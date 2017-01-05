 

Social Security Corner: Americans helping Americans

Jan 05, 2017

Social Security is always evolving to meet the needs of the American public. We’re optimistic about the future and the limitless possibilities for progress.

Much of the progress we’ve made together, as a nation, is through the shared responsibility of paying Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) tax.This federal payroll tax funds Social Security — programs that provide benefits for retirees, the disabled and children of deceased workers. You help us keep millions of hard working Americans out of poverty.

Without your contribution, wounded warriors wouldn’t receive the benefits they deserve. Children who have lost parents would have no social safety net. Millions of elderly people would be destitute. In the same way that we take great pride in helping people who need it, you should take pride in making this country stronger. You can see the many ways our retirement benefits help your loved ones and neighbors at www.socialsecurity.gov/retire.

The strength of our nation relies on cooperation and the empathy to understand each other’s unique struggles. Similarly, Social Security has an obligation to provide benefits quickly to applicants whose medical conditions are so serious that their conditions obviously meet disability standards.

Compassionate Allowances offer a way of quickly identifying diseases and other medical conditions that invariably qualify under the Listing of Impairments, based on minimal objective medical information. This also lets Social Security target the most obviously disabled individuals for allowances based on objective medical information that we can obtain quickly.

You can view the list of Compassionate Allowances at www.socialsecurity.gov/compassionateallowances.

Our diversity is an asset that can bring us together, making us stronger as a nation. Visit www.socialsecurity.gov to empower your future.

