Parent Pages Calendar of Events

Campfire Storytelling at Thacher Nature Center Gather round a crackling fire to hear stories from storyteller Claire Nolan, who shares an entertaining mix of fairytales, legends and personal stories, 6:30 p.m. Bring a camp chair or blanket if you wish. S’mores fixin’s will be available. Materials fee of $1 per person. Call to register. Emma Treadwell Thacher Nature Center, 87 Nature Center Way, Voorheesville. Call (518) 872-0800 for more information.

August

1 Tuesday

smART Series

Become SmART in art with this creative summer series and have your art questions answered. Each session will investigate a creative concepts of modern art to explore how contemporary artists express their ideas and pose questions, 10:30 a.m. For ages 6 and older. Free for members; $5 per non-member child. The Hyde Collection, 61 Warren St., Glens Falls. For more information, call (518) 792-1761 or visit or visit hydecollection.org/family-programs.

Rubber Duckies Get Ready

for Kindergarten!

Children 3 and up work at their own pace and narrow in on the skills they most need, 2:30 p.m. All activities will count for the Rubber Ducky Club. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Pine Bush Pups: Turtles

of the Pine Bush

Also Wednesday. Learn what kinds of turtles live in the Pine Bush, where they live, and how they survive. Come and join us for a story, song, craft and live turtles, 10-11 a.m. For ages 2-6; register children not adults. Cost is $3 per child and $5 per family. Albany Pine Bush Discovery Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

Snack Attack! With Honest Weight Food Co-op

The Honest Weight Food Co-Op will teach us about creating healthy snacks, including smoothies, veggie and cheese kabobs, fruit dip, trail mix, and healthy soda, 6 p.m. Castleton Public Library, 85 S. Main St., Castleton-On-Hudson. For more information, call (518) 732-0879 or visit www.castletonpubliclibrary.org.

2 Wednesday

Building with MakeDo

Join us to make cool cardboard constructions on the front lawn using a MakeDo construction kit, 3-6 p.m. Castleton Public Library, 85 S. Main St., Castleton-On-Hudson. For more information, call (518) 732-0879 or visit www.castletonpubliclibrary.org.

Dudley Observatory Starlab

Discover the night skies with the Dudley Observatory Starlab from the Museum of Innovation and Science, 6:30-7:30 p.m. For kindergarten and up with families. Please register. Voorheesville Public Library, 51 School Road, Voorheesville. For more information, visit www.voorheesvillelibrary.org or call (518) 765-2791.

Animals A-Z Obstacle Course

Drop in and try out your best animal imitations and yoga poses. Complete the course and get a sticker, 10-10:45 a.m. For kids and families. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

3 Thursday

Fabric Scrap Bracelets

Bring your own scrap fabric or choose from ours to make a Boho chic accessory, 11 a.m. For ages 7 and up. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Chess Mini-Tournament

Play opponents and keep track of wins and losses for prizes, 2 p.m. Sign up online or call. For grades 1-5. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Family Concert with

Nan Hoffman

Experience a wide range of folk songs and ballads, both contemporary and traditional, including topical, spiritual, and humorous songs from Nan Hoffman, 1 p.m. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Cool Science: Soda Explosion!

In this wild experiment, we’ll watch a crazy chemical reaction up close, 4-6 p.m. Castleton Public Library, 85 S. Main St., Castleton-On-Hudson. For more information, call (518) 732-0879 or visit www.castletonpubliclibrary.org.

4 Friday

First Friday Friends

Children ages 12 to 36 months and their parents are invited to play and interact with others while using age appropriate toys, books and puzzles, 10 a.m. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Family Film Days:

‘Despicable Me 2’

Cool off on those hot summer days with a family-friendly film, 2 p.m. Popcorn and beverages will be provided. All movies are rated PG; no registration required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

5 Saturday

Leaf Litter Critters and

Other Arthropods

The arthropods make up the greatest number of living animals. Join science educator George Steele as we explore the leaf litter, tall grasses, bushes and trees for insects and their relatives, 2 p.m. Cost is $5/person, $15/family for members; $15/person, $25/family for nonmembers. George Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road, Esperance. For more information, visit landislive.weebly.com/2017-activities-and-events/pond-ecology or call (518) 875-6935.

Tie Dye

Bring your plain tees, socks, or anything else that needs brightening to the library and twist some color into your life, 1-3 p.m. Castleton Public Library, 85 S. Main St., Castleton-On-Hudson. For more information, call (518) 732-0879 or visit www.castletonpubliclibrary.org.

Movies in the Park

Enjoy a family movie outdoors at Schodack Island State Park, 8 p.m. Co-sponsored by Castleton Public Library and Schodack Island State Park. To find out what’s playing, or for more information, call 518-732-0187.

