TRIPLE THREAT: The instinct to protect is strong

Aug 18, 2017 Jennifer Steuer Parent Pages, Parenting Columns
It’s too bad we can’t protect our children simply by covering them in bubble wrap.
Protecting my kids started long before they were born. Before they were conceived, I took folic acid for almost a year. My thyroid medication was adjusted to support my pregnancy once I conceived, and I took prenatal vitamins. Any medication I had been taking that was contra-indicated in pregnancy, I stopped with guidance from my doctors. I am not a drinker or smoker, so cutting out alcohol and nicotine was not a problem. Luckily, my uterus was free of fibroids, and the scar from my previous cesarean was not too bad. I figured the best way to protect my child was to get my body ready.
For me, pregnancy could only be started with science. In vitro fertilization (IVF) was the best and least invasive option. Even with proven fertility (I have two sons from my first marriage), it took two tries to get pregnant. The positive test was followed by a series of ultrasounds. At the third ultrasound, all three heart beats were visible. That meant we would likely have three babies. Yes! According to the Center for Disease Control, when three embryos are transferred, the chances of having three live births is 8.3 percent. We were so lucky it happened for us.
Protecting my kids has been my first priority for more than a decade. When I got pregnant, I did everything in my power to stay healthy so that the babies would be healthy. Modified bed rest, lots of fluids and a partner who valued our children before they were even born helped. According to the What to Expect When You’re Expecting website (www.whattoexpect.com), most triplets are born around 32 weeks gestation. Twice, I began pre-term labor. The first time was at just over 24 weeks. I was given medications to stop labor and ordered to do some serious bed rest. The second time I was given the same medications they did not work. I was given shots to help mature the babies’ lungs. My contractions were two minutes apart. Olivia, Benjamin and Rebecca made their debut at 31 weeks.
A very kind nurse gave me some advice when it was time for me to go home. She told me to have something in my hands because Olivia, Benjamin and Rebecca had to stay at the NICU. I was wheeled down to the glass doors in a wheelchair. My incision from the cesarean section was still sore. I had just used the hospital breast pump, so my breasts hurt. I braced for the January cold. I stared straight ahead. My tears burned my eyes and then my cheeks. I was trying not to think about leaving my babies in the NICU. My brain knew that they were safe and well cared for at the hospital, but my heart just wanted them with me at home. After 40 days, we were elated when the kids all came home. The five-minute drive home was nerve wracking! I trusted Harlan’s driving, but no one else’s.
Almost every family wants to protect their children. Ultimately, there seems to be two main types of parenting: hovering and free range. I used to be the prime example of parental hovering when the kids were younger. I must have sounded a little unbalanced because I kept counting to three. I was counting my kids. Now, I would like to think I am less hover and more free range … I’m a free-range hovering mother!
Protecting my kids these days requires lots of time, attention and persistence. There are the car seats, helmets, sunscreen, Epi-pens, inhalers, medications, fire drills, vaccinations, dentists and well-child visits. The list is endless and ever-changing. I do everything I can to make sure that at the end of the day Olivia, Benjamin and Rebecca are in one piece and relatively happy.
Taking care of my family is my way of protecting them. As I have said before, I am “that” mom, and my family comes first. My secret to protecting Olivia, Benjamin and Rebecca is love. The key ingredient in protecting my family is lots and lots of love.
Jennifer Steuer is an Albany mom whose busy household includes her husband, Harlan, and 9-year-old triplets Olivia, Benjamin and Rebecca. Follow her on Instagram: jennifersteuer
Aug 18, 2017 0
Aug 18, 2017 0
Aug 18, 2017 0
Aug 18, 2017 0
Jun 14, 2017 0
Jun 13, 2017 0
May 31, 2017 0
May 26, 2017 0
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 2 new photos.
2 hours ago
Elmo and Orin regularly visit us, and we love seeing them both! Elmo, a Landseer Newfoundland, gives lots of love and slobbery kisses to everyone he sees. Earlier this week, Orin was at the Albany International Airport with Elmo, visiting travelers. In conversation with one of the travelers, she asked if he takes Elmo to visit other places? Orin told her that they visit Daughters of Sarah on a regular basis, too. The woman was so touched and wanted to do something to show her appreciation. Orin does not accept any gifts from travelers, so she asked him to accept a gift as a donation to Daughters of Sarah in appreciation for all the joy they bring to the residents.
Thank you, Orin and Elmo for your Gemilut Chasadim – Acts of Loving Kindness. ... See MoreSee Less
5 hours ago
Her name was Lola ...and she stopped by with Kyle to visit our downtown Albany branch and Syelbi. Oh yes...she was a show girl! ... See MoreSee Less
Awwww....Kyle and Lola.....
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
7 hours ago
T.G.I.F! ho's riding the Capital City Shuttle or the Electric City Trolley today?www.cdta.org/TrolleysandShuttles ... See MoreSee Less
Trolleys & Shuttles | www.cdta.orgElectric City Trolley The pilot program started on Thursday, June 22 and operate Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. and conclude at 1:00 a.m. with a shuttle coming ...
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
23 hours ago
It's almost that time! Who's riding the Capital City Shuttle or the Electric City Trolley today? www.cdta.org/TrolleysandShuttles ... See MoreSee Less
Trolleys & Shuttles | www.cdta.orgElectric City Trolley The pilot program started on Thursday, June 22 and operate Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. and conclude at 1:00 a.m. with a shuttle coming ...
1 day ago
Be sure to mark your calendar to attend Food Truck Night on Thursday, August 24th from 5-9pm in the Village of Kinderhook – great food, refreshments, live entertainment and fun! ... See MoreSee Less
Name your top three reasons why CDTA is your favorite Mid-Sized Transit System of the year and win a pair of season passes to Saratoga Race Course! #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less
1. This summer, CDTA expanded service to recreational areas, such as Grafton Lakes State Park. 2. CDTA has a great arrangement with schools and employers to provide unlimited rides on the regular routes. 3. The 905 Bus Plus has frequently-running service and free Wi-Fi.
1. They pay my pension check every month. 2. See #1. 3. See#1.
1. Independence 2. Inexpensive 3. IRide app
2 days ago
Here’s a cute sugar shake for Donna Casey, AVP & Branch Manager of our Chatham branch…he’s definitely looking for that treat! ... See MoreSee Less
Thank you Capital Region for helping to make us the best Mid-Sized Transportation System in North America!! #CDTAPROUD ... See MoreSee Less
CDTA a best-of winner - Albany Times Union, 2017-08-16Photos by John Carl D’Annibale / Times Union Capital District Transportation Authority employees and retirees cheer Tuesday during ceremonies announcing that CDTA has been named best midsize transit...
What an unbelievable day! Being named Best Mid-Sized Public Transportation System in North America!! Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen!
www.cdta.org/news/cdta-awarded-top-honor #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority Wins Prestigious Award | www.cdta.orgAugust 15, 2017 CDTA Named Best Mid-Size Public Transportation System in North America ALBANY, NY (August 15, 2017) The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) announced today that it has bee...
It is unbelievable that this is the best North American can do!
Congratulations!!
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA updated their cover photo.
3 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Proud
This is Awesome
Great! Keep up the good work.
Well-deserved.