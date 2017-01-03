 

Latest News

Spotlightnews.com – Spotlight Newspapers, Local, News, Weather, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

AARP TaxAide services available

Jan 03, 2017 Senior News, Senior Spotlight

AARP TaxAide services available

The AARP TaxAide program will provide free tax preparation services for low- and moderate-income residents in Saratoga, Washington and Warren counties Feb. 1 through April 15.

AARP TaxAide counselors are volunteers who are trained in state and federal tax regulations, and they are certified by the Internal Revenue Service to provide tax preparation services.

To find the location nearest to you, visit www.aarp.org/findtaxhelp. Then, call the listed phone number to schedule an appointment. If you do not have access to the internet, call (888) 227-7669 for assistance.

Comment on this Story

Associate editor/sports editor

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

6 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

A big shout out to Jonathan R, Jessica Marie A, Juan Luis P, Cierra B, Raven E and Victoria L for liking Kinderhook Bank…we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Holly Calyer and Lauren May Youngstein like this

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

MENU