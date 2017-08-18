LET’S COOK: Take your salad for a spin

Aug 18, 2017 Jodie Fitz Parent Pages, Parenting Columns
Every once in a while, you just have to play with your food! Here’s a great way to take salad to a whole new level while packing in a bunch of veggies to boot.
Simply pull out a mini chopper, lay out a salad buffet that includes everyone’s favorites, and let everyone chop and build their way to some dinner fun by following the directions below.
Salad Stuffed Racecars
2 small peppers*
1 cup salad mix
1 cup vegetable medley with broccoli, cauliflower and carrots
1/8 cup shelled pistachios
Cucumber
Sliced olives
1-2 tablespoons of yogurt-based ranch dressing
Create the car base by using a sharp knife to cut an oval in top of the pepper. Clean out the center and rinse the pepper. You may have to shave a slight edge with a sharp knife on the bottom of the pepper so that it has a flat edge to rest on.
*Use a small pepper. Waxed Hungarian, Italian peppers or baby bells work best.
To create wheels, wash and slice the cucumber. Spread come cream cheese on one side of the slices you are planning to use for wheels, and attach them to the sides.
To fill the race cars, use a mini chopper or food processor to chop the salad mix, vegetable medley and pistachios. Stir in the dressing. Fill the car base and add an olive slice for a steering wheel.
Check out Jodie’s other salad creations at www.jodiefitz.com and try making a Salad Stuffed Cyclops or Sailboat.
Get more recipes from Jodie Fitz through the Price Chopper Kids Cooking Club at www.pricechopper.com. To learn more about her, visit www.jodiefitz.com.
Aug 18, 2017 0
Aug 18, 2017 0
Aug 18, 2017 0
Aug 18, 2017 0
Jun 14, 2017 0
Jun 13, 2017 0
May 31, 2017 0
May 26, 2017 0
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 2 new photos.
2 hours ago
Elmo and Orin regularly visit us, and we love seeing them both! Elmo, a Landseer Newfoundland, gives lots of love and slobbery kisses to everyone he sees. Earlier this week, Orin was at the Albany International Airport with Elmo, visiting travelers. In conversation with one of the travelers, she asked if he takes Elmo to visit other places? Orin told her that they visit Daughters of Sarah on a regular basis, too. The woman was so touched and wanted to do something to show her appreciation. Orin does not accept any gifts from travelers, so she asked him to accept a gift as a donation to Daughters of Sarah in appreciation for all the joy they bring to the residents.
Thank you, Orin and Elmo for your Gemilut Chasadim – Acts of Loving Kindness. ... See MoreSee Less
5 hours ago
Her name was Lola ...and she stopped by with Kyle to visit our downtown Albany branch and Syelbi. Oh yes...she was a show girl! ... See MoreSee Less
Awwww....Kyle and Lola.....
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
7 hours ago
T.G.I.F! ho's riding the Capital City Shuttle or the Electric City Trolley today?www.cdta.org/TrolleysandShuttles ... See MoreSee Less
Trolleys & Shuttles | www.cdta.orgElectric City Trolley The pilot program started on Thursday, June 22 and operate Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. and conclude at 1:00 a.m. with a shuttle coming ...
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
23 hours ago
It's almost that time! Who's riding the Capital City Shuttle or the Electric City Trolley today? www.cdta.org/TrolleysandShuttles ... See MoreSee Less
Trolleys & Shuttles | www.cdta.orgElectric City Trolley The pilot program started on Thursday, June 22 and operate Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. and conclude at 1:00 a.m. with a shuttle coming ...
1 day ago
Be sure to mark your calendar to attend Food Truck Night on Thursday, August 24th from 5-9pm in the Village of Kinderhook – great food, refreshments, live entertainment and fun! ... See MoreSee Less
Name your top three reasons why CDTA is your favorite Mid-Sized Transit System of the year and win a pair of season passes to Saratoga Race Course! #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less
1. This summer, CDTA expanded service to recreational areas, such as Grafton Lakes State Park. 2. CDTA has a great arrangement with schools and employers to provide unlimited rides on the regular routes. 3. The 905 Bus Plus has frequently-running service and free Wi-Fi.
1. They pay my pension check every month. 2. See #1. 3. See#1.
1. Independence 2. Inexpensive 3. IRide app
2 days ago
Here’s a cute sugar shake for Donna Casey, AVP & Branch Manager of our Chatham branch…he’s definitely looking for that treat! ... See MoreSee Less
Thank you Capital Region for helping to make us the best Mid-Sized Transportation System in North America!! #CDTAPROUD ... See MoreSee Less
CDTA a best-of winner - Albany Times Union, 2017-08-16Photos by John Carl D’Annibale / Times Union Capital District Transportation Authority employees and retirees cheer Tuesday during ceremonies announcing that CDTA has been named best midsize transit...
What an unbelievable day! Being named Best Mid-Sized Public Transportation System in North America!! Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen!
www.cdta.org/news/cdta-awarded-top-honor #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority Wins Prestigious Award | www.cdta.orgAugust 15, 2017 CDTA Named Best Mid-Size Public Transportation System in North America ALBANY, NY (August 15, 2017) The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) announced today that it has bee...
It is unbelievable that this is the best North American can do!
Congratulations!!
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA updated their cover photo.
3 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Proud
This is Awesome
Great! Keep up the good work.
Well-deserved.