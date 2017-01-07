Colonie Senior Services donates bus to Guilderland Department of Senior Services

On Dec. 6, 2016, the Town of Guilderland’s Department of Senior Services took possession of a 2008 10-passenger bus that was donated by Colonie Senior Service Centers, Inc (CSSC).

Pictured above, CSSC Executive Director Edward Neary handed over the keys to Guilderland Supervisor Peter G. Barber. Also joining in the exchange (from left) were Frank Himes, CSSC Director of Transportation; Neil Spawn, Guilderland’s chief senior services driver; Mary Ann Kelley, Guilderland’s Coordinator of Senior Services; Diane Murphy, CSSC Senior Dining Coordinator; and Sue Conlon, CSSC Bright Horizons Guilderland site director.

Supervisor Barber thanked CSSC for its generous donation. “The Town of Guilderland is very appreciative of this gift by Colonie Senior Service Centers, and we look forward to providing additional transportation services for our Guilderland seniors,” he said.

The Town’s Department of Senior Services and CSSC collaborate on programs that serve seniors in both communities.

“Guilderland’s seniors have a great sense of community,” said Neary. “We are happy to donate this bus to help the staff, volunteers and, most importantly, the seniors get around town and remain active, healthy and independent.”

The new bus will be refurbished and then added to the town’s existing fleet, which provides transportation services for seniors and to the town’s new Senior Center at 141 Bavarian Way. Earlier this year, the town acquired a former school bus and converted it into a bus for senior services.

Guilderland’s Department of Senior Services provides transportation for seniors to medical offices, shopping, programs, and monthly day trips and special events.

Colonie Senior Service Centers is an independent, community-based not-for-profit that supports, respects, and embraces the values and vitality of its senior citizens. For 35 years, CSSC has been about people, families, and community … committed to providing the services and resources that seniors need to stay active and independent. Today, CSSC is the largest provider of services for seniors in Colonie, serving the largest population of seniors over 60 in the Capital Region.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story