Crossroads Center for Children BBQ Benefit

Free event includes music, a bounce house, raffles, face-painting, balloon animals, and special guest Gem Vullo performing Disney and children’s songs, 2-6 p.m. Children are invited to dress as their favorite Disney character. Food by Wagon Train BBQ is $12 per person, free for children under 10 with a paying adult. Wagon Train BBQ, 671 Mariaville Road, Schenectady. Email Vickir@crossroadcenter.org orRenemborst@gmail.com for tickets. For more information, go to www.crossroadcenter.org.

5 Saturday (cont.)

Magic Show

Enjoy a magic and puppet show with Jackie the Magician, 1 p.m. For ages 4-12. Please sign up. Rensselaer Public Library, 676 East St., Rensselaer. For more information, call (518) 462-1193 or visit rensselaerlibrary.org.

Big Trucks Day!

Here’s a chance to get up close and personal with the trucks, farm gear, construction equipment, police vehicles, fire engines, and other unique vehicles that work in our community,10 a.m.-2 p.m. Event will be held at the Voorheesville Fire Department at 12 Altamont Road. Voorheesville Public Library, 51 School Road, Voorheesville. For more information, visit www.voorheesvillelibrary.org or call (518) 765-2791.

6 Sunday

Spectacular Monarchs at Thacher Nature Center

Learn all about the monarch’s life cycle and their annual migration to Mexico, and find out what you can do to help this beautiful, yet imperiled butterfly, 2 p.m. Call to register. Emma Treadwell Thacher Nature Center, 87 Nature Center Way, Voorheesville. Call (518) 872-0800 for more information.

Free Family Movies

Watch “Dr. Suess’ The Lorax” (2012) Rated PG for brief mild language, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Proctors, 432 State St, Schenectady. For more information, visit www.proctors.org or call (518) 346-6204.

7 Monday

Beginner Dance Workshops

Through Wednesday. Beginner dance workshops for ages 3-6, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Baker School of Dance, 15 Glenridge Road, Glenville. Register at www.bakerdance.com.

Farm to Preschool

The Farm to Preschool Farm Stand offers a comfortable location for children and families to learn about and sample fresh fruits and vegetables directly from local farmers, 2:30 p.m. Cohoes Community Center, 22-40 Remsen St., Cohoes. For more information, call (518) 237-7523 or visit www.cdcccc.org/page/farm-to-preschool-31.html#sthash.mj6mNPgC.dpuf.

Make-It Monday

Children entering grades K-3 are invited to stop in to craft some simple creations from a variety of materials, including recycled items, 1 p.m. No registration required; children must be accompanied by an adult. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Strengthening Families Workshop

A fun interactive workshop that allows parents/caregivers to spend special time with their children and help them to be successful in the teen years. Its goal is to empower families, 6-9 p.m. For grades 5-8 with parents/caregivers. Please register. Voorheesville Public Library, 51 School Road, Voorheesville. For more information, visit www.voorheesvillelibrary.org or call (518) 765-2791.

8 Tuesday

Circus Minimus

Families with children ages 3 and older are invited to celebrate their Summer Reading with a “One-Man Circus-in-a-Suitcase” program and participate in a whimsical celebration of the imagination, 6:30 p.m. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Traveling Pond

A traveling pond from Dyken Pond will “splash” its way into our library with live fish, salamanders, frogs, and insects, 6 p.m. Castleton Public Library, 85 S. Main St., Castleton-On-Hudson. For more information, call (518) 732-0879 or visit www.castletonpubliclibrary.org.

9 Wednesday

Let’s Go Camping

Come to a real campsite for tunes and tales around the campfire and a special snack, 6:30 p.m. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

The Buzz of the Pine Bush Bees

Listen to indoor introduction to bees and wasps and then examine them on the trail during a hike, 12:30-2 p.m. All ages. Cost is $3 per child and $5 per family. Albany Pine Bush Discovery Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

Get Ready for Kindergarten!

A fun-filled and educational evening where soon-to-be-kindergarteners hone their kindergarten-readiness skills at activity/learning centers, 6:30-8 p.m. Please register. Voorheesville Public Library, 51 School Road, Voorheesville. For more information, visit www.voorheesvillelibrary.org or call (518) 765-2791.

10 Thursday

Dental Storytime

Learn all about caring for your teeth at this fun storytime with a visitor from the office of Dr. Starkman, DDS, 10:30 a.m. Castleton Public Library, 85 S. Main St., Castleton-On-Hudson. For more information, call (518) 732-0879 or visit www.castletonpubliclibrary.org.

