaneStuart.org/SCAMP

Drama Kids International

Weekly full and half-day summer camps held in the Capital District for ages 4-11.

Call 458-1313 or visit

www.DramaKids.com

Girl Scouts of Northeastern NY

Day camps and overnight camps available with weekly add-on specialty programs. You don’t need to be a Girl Scout to attend

Visit www.gsneny.org/summer-camp

Krumkill Stables

Riding lessons, trail rides and more.

Spring Break Horse Camp: April 17-21.

Summer Camp: June 26-Sept. 1.

460 Krumkill Road, Albany

Call 482-8704 or visit

www.KrumkillStables.com

Newmeadow Preschool

A six-week summer term from July 10-Aug. 18 building Kindergarten readiness skills, self-esteem and confidence.

100 Saratoga Village Blvd., Malta

Call 899-9235

15 Burke Drive, Queensbury

Call 338-3482 or visit

www.NewMeadow.org

Ohav Shalom Nursery School

Summer weekly themed camp for preschool kids ages 18 months to 5 years old. Full or part-time availability.

113 New Krumkill Road, Albany

Call Sheryl @ 489-4894 or visit

www.OhavShalom.com/Early-Childhood

Samaritan-Rensselaer Children’s Center – Summer Fun at RPI

For kids ages 4-12 with swimming, arts and crafts, sports, drama, field trips and more. Full or part-time. Located on the campus of RPI.

Call Deirdre or Kristina @ 271-3748 or www.NortheastHealth.com/SummerCamp

Serendipity Day Care Center

Summer Dippin’ 2017: Seven themed weeks for children in grade 1-5 with horseback riding, beaches, parks, pools, field trips and more.

Summer Dippin’ Drama Camp: For children in grade 1-7.

22 Grove St., Voorheesville

Call 765-2399 or email:

KateNovitsky@yahoo.com

Temple Israel – Herman and Libbie Michaelson Early Childhood Education Center

Summer Fun program for kids under 5 with creative play and activities.

600 New Scotland Ave., Albany

Call Amie at 438-7858 x 120 or visit

www.AmieBloom@tialbany.org

The Albany Academies

A variety of summer programs for students in pre-K through 10th grade.

135 Academy Road, Albany

For more information, visit

www.AlbanyAcademies.org

The College of Saint Rose

25th Summer Academy: Four weeks of fun and learning for students in grades 6-10.

432 Western Ave., Albany

Call 454-5144 or visit

www.StRose.edu/summeracademy

The Music Studio

Summer fun with music for ages 2-7.

Piano camp for pianists ages 9 and up.

1237 Central Ave., Albany

Call 459-7799 or visit

www.TheMusicStudio.com

The Spotted Zebra Learning Center

Playing in the Sandbox – Social Skills Camp for children ages 4-6.

26 Computer Drive East, Albany

Call 438-4800 or visit

www.SpottedZebra.org

Woodland Hill Montessori School

Summer day camp for ages 3-12 with fun and creative play and exploration.

100 Montessori Place, North Greenbush

Call 283-5400 or visit

www.WoodlandHill.org

