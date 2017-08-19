A farm-to-table tale for kids

Local writer’s book for kids encourages them

to start a ‘pizza garden’

Longtime Capital District Parent Pages columnist Jodie Fitz knows the key to getting kids excited about eating well is to invite them into the kitchen to be part of the cooking process. Her recipes have always included tasks that even the littlest helpers can accomplish.

In her latest book just for kids, “Fidget Grows a Pizza Garden,” Fitz shows young readers a little bit about where their food comes from. In the story, Fidget is very excited about growing her very own pizza garden, but as the tomato plants ripen, she is surprised to learn that her garden doesn’t actually grow pizza. As readers learn what happens in Fidget’s pizza garden, they also get some tips on planting their very own pizza garden at home. Fidget shares her family’s recipes and tools so that everyone can join in the pizza growing fun.

Fitz is creator and personality of the Price Chopper Kids Cooking Club, “Real Food Fast” and “Better Bites.” She’s also an author and host, but whether she’s on the road or not, she said her most important work is as wife and mother of three. Her previous books include “Cooking Up Fun: An Interactive Cookbook for Kids” and “The Chaotic Kitchen: Quick Fix Recipes for Families on the Run.”

“Fidget Grows a Pizza Garden” is illustrated by Keira Curwen and is available for $14.99 through www.jodiefitz.com. You’ll find recipes, a shopping list and garden chart at www.jodiefitz.com/fidget.

