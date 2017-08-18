LET’S COOK: Take your salad for a spin

Every once in a while, you just have to play with your food! Here’s a great way to take salad to a whole new level while packing in a bunch of veggies to boot.

Simply pull out a mini chopper, lay out a salad buffet that includes everyone’s favorites, and let everyone chop and build their way to some dinner fun by following the directions below.

Salad Stuffed Racecars

2 small peppers*

1 cup salad mix

1 cup vegetable medley with broccoli, cauliflower and carrots

1/8 cup shelled pistachios

Cucumber

Sliced olives

1-2 tablespoons of yogurt-based ranch dressing

Create the car base by using a sharp knife to cut an oval in top of the pepper. Clean out the center and rinse the pepper. You may have to shave a slight edge with a sharp knife on the bottom of the pepper so that it has a flat edge to rest on.

*Use a small pepper. Waxed Hungarian, Italian peppers or baby bells work best.

To create wheels, wash and slice the cucumber. Spread come cream cheese on one side of the slices you are planning to use for wheels, and attach them to the sides.

To fill the race cars, use a mini chopper or food processor to chop the salad mix, vegetable medley and pistachios. Stir in the dressing. Fill the car base and add an olive slice for a steering wheel.

Check out Jodie’s other salad creations at www.jodiefitz.com and try making a Salad Stuffed Cyclops or Sailboat.

Get more recipes from Jodie Fitz through the Price Chopper Kids Cooking Club at www.pricechopper.com. To learn more about her, visit www.jodiefitz.com.

