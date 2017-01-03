Bethlehem Public Library calendar of events for January 2017

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Trivia Night for Adults

Have some fun and show off your knowledge as you sign up alone or as a team to match wits with others in a written-answer format, 7 to 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Thursday Cinema

Watch “ Florence Foster Jenkins” (Paramount, PG-13, 110 min.), starring Meryl Streep as a socialite-turned opera performer, 2 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6

Qi Gong

Learn the gentle art that combines physical movement with breathing and intention to promote health and wellness, 10 a.m. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes. Qi Gong is suitable for all abilities.

How to Use Your New iPad

Learn how to use that brand-new iPad you just got. Bring your iPad, cables and your Apple ID and password. Questions? Call Natalie at 439-9314, ext. 3023. Sessions from 2 to 3:15 p.m. or 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Sign up for one session.

Monday, Jan. 9

DayBooks

Discuss “The Witches” by Stacy Schiff, 1:30 p.m. Copies are available at the information desk. Large-print audio and downloadable copies may be available.

Open Sewing

The library’s sewing machines will be available for independent projects, 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your own supplies. Volunteers may be available to assist you. Sign up for one or more two-hour sessions.

Fun and Games for Grownups

An adults-only gathering where you can play games, including chess, color and socialize, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Snacks served.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Family Game Night

Bring your family and friends to the library for an evening of fun games like bingo, bean bag toss, cup stacking, tabletop board games and more, 7 to 8 p.m. Snacks provided.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

AfterDinner Books

Discuss “The Last One” by Alexandra Oliva, 7 p.m. Copies are available at the information desk. Large-print audio and downloadable copies may be available.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Sunday Cinema

Watch “The Light Between Oceans” (Walt Disney, PG-13, 132 min.), the story of a lighthouse keeper and his wife living off the coast of Western Australia who raise a baby they rescue from a drifting rowing boat, 2 p.m.

Knit One, Purl One

If you’re an experienced knitter, bring your current project. If you’re a beginner, bring size 8 knitting needles; we’ll provide yarn and get you started, 2 to 3 p.m. For adults, teens and kids age 9 and up.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Listening Parties: David Bowie

Listen to and discuss a musical sampling of his 50-year career to celebrate what would have been his 70th birthday, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 23

Intro to MS Word

Also Jan. 30. Learn the basics of using Microsoft Word 2010 in this two-session program, 10 a.m. to noon. Registration required.

Open Sewing

The library’s sewing machines will be available for independent projects, 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your own supplies. Volunteers may be available to assist you. Sign up for one or more two-hour sessions.

Sunday, Jan. 29

From Wonderland to the Jewel in Victoria’s Crown

Skidmore professors Catherine Golden and Tillman Nechtman will spend an afternoon at the library discussing the importance of tea in the Victorian era and beyond, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tea and refreshments will be served. Registration required.

Monday, Jan. 30

DayWriters

Spend an hour writing with the final half hour for optional sharing and feedback. Open to anyone interested in writing; all genres and abilities are welcome, 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Sew It Yourself: Zippered Pouch

Bring 1/4 yard each of two coordinating cotton fabrics and one 12-inch zipper. Basic sewing machine knowledge recommended. Optional: Bring coordinating thread. Sessions at 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sign up for one session.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google



Related

Comment on this Story