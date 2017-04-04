 

LET’S COOK: Easter eggs to dye for

Apr 04, 2017

One of my family’s favorite things this time of year is to experiment with egg decorating. This year we dyed eggs with a solid color and then added food coloring to rice and made shakers to speckle the eggs. Find our entire process below, including hard-boiling directions.

Jodie Fitz

You can also learn more about our experimentations at www.jodiefitz.com and discover how to stripe eggs, marbleize them with whipped topping, use rubber bands as designs or create an ombre affect.

Step one: Hard boil the eggs

Place the eggs in a saucepan and cover them with water at least a ¼ inch above the eggs.  Bring the water to a boil.  Cover the eggs and boil for 5-7 minutes.  Turn off the stovetop and let the cooking eggs stay in the hot water on the burner for an additional 7 minutes.  Run the eggs under cold water to stop the cooking process and let them cool before continuing with the coloring process.

Step two:  Color the base of the egg

Purchase the basic color egg decorating kit in the seasonal aisle or food coloring in the baking aisle at the grocery store.  Follow the directions on the package and dye the eggs for a short period of time to create a light-colored base.

Step three: Make a rice shaker

Use an extra-large plastic egg that can be found in the seasonal aisle at the grocery store or your local craft store.

Add 4 tablespoons of instant rice and 2 teaspoons of food coloring to the large egg.  Stir the rice and food coloring together until the rice is fully covered.  Place the hard-boiled egg into the larger egg and gently shake for a speckled look.  Let the eggs fully dry before displaying.

Note:  Prepare the colored rice just before using.  If you prep the rice in advance and let set, the rice will absorb all of the food coloring and dry out.

Get more recipes from Jodie Fitz through the Price Chopper Kids Cooking Club at www.pricechopper.com. To learn more about her, visit www.jodiefitz.com.

