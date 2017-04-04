LET’S COOK: Easter eggs to dye for

Apr 04, 2017 Jodie Fitz Parent Pages, Parenting Resources
One of my family’s favorite things this time of year is to experiment with egg decorating. This year we dyed eggs with a solid color and then added food coloring to rice and made shakers to speckle the eggs. Find our entire process below, including hard-boiling directions.
You can also learn more about our experimentations at www.jodiefitz.com and discover how to stripe eggs, marbleize them with whipped topping, use rubber bands as designs or create an ombre affect.
Step one: Hard boil the eggs
Place the eggs in a saucepan and cover them with water at least a ¼ inch above the eggs. Bring the water to a boil. Cover the eggs and boil for 5-7 minutes. Turn off the stovetop and let the cooking eggs stay in the hot water on the burner for an additional 7 minutes. Run the eggs under cold water to stop the cooking process and let them cool before continuing with the coloring process.
Step two: Color the base of the egg
Purchase the basic color egg decorating kit in the seasonal aisle or food coloring in the baking aisle at the grocery store. Follow the directions on the package and dye the eggs for a short period of time to create a light-colored base.
Step three: Make a rice shaker
Use an extra-large plastic egg that can be found in the seasonal aisle at the grocery store or your local craft store.
Add 4 tablespoons of instant rice and 2 teaspoons of food coloring to the large egg. Stir the rice and food coloring together until the rice is fully covered. Place the hard-boiled egg into the larger egg and gently shake for a speckled look. Let the eggs fully dry before displaying.
Note: Prepare the colored rice just before using. If you prep the rice in advance and let set, the rice will absorb all of the food coloring and dry out.
Get more recipes from Jodie Fitz through the Price Chopper Kids Cooking Club at www.pricechopper.com.
Bring an appetizer to share with neighbors and friends!
Neighborhood Cocktail Hour
Prepare your favorite dish and share it with your neighbors and friends. Be sure to sign up in the Clubhouse.
Neighborhood Pot Luck Dinner
Celebrate residents with birthdays that occurred in March/April. Cake and beverages will be provided.
March/April Resident Birthday Celebration!
The Spinney Book Club is currently reading Traces of Guilt by Dee Henderson and will be discussing the book at the next meeting in the Clubhouse Conference room. If you’re interested, please come and join us!
Spinney Book Club Meeting: Traces of Guilt
The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:
June 1st: Betty & The Baby Boomers, benefitting Heroes at Home
Concert Series: Betty & The Baby Boomers
June 1st: Betty & The Baby Boomers, benefitting Heroes at Home ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:

May 4th: Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen, benefitting children attending summer theater program at Sand Lake Center for the Arts
May 4th: Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen, benefitting children attending summer theater program at Sand Lake Center for the Arts
Concert Series: Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen
May 4th: Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen, benefitting children attending summer theater program at Sand Lake Center for the Arts ... See MoreSee Less
Open to all grandchildren and great-grandchildren under the age of 12. The Hunt will take place in the Clubhouse and the Clubhouse parking lot.
Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Enjoy a lunch with neighbors and friends at Mercato’s (located at 155 Delaware Avenue in Delmar). Please RSVP to Wendi by March 6th at wgross@bhhsblake.com or (518) 512-3298.
Lunch With Neighbors
Dog and Cat Food Drive to Benefit the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA.
Oldies 93.5 FM, The Cat 98.5 FM and WRWD will be hosting a pet food drive on Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hudson ShopRite to benefit the Columbia-Greene Humane Society’s Food Bank. Radio personality Bill Williams from The Cat and Oldies will be on hand to collect donations. The Food Bank is in desperate need of dry cat food, and for every bag donated, a supporter of CGHS/SPCA will donate a matching bag.
“Our Bank has been a critical service for hundreds of people in the community who have fallen on difficult economic times, and we can’t thank Bill Williams, The Cat, Oldies, and WRWD enough for helping to fill it,” said CGHS/SPCA President/Investigator Ron Perez.
The Food Bank is a free service to cat and dog owners who are experiencing financial hardships. The Bank is open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Each year CGHS/SPCA gives away more than 35,000 pounds of free pet food.
For more information, please call CGHS/SPCA at (518) 828-6044, or visit our website at cghs.org. ... See MoreSee Less