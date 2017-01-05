Voorheesville Public Library calendar of events for January 2017

Thursday Afternoon Movies

Thursdays, Jan. 5-26

Join us every Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to watch a classic movie on our giant screen. Check our website calendar for movie titles. Light refreshments served.

Introduction to Windows 10

Wednesday, Jan. 11

We expect these programs to fill quickly, as the class size will be kept small. If you have recently updated to Windows 10 and feel it would be helpful to take a beginners course, then this is the class for you. IT librarian Andrew Ward will be going over some basic Windows 10 system information and answering as many questions as time permits. There will be two classes offered. The first will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and the second will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Please register online or in person.

Lincoln Center Local

Act I

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2 to 4 p.m.

Few have captured the magic of the theatre better than Moss Hart, a poor kid from the Bronx who went on to become a lion of Broadway. Moss Hart, the writer of classic comedies with George S. Kaufman and the director of the original production of “My Fair Lady,” has captivated theater lovers for over 50 years with his memoir, “Act One.”

Now another lion of the theater, James Lapine, has fittingly reimagined this memoir for the stage. Lincoln Center Theater’s gorgeous production pulls out all the stops, creating a world as vivid and transformative as the stage itself. But it’s the strong performances from its first-rate cast — led by Tony Shalhoub, Andrea Martin and Santino Fontana — that anchor the play in real human emotion.

The Nance

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2 to 4 p.m.

Nathan Lane gives the performance of a lifetime as Chauncey Miles, a comedian of the 1930s who plays gay men for laughs – at least on stage. With a touching love story at its core, Douglas Carter Beane’s Tony Award-nominated play is also a fond and funny tribute to the golden age of burlesque.

Show Boat

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2 to 4 p.m.

Based on a bestselling novel by Edna Ferber, “Show Boat,” with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, tells the 40-year story of the lives of performers, stagehands, and dock workers who are the denizens of the Cotton Blossom, a Mississippi River show boat.

• • •

Lincoln Center Local: Free Screenings is a program created by Lincoln Center Education and hosted by libraries and community centers. This program provides high-definition screenings from the growing digital catalog of the world’s leading performing arts center. For more information, please visit LincolnCenter.org/Local.

