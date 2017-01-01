Kitchen helpers wanted

If you can stand the heat, then become a kitchen helper for the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Saratoga County’s Office for the Aging.

If you are over the age of 55, love working with seniors and enjoy preparing and serving food, then this volunteer opportunity is for you. Kitchen helpers assist with meal preparation and serving for the Senior Nutrition Program in locations throughout Saratoga County. Training is provided, hours are flexible and volunteers can assist Monday through Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

For more information or to volunteer, call Jen Buscema at 884-4110.

