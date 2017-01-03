Winter Storytellers Series at the Academy for Lifelong Learning

The Academy for Lifelong Learning presents the Winter Storytellers Series on Wednesdays at noon, at SUNY Empire State College, 2 Union Ave. in Saratoga Springs.

The series, sponsored by Prestwick Chase at Saratoga, features hour-long tales told by regional storytellers. Each week has a theme. The schedule is:

Jan. 4 — Kate Dudding, “People Who Made a Difference”

Jan. 11 — Carol and Kent Gregson, “Adirondack Living”

Jan. 18 — Margaret French, “Improbably Adventures”

Jan. 25 — Joe Peck, “Musings About Life on a Busy Dairy Farm”

Feb. 1 — Betty Cassidy, “Life Stories”

Feb. 8 — Christie Keegan, “Animal Stories”

Feb. 15 — Jeannine Laverty, “Stories from History”

Feb. 22 — Siri Allison, “All’s Fair in Love and War”

The series is free to attend. If Saratoga Springs city schools are closed due to weather, the program for that day is postponed.

For information, call

587-2100, ext. 2415 or visit www.esc.edu/all.

