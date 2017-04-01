Parent Pages 2017 summer camp guide

Apr 01, 2017 Kristen Roberts Parent Pages, Parenting Resources
Albany Berkshire Ballet
Summer dance camps and intensives for ages 4 to adult, beginner to professional.
25 Monroe St., Albany
Call 426-0660 or visit
Albany JCC Summer Camps
Tons of incredible choices for ages 3-15 with water sports, the arts, science, circus and much more.
340 Whitehall Road, Albany
Call 438-6651 or visit
All About Kids Enrichment Program
Six-week summer program available for 3-4-year-olds with art, play and fun.
Sacandaga Elementary School, Scotia
Call 608-6563 for details.
Capital District YMCA
Over 12 locations. From day camps to overnight camps to specialty camps, field trips and weekly themes, there is something for everyone.
Call 869-3500 or visit
www.CDYMCA.org/camp
Children’s Museum of Science & Technology (CMOST)
SUNY Poly summer hands-on summer camp for ages 5-11 explores engineering and robotics to film creation and much more.
250 Jordan Road, Troy
Call 235-2120 or visit
Club Scientific – Colonie
Classes and camps throughout the Capital District for pre-K to teens.
Call 479-9888 or visit
www.Colonie.ClubScientific.com
Colonie KidzArt
Classes and camps throughout the Capital District for pre-K to teens.
Call 479-9888 or visit
Doane Stuart School
Announcing SCAMP – a great summer experience for 3-8-year-olds with dance, music, science and tons of outdoor fun.
199 Washington Ave., Rensselaer
Call 465-5222 or email:
scamp@DoaneStuart.org or visit
www.DoaneStuart.org/SCAMP
Drama Kids International
Weekly full and half-day summer camps held in the Capital District for ages 4-11.
Call 458-1313 or visit
Girl Scouts of Northeastern NY
Day camps and overnight camps available with weekly add-on specialty programs. You don’t need to be a Girl Scout to attend
Visit www.gsneny.org/summer-camp
Krumkill Stables
Riding lessons, trail rides and more.
Spring Break Horse Camp: April 17-21.
Summer Camp: June 26-Sept. 1.
460 Krumkill Road, Albany
Call 482-8704 or visit
Newmeadow Preschool
A six-week summer term from July 10-Aug. 18 building Kindergarten readiness skills, self-esteem and confidence.
100 Saratoga Village Blvd., Malta
Call 899-9235
15 Burke Drive, Queensbury
Call 338-3482 or visit
www.NewMeadow.org
Ohav Shalom Nursery School
Summer weekly themed camp for preschool kids ages 18 months to 5 years old. Full or part-time availability.
113 New Krumkill Road, Albany
Call Sheryl @ 489-4894 or visit
www.OhavShalom.com/Early-Childhood
Samaritan-Rensselaer Children’s Center – Summer Fun at RPI
For kids ages 4-12 with swimming, arts and crafts, sports, drama, field trips and more. Full or part-time. Located on the campus of RPI.
Call Deirdre or Kristina @ 271-3748 or www.NortheastHealth.com/SummerCamp
Serendipity Day Care Center
Summer Dippin’ 2017: Seven themed weeks for children in grade 1-5 with horseback riding, beaches, parks, pools, field trips and more.
Summer Dippin’ Drama Camp: For children in grade 1-7.
22 Grove St., Voorheesville
Call 765-2399 or email:
Temple Israel – Herman and Libbie Michaelson Early Childhood Education Center
Summer Fun program for kids under 5 with creative play and activities.
600 New Scotland Ave., Albany
Call Amie at 438-7858 x 120 or visit
www.AmieBloom@tialbany.org
The Albany Academies
A variety of summer programs for students in pre-K through 10th grade.
135 Academy Road, Albany
For more information, visit
www.AlbanyAcademies.org
The College of Saint Rose
25th Summer Academy: Four weeks of fun and learning for students in grades 6-10.
432 Western Ave., Albany
Call 454-5144 or visit
www.StRose.edu/summeracademy
The Music Studio
Summer fun with music for ages 2-7.
Piano camp for pianists ages 9 and up.
1237 Central Ave., Albany
Call 459-7799 or visit
www.TheMusicStudio.com
The Spotted Zebra Learning Center
Playing in the Sandbox – Social Skills Camp for children ages 4-6.
26 Computer Drive East, Albany
Call 438-4800 or visit
Woodland Hill Montessori School
Summer day camp for ages 3-12 with fun and creative play and exploration.
100 Montessori Place, North Greenbush
Call 283-5400 or visit
