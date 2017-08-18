Enjoy summer with an eye on September

Aug 18, 2017 Kristen Roberts Parent Pages, Parenting Columns
It’s that time of year again. Summer is still in full swing, but the reminders that school will be starting soon are constant. The back-to-school sales have started, and kids and parents are eagerly awaiting their class placement letters.
For those parents who like to plan ahead (among whom I count myself), Parent Pages is offering the first part of our after-school and enrichment listings. The list will continue in the September issue. On Page 13, you will find dozens of local organizations that offer preschool and child-care programs, as well as after-school offerings that will keep your child engaged and entertained in a meaningful way when the school day is over. It can be hard to start thinking about fall when you are trying to savor your lazy summer days, but there’s always enough of a scramble at the end of August and early September that you will be glad to have this part of the puzzle already in place.
Also in this issue, we are featuring the newest book from our longtime Let’s Cook columnist Jodie Fitz — “Fidget Grows a Pizza Garden.” Jodie is a tireless advocate for getting kids in the kitchen through her writing and work with the Price Chopper Kids Cooking Club. She’s a frequent presenter at libraries and Scout meetings throughout the region, and it’s no exaggeration to say that she has cooked with thousands of local children through her work. We are so lucky to have her as a contributor to Parent Pages! Read all about “Fidget Grows a Pizza Garden” on Page 11, and whip up a yummy salad racecar from her recipe on Page 10.
Remember, despite that nagging feeling that school days are right around the corner, there is still of lot of summer left.
Check out our calendar on Pages 18-22 for some warm-weather activities that invite families to do more relaxing than running around. Or take in the water ski show at Jumpin’ Jacks in Scotia. Stroll the paths or participate in a family workshop at the Five Rivers Environmental Education Center in Bethlehem, or feed the ducks and ride the carousel at Congress Park in Saratoga Springs.
***
You don’t have to wait for a contest to submit a potential shot for the Parent Pages cover; email them to me anytime at robertsk@spotlightnews.com. Also feel free to send your suggestions, ideas, comments and pictures to me at robertsk@spotlightnews.com. You can check out the latest at www.cdparentpages.com.
Kristen Roberts, Editor
