Senior Services of Albany calendar of events for January 2017

Jan 05, 2017 capital-district-senior-spotlight-Senior Resources, Senior Spotlight

Weekly events at Westview:
Monday
11 a.m. — Wii bowling
12:30 p.m. — Whamo; dominoes

Tuesday
10:30 a.m. — Silver program of arts and crafts
12:30 p.m. — Dominoes
12:30 p.m. — Group discussion

Wednesday
10:30 a.m. — Arts and crafts
12:30 p.m. — After Lunch Bunch with Jean Dobbs
12:30 p.m. — Dominoes
3:30 p.m. — Happy hour
5 p.m. — Dinner*

Thursday
10:30 a.m. — Sewing class
10:30 a.m. — Crochet Club
12:30 p.m. — Dominoes

Friday
10:30 a.m. — Sewing
12:30 p.m. — Dominoes; sewing

* Wednesday night dinner at Westview — Happy hour 3:30 to 4:45 p.m., dinner at 5 p.m. Please call 483-2120 by 11 a.m. the day of the meal to make your reservation.

