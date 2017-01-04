Saratoga Senior Center calendar of events for January 2017

‘Soup’er Social Fridays

In the spirit of the New Year, we have tons of new and exciting things coming your way. One of these programs is “Soup”er Social Fridays. This social cafe will serve up soup every Friday afternoon from 1:30 to 3 p.m. during cultural arts, educational presentation events and more. “Soup”er Social Fridays will also host a variety of activities ranging from speed networking/dating, travel companion matches, games and an environment to meet new friends and socialize with other members.

Polish Group

Jan. 10, 1 to 3 p.m.

Share your stories and love of everything Polish. Free and open to the public.

Dinner by Embassy Suites

Jan. 10, 5:30 p.m.

New price $12 per person. Members only.

‘The Fountain of Youth: Exercise’

Jan. 17, 1 to 1:45 p.m.

A presentation by Susan Gribben, RN, BA from Saratoga Regional Therapy Center. Free and open to public.

Trips

VIA Aquarium

Jan. 10 and 13, 10:30 a.m.

Experience the wonders of the ocean in your backyard. Embark an exciting self-guided tour visiting over 2,000 creatures of the sea. Lunch is on your own on site. Leave the center at 9:30 a.m., return about 3 p.m. $10 van fee at sign up and a $15 admission fee at the door. Bring lunch money.

Silver Foxes

Jan. 12, 11:45 a.m.

Join our men’s group for lunch. Pay $1 at sign up, and bring $12 for lunch at the Skidmore Dining Hall. Leave the center at 11:45 a.m.

Lunch Bunch: Charlton Tavern

Jan. 17, noon

Old-time 1787 saloon with vintage decor, dark wood interior and a menu of hearty American pub fare. $10 at sign up. Leave the center at 11:15 a.m., return about 1 p.m.

Albany Institute of History & Art: Rock’n Roll Icons

Jan. 24, 10:30 a.m.

Join us on a trip to one of the oldest museums in the U.S. It also is the major repository for the region’s heritage. Enjoy a guided tour/general overview of the museum. Then, visit specific exhibitions on your own. At the time of your visit, the exhibitions on display will be Colonial Albany, Alexander Hamilton, Ancient Egypt, Hudson River School paintings, and Rock and Roll Photography. Lunch after at Johnny’s. Leave the center at 9:30 a.m., return between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Pay a $10 van fee at sign up and a $8 admission fee at the door. Bring lunch money.

Chapman Museum

Jan. 26, 10:30 a.m.

Features the restored Victorian home of the DeLong family, the 19th century Adirondack photographs of Seneca Ray Stoddard and exhibits about the history of the Glens Falls area. Enjoy a guided tour of the house, and then explore the other exhibits small Stoddard Gallery, a small exhibit entitled Help Wanted: Female, and a larger exhibit of Chronicle photographs spanning 35 years. Lunch after the museum at Coopers Cave Ale Co. Leave the center at 9:45 a.m., return about 3 p.m. Pay $15 at sign up. Bring lunch money.

Special events

Saratoga Casino and Raceway Presents: Native American Storytelling Presentations with James Bruchac — Jan. 20, 1:30 p.m. James Bruchac is an award-winning author, storyteller, tracking expert, wilderness instructor and guide. Raised in the Adirondack foothills town of Greenfield Center, New York Jim is the eldest son of world-renowned Abenaki Indian storyteller and author, Joseph Bruchac III. Of Abenaki and Slovak descent, Jim grew up immersed in the outdoors and the art of storytelling. $2 members.

South Pacific Wonders Trip Slideshow — Jan. 24 10 to 11 a.m. Interested in traveling? Join us for an informational slideshow on our excursion, “South Pacific Wonders,” a trip to Cairns, Great Barrier Reef, Sidney and New Zealand. Free and open to the public.

Saratoga Casino and Raceway Presents: Senior Housing Expo — Jan. 27, 1 to 3 p.m. Information on senior housing, assisted living, agencies to help you age in place, the STAR program and more. Attendees- Centers Health Care, Home of the Good Shepard, Prestwick Chase, The Wesley Community, Organize Senior Moves, Rebuilding Saratoga, City of Saratoga: Community Development Office and the Assessment Office and more. Free.

Monthly breakfast — Jan. 31, 9 to 10 a.m. We will now be offering a monthly hot breakfast each month. This is a member’s only event. Admission will be $5.

“Medicare 101” Informational Sessions Presented by MVP Healthcare — Learn the ins and outs of Medicare, followed by a Q&A. Sessions: Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m.; Friday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m.; Friday, March 3, at 2 p.m.; and Wednesday, March 22, at 2 p.m.

• • •

Do you shop on Amazon? You shop. Amazon gives. When you shop at smile.amazon.com, Amazon will donate to your favorite charitable organization at no extra cost to you. So, choose the Adult and Senior Center of Saratoga. We receive a percentage of all proceeds.

Fiction Writing: Do you like reading fiction? Love stories, adventure and so forth? How about trying your hand at writing fiction? A published author can teach you the basics right here in the Senior Center. Free. Tuesdays, 3 to 4 p.m.

Painting with Susan: All mediums, beginners welcome. Mondays, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

New — Poker Fridays: Stop by the center on Fridays to share some laughs over a friendly game of poker with friends. Free.

Reminiscing Group, Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m.: Join your friends and take a trip down memory lane.

Computer, Phone & iPad Help: Need help with your computer, kindle, iPad or phone? Appointments are available every day. Call the front desk and sign up.