11 Friday

Batty for Bats

Start inside at the Discovery Center with a short presentation and then caravan to a different trailhead for a twilight hike, 7:30-9 p.m. For ages 6 and up. Cost is $3 per child and $5 per family. Albany Pine Bush Discovery Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

11 Friday (cont.)

Pokémon Goes to

the Four Corners

Meet with your Pokémon Go app ready to play and get free wi-fi as you walk to the Four Corners looking for Pokémon. Adults must accompany children, 10 a.m.-noon. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

12 Saturday

Solar Eclipse Talk

Dudley Observatory astronomer Dr. Valerie Rapson will discuss eclipses in advance of the Aug. 21 event. Solar eclipse view glasses will be given out, 2 p.m. Sign up online or call. For grades 1-8. Co-sponsored by miSci. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Cupcake Finale Party

Summer readers are invited to make cupcakes and celebrate the end of the reading program, 1 p.m. Rensselaer Public Library, 676 East St., Rensselaer. For more information, call (518) 462-1193 or visit rensselaerlibrary.org.

13 Sunday

Second Sunday

Second Sundays in July and August will feature Family Day activities where all ages are welcome to join the museum education team in a creative group art making activity, 1-4 p.m. Artwork will be returned to the families following the conclusion of the display. The Hyde Collection, 61 Warren St., Glens Falls. For more information, call (518) 792-1761 or visit or visit hydecollection.org/family-programs.

Antlions: Ferocious Creatures in the Sand

Discover the amazing world of antlions; a secretive insect in the Pine Bush, 1-2:30 p.m. All ages. Cost is $3 per child and $5 per family. Albany Pine Bush Discovery Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

Free Family Movies

Watch “Boxtrolls” (2014) Rated PG for action, some peril and mild rude humor, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Proctors, 432 State St, Schenectady. For more information, visit www.proctors.org or call (518) 346-6204.

14 Monday

Game Day

Join us for an assortment of old-fashioned board games, card games, building games, 1 p.m. For ages 3-11. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Farm to Preschool

The Farm to Preschool Farm Stand offers a comfortable location for children and families to learn about and sample fresh fruits and vegetables directly from local farmers, 2:30 p.m. Cohoes Community Center, 22-40 Remsen St., Cohoes. For more information, call (518) 237-7523 or visit www.cdcccc.org/page/farm-to-preschool-31.html#sthash.mj6mNPgC.dpuf.

Beginner Dance Workshops

Through Wednesday. Beginner dance workshops for ages 3-6, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Baker School of Dance, 15 Glenridge Road, Glenville. Register at www.bakerdance.com.

A Building for the Future

at Five Rivers

Stop by the new Visitors Center at Five Rivers to learn about its environmentally friendly features, 6-7:30 p.m. For kids and families. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Meet a Blacksmith

Blacksmith John Ackner will bring his portable forge to demonstrate basic blacksmithing and discuss the history of blacksmithing with all ages, 4-6 p.m. Castleton Public Library, 85 S. Main St., Castleton-On-Hudson. For more information, call (518) 732-0879 or visit www.castletonpubliclibrary.org.

15 Tuesday

Night Sky Adventure:

Great American Eclipse

Join the Dudley Observatory and miSci to find out how can you safely observe the eclipse here in the Capital Region, 8-9:30 p.m. Amateur astronomers and families are invited to bring binoculars or telescopes. Free with regular admission of $5 for children, $8 for seniors and $10 for adults. MiSci, 15 Nott Terrace Heights, Schenectady. For more information, call (518) 382-7890 or visit www.misci.org.

15 Tuesday (cont.)

Pine Bush Pups: Amazing Ants

Also Wednesday. Come learn about these creatures, make an ant craft, and take a short walk where we will look for ants and their homes, 10-11 a.m. For ages 2-6; register children not adults. Cost is $3 per child and $5 per family. Albany Pine Bush Discovery Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

Predators Build a Better Future

Our Five Rivers friends return to the library to talk about all the ways foxes, owls, coyotes and other predators maintain a healthy habitat, 2:30 p.m. For kids and families. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

16 Wednesday

Family Book Discussion with Potluck and Author Skype Visit

Newbery award-winning author Lauren Wolk visits virtually via Skype after a potluck dinner to discuss “Wolf Hollow,” 6-8:30 p.m. For children in grades 5-8 and their parents. Please register and pick up a book at the Information Desk. Voorheesville Public Library, 51 School Road, Voorheesville. For more information, visit www.voorheesvillelibrary.org or call (518) 765-2791.

17 Thursday

BPL Drama Llamas Present: Puppet Show & Storybook Theatre

Enjoy a fun, interactive show presented by our teen volunteer drama troupe, 4-4:30 p.m. For kids and families. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Summer Scavenger Hunt

Stop by to take part in a fun scavenger hunt in the library, noon-6 p.m. Castleton Public Library, 85 S. Main St., Castleton-On-Hudson. For more information, call (518) 732-0879 or visit www.castletonpubliclibrary.org.

