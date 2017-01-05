Jan 05, 2017 Rob Jonas capital-district-senior-spotlight-Senior Resources, Senior Spotlight
Weekly events at Westview:
Monday
11 a.m. — Wii bowling
12:30 p.m. — Whamo; dominoes
Tuesday
10:30 a.m. — Silver program of arts and crafts
12:30 p.m. — Dominoes
12:30 p.m. — Group discussion
Wednesday
10:30 a.m. — Arts and crafts
12:30 p.m. — After Lunch Bunch with Jean Dobbs
12:30 p.m. — Dominoes
3:30 p.m. — Happy hour
5 p.m. — Dinner*
Thursday
10:30 a.m. — Sewing class
10:30 a.m. — Crochet Club
12:30 p.m. — Dominoes
Friday
10:30 a.m. — Sewing
12:30 p.m. — Dominoes; sewing
* Wednesday night dinner at Westview — Happy hour 3:30 to 4:45 p.m., dinner at 5 p.m. Please call 483-2120 by 11 a.m. the day of the meal to make your reservation.
Associate editor/sports editor
Oct 06, 2016 0
Sep 01, 2016 0
Sep 01, 2016 0
Aug 27, 2016 0
Jan 05, 2017 0
Jan 04, 2017 0
Jan 04, 2017 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Social Security Corner: Americans helping Americans
www.spotlightnews.com/capital-district-senior-spotlight/2017/01/05/social-security-corner-america... ... See MoreSee Less
Social Security Corner: Americans helping Americans
Social Security is always evolving to meet the needs of the American public. We’re optimistic about the future and the limitless possibilities for progress. Much of the progress we’ve made togethe...
Senior Services of Albany calendar of events for January 2017
www.spotlightnews.com/capital-district-senior-spotlight/2017/01/05/senior-services-of-albany-cale... ... See MoreSee Less
Senior Services of Albany calendar of events for January 2017
Weekly events at Westview: Monday 11 a.m. — Wii bowling 12:30 p.m. — Whamo; dominoes Tuesday 10:30 a.m. — Silver program of arts and crafts 12:30 p.m. — Dominoes 12:30 p.m. — Group discussio...
Niskayuna Senior Center calendar of events for January 2017
www.spotlightnews.com/capital-district-senior-spotlight/2017/01/04/niskayuna-senior-center-calend... ... See MoreSee Less
Niskayuna Senior Center calendar of events for January 2017
Ongoing activities Tuesdays 10 a.m. to noon — Scrabble, cards, bridge, Wii bowling and mahjong 10:30 a.m. — Line dancing with Maryde King Noon — Lunch 1 to 2 p.m. — Bingo Thursdays 10 a.m. to ...
TheSpot518.com shared Rustic Barn Pub's event. ... See MoreSee Less
The Kyle Bourgault Band
Rustic Barn Pub
Genre: Country music Members: Kyle Bourgault - Lead Vocals / Joe Mele - Lead Guitar / Rich Romano - Lead Guitar / Frank Valenti - Bass/Vocals / Paul Brassard - Keyboard/Vocals / Stephen Seney - Drums ...
ALBANY — Dating is hard enough on its own, much less when you have to screen your father’s options, too. Bob Morris’ hilarious, poignant new play Assisted Loving: Dating with My Dad posits a brave new world that tangles filial piety, romance and the internet in bright, unexpected ways. Assisted Loving: Dating with My Dad, directed by Broadway hitmaker Gordon Greenberg, makes its world premiere at Capital Repertory Theatre Jan. [ 1,168 more word ]
www.spotlightnews.com/thespot/2017/01/04/assisted-loving-dating-with-my-dad-premieres-at-capital-... ... See MoreSee Less
Assisted Loving: Dating with My Dad premieres at Capital Repertory Theatre January 27
ALBANY — Dating is hard enough on its own, much less when you have to screen your father’s options, too. Bob Morris’ hilarious, poignant new play Assisted Loving: Dating with My Dad posit…
Susan Hyland Narkiewicz likes this
ALBANY — Dating is hard enough on its own, much less when you have to screen your father’s options, too. Bob Morris’ hilarious, poignant new play Assisted Loving: Dating with My Dad posits a brave new world that tangles filial piety, romance and the internet in bright, unexpected ways. Assisted Loving: Dating with My Dad, directed by Broadway hitmaker Gordon Greenberg, makes its world premiere at Capital Repertory Theatre Jan. [ 1,168 more word ]
www.spotlightnews.com/thespot/2017/01/04/assisted-loving-dating-with-my-dad-premieres-at-capital-... ... See MoreSee Less
Assisted Loving: Dating with My Dad premieres at Capital Repertory Theatre January 27
ALBANY — Dating is hard enough on its own, much less when you have to screen your father’s options, too. Bob Morris’ hilarious, poignant new play Assisted Loving: Dating with My Dad posit…
ALBANY COUNTY – During the Albany County Legislature's first meeting of 2017, on Monday, Jan. 9, members will consider appointing former Albany County Commissioner of Public Works Darrell Duncan to represent New Scotland and part of Bethlehem, filling a vacant seat in the 38th Legislative District that was created by the resignation of L. Michael Mackey, who took his seat on the New York State Supreme Court on Jan. [ 318 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/bethlehem/2017/01/04/county-legislature-poised-to-fill-vacated-new-sc... ... See MoreSee Less
County Legislature poised to fill vacated New Scotland, Bethlehem seat
ALBANY COUNTY – During the Albany County Legislature’s first meeting of 2017, on Monday, Jan. 9, members will consider appointing former Albany County Commissioner …
ALBANY COUNTY – During the Albany County Legislature's first meeting of 2017, on Monday, Jan. 9, members will consider appointing former Albany County Commissioner of Public Works Darrell Duncan to represent New Scotland and part of Bethlehem, filling a vacant seat in the 38th Legislative District that was created by the resignation of L. Michael Mackey, who took his seat on the New York State Supreme Court on Jan. [ 318 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/bethlehem/2017/01/04/county-legislature-poised-to-fill-vacated-new-sc... ... See MoreSee Less
County Legislature poised to fill vacated New Scotland, Bethlehem seat
ALBANY COUNTY – During the Albany County Legislature’s first meeting of 2017, on Monday, Jan. 9, members will consider appointing former Albany County Commissioner …
Want to win tickets to a great show? Just click spotlightnews.secondstreetapp.com/Find-your-Soul-Ticket-Giveaway/ and enter today!!!! ... See MoreSee Less
Want to win tickets to a great show? Just click spotlightnews.secondstreetapp.com/Find-your-Soul-Ticket-Giveaway/ and enter today!!! ... See MoreSee Less
Steve Wall and TheSpot518.com like this
Nov 02, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 05, 2017
Dec 07, 2016