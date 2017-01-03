AARP TaxAide services available

The AARP TaxAide program will provide free tax preparation services for low- and moderate-income residents in Saratoga, Washington and Warren counties Feb. 1 through April 15.

AARP TaxAide counselors are volunteers who are trained in state and federal tax regulations, and they are certified by the Internal Revenue Service to provide tax preparation services.

To find the location nearest to you, visit www.aarp.org/findtaxhelp. Then, call the listed phone number to schedule an appointment. If you do not have access to the internet, call (888) 227-7669 for assistance.

Rob Jonas Associate editor/sports editor