18 Friday

Little Wonders of Science: Watching the Seasons

Also Saturday. Introduce preschoolers to weather with an educator-led reading of “The Sun is My Favorite Star” by Frank Asch followed by some hands-on activities, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cost is $5-$10 plus regular admission of $5 for children, $8 for seniors and $10 for adults. MiSci, 15 Nott Terrace Heights, Schenectady. For more information, call (518) 382-7890 or visit www.misci.org.

Family Film Days: ‘Up’

Cool off on those hot summer days with a family-friendly film, 2 p.m. Popcorn and beverages will be provided. All movies are rated PG; no registration required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

19 Saturday

Build a Beautiful World!

After a short story time, head outside for a sidewalk chalk party in front of the library, 11 a.m. For children ages 3 and up accompanied by an adult. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Incredible Insects

A family friendly hike to investigate the different types of insects that live in the Pine Bush, 11 a.m.-noon. For ages 6 and up. Cost is $3 per child and $5 per family. Albany Pine Bush Discovery Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

20 Sunday

Free Family Movies

Watch “Curious George” (2006) Rated G, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Proctors, 432 State St, Schenectady. For more information, visit www.proctors.org or call (518) 346-6204.

21 Monday

Farm to Preschool

The Farm to Preschool Farm Stand offers a comfortable location for children and families to learn about and sample fresh fruits and vegetables directly from local farmers, 2:30 p.m. Cohoes Community Center, 22-40 Remsen St., Cohoes. For more information, call (518) 237-7523 or visit www.cdcccc.org/page/farm-to-preschool-31.html#sthash.mj6mNPgC.dpuf.

The Great American Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

A total eclipse of the sun will traverse the United States of America, and you can experience this rare event at miSci with the Dudley Observatory’s Dr. Valerie Rapson, 1:22-3:56 p.m. Free with regular admission of $5 for children, $8 for seniors and $10 for adults. MiSci, 15 Nott Terrace Heights, Schenectady. For more information, call (518) 382-7890 or visit www.misci.org.

22 Tuesday

3D Sculpture

The Tang Teaching Museum will be on hand to share some great art and help you create your own sculptural collage using world maps, 2 p.m. For grades 1 and up. Tweens, Teens welcome. Sign up online or call. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Kick-Off to Kindergarten

Also Wednesday. Join Diane Payette, local performer and educator for songs, stories, and activities to get your kindergartener ready for the big day, 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Registration is required. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

24 Thursday

Build a Better World: End of Summer Celebration

This year’s event highlights many of the wonderful community groups that help us build a better world! Meet their members, explore hands-on activities and get inspired. There will be face-painting, dancing, g a.m.es, bubbles and more, 4-6 p.m. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

26 Saturday

Museum Storytelling

Master storyteller Tom Lee has spent the winter writing and tracking the adventurous travels of Frederic Church to craft an original story to tell inside the main house at Olana, 9 a.m. Free. Olana State Historic Site, 5720 NY-9G, Hudson. For more information, call (518) 828-0135 or visit www.olana.org.

Mabee Farm Arts & Crafts Festival

More than 40 artists and crafters fill Mabee Farm with eclectic, unique, and beautifully handcrafted items including jewelry, soap, pottery, wood carvings, textiles, and more, 10 a.m. Admission is $5. Mabee Farm Historic Site, 1100 Main St., Rotterdam Junction. For more information, email director@schenectadyhistorical.org or visit www.schenectadyhistorical.org.

27 Sunday

Free Family Movies

Watch “Babe” (1995) Rated G, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Proctors, 432 State St, Schenectady. For more information, visit www.proctors.org or call (518) 346-6204.

SenseAble Science

A sensory friendly science center experience, 10 a.m.-noon. Cost is $5-$10 plus regular admission of $5 for children, $8 for seniors and $10 for adults. MiSci, 15 Nott Terrace Heights, Schenectady. For more information, call (518) 382-7890 or visit www.misci.org.

29 Tuesday

Marble Run Fun

Build a unique maze for a marble to go through, then drop a marble in and watch it work, noon-7 p.m. Castleton Public Library, 85 S. Main St., Castleton-On-Hudson. For more information, call (518) 732-0879 or visit www.castletonpubliclibrary.org.

31 Thursday

Construction Storytime

Read about construction machines, then see some real machines, courtesy of the Village of Castleton Department of Public Works, 10:30 a.m. Castleton Public Library, 85 S. Main St., Castleton-On-Hudson. For more information, call (518) 732-0879 or visit www.castletonpubliclibrary.org.

