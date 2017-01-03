Bethlehem Public Library calendar of events for January 2017

Jan 03, 2017 Rob Jonas capital-district-senior-spotlight-Senior Resources, Senior Spotlight
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Trivia Night for Adults
Have some fun and show off your knowledge as you sign up alone or as a team to match wits with others in a written-answer format, 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Thursday Cinema
Watch “ Florence Foster Jenkins” (Paramount, PG-13, 110 min.), starring Meryl Streep as a socialite-turned opera performer, 2 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
Qi Gong
Learn the gentle art that combines physical movement with breathing and intention to promote health and wellness, 10 a.m. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes. Qi Gong is suitable for all abilities.
How to Use Your New iPad
Learn how to use that brand-new iPad you just got. Bring your iPad, cables and your Apple ID and password. Questions? Call Natalie at 439-9314, ext. 3023. Sessions from 2 to 3:15 p.m. or 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Sign up for one session.
Monday, Jan. 9
DayBooks
Discuss “The Witches” by Stacy Schiff, 1:30 p.m. Copies are available at the information desk. Large-print audio and downloadable copies may be available.
Open Sewing
The library’s sewing machines will be available for independent projects, 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your own supplies. Volunteers may be available to assist you. Sign up for one or more two-hour sessions.
Fun and Games for Grownups
An adults-only gathering where you can play games, including chess, color and socialize, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Snacks served.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Family Game Night
Bring your family and friends to the library for an evening of fun games like bingo, bean bag toss, cup stacking, tabletop board games and more, 7 to 8 p.m. Snacks provided.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
AfterDinner Books
Discuss “The Last One” by Alexandra Oliva, 7 p.m. Copies are available at the information desk. Large-print audio and downloadable copies may be available.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Sunday Cinema
Watch “The Light Between Oceans” (Walt Disney, PG-13, 132 min.), the story of a lighthouse keeper and his wife living off the coast of Western Australia who raise a baby they rescue from a drifting rowing boat, 2 p.m.
Knit One, Purl One
If you’re an experienced knitter, bring your current project. If you’re a beginner, bring size 8 knitting needles; we’ll provide yarn and get you started, 2 to 3 p.m. For adults, teens and kids age 9 and up.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Listening Parties: David Bowie
Listen to and discuss a musical sampling of his 50-year career to celebrate what would have been his 70th birthday, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 23
Intro to MS Word
Also Jan. 30. Learn the basics of using Microsoft Word 2010 in this two-session program, 10 a.m. to noon. Registration required.
Open Sewing
The library’s sewing machines will be available for independent projects, 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your own supplies. Volunteers may be available to assist you. Sign up for one or more two-hour sessions.
Sunday, Jan. 29
From Wonderland to the Jewel in Victoria’s Crown
Skidmore professors Catherine Golden and Tillman Nechtman will spend an afternoon at the library discussing the importance of tea in the Victorian era and beyond, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tea and refreshments will be served. Registration required.
Monday, Jan. 30
DayWriters
Spend an hour writing with the final half hour for optional sharing and feedback. Open to anyone interested in writing; all genres and abilities are welcome, 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Sew It Yourself: Zippered Pouch
Bring 1/4 yard each of two coordinating cotton fabrics and one 12-inch zipper. Basic sewing machine knowledge recommended. Optional: Bring coordinating thread. Sessions at 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sign up for one session.
Associate editor/sports editor
Nov 02, 2016 0
Oct 05, 2016 0
Sep 13, 2016 0
Sep 01, 2016 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Jan 02, 2017 0
Jan 01, 2017 0
Bethlehem Public Library calendar of events for January 2017
www.spotlightnews.com/capital-district-senior-spotlight/2017/01/03/bethlehem-public-library-calen... ... See MoreSee Less
Bethlehem Public Library calendar of events for January 2017
Wednesday, Jan. 4 Trivia Night for Adults Have some fun and show off your knowledge as you sign up alone or as a team to match wits with others in a written-answer format, 7 to 8:15 p.m. …
Elaine Wieczorek likes this
Tonight open mic ... See MoreSee Less
Winter Storytellers Series at the Academy for Lifelong Learning
www.spotlightnews.com/capital-district-senior-spotlight/2017/01/03/winter-storytellers-series-at-... ... See MoreSee Less
Winter Storytellers Series at the Academy for Lifelong Learning
The Academy for Lifelong Learning presents the Winter Storytellers Series on Wednesdays at noon, at SUNY Empire State College, 2 Union Ave. in Saratoga Springs. The series, sponsored by Prestwick C…
TheSpot518.com shared a Desafinado.
www.facebook.com/Desafinadorock/ ... See MoreSee Less
We are a rock band from Schenectady, New York. We probably love you.
ALBANY — The City of Albany seeks nominations for the 2017 Tulip Queen & Court. Nominations for young women interested in continuing Albany’s long-standing legacy of community service may be submitted through Monday, April 3, via www.albanytulipqueen.com. Part of an Albany tradition that stretches back over nearly seven decades, the Tulip Queen and her four Tulip Court members are chosen by a committee of local leaders through an extensive interview process. [ 226 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/thespot/2017/01/03/nominations-for-2017-albany-tulip-queen-now-open/ ... See MoreSee Less
Nominations for 2017 Albany Tulip Queen now open
ALBANY — The City of Albany seeks nominations for the 2017 Tulip Queen & Court. Nominations for young women interested in continuing Albany’s long-standing legacy of community service may …
Amy Roehr likes this
ALBANY — The City of Albany seeks nominations for the 2017 Tulip Queen & Court. Nominations for young women interested in continuing Albany’s long-standing legacy of community service may be submitted through Monday, April 3, via www.albanytulipqueen.com. Part of an Albany tradition that stretches back over nearly seven decades, the Tulip Queen and her four Tulip Court members are chosen by a committee of local leaders through an extensive interview process. [ 226 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/thespot/2017/01/03/nominations-for-2017-albany-tulip-queen-now-open/ ... See MoreSee Less
Nominations for 2017 Albany Tulip Queen now open
ALBANY — The City of Albany seeks nominations for the 2017 Tulip Queen & Court. Nominations for young women interested in continuing Albany’s long-standing legacy of community service may …
Tonight Open Mic ... See MoreSee Less
Sat Jan 21 Firestone 151 Schenectady The Otherside with Siobahn Hotaling The Otherside- performing the music of red hot chili peppers ... See MoreSee Less
Troy Area Senior Service Center calendar of events for January 2017
www.spotlightnews.com/capital-district-senior-spotlight/2017/01/02/troy-area-senior-service-cente... ... See MoreSee Less
Kitchen helpers wanted
www.spotlightnews.com/capital-district-senior-spotlight/2017/01/01/kitchen-helpers-wanted/ ... See MoreSee Less
Nov 02, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 03, 2017
Jan 03, 2017
Dec 07, 2016