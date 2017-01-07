Resolve to take care of your eyesight: These simple steps will help you see better in 2017

By JUDITH ARCHIBOLD

A new year often means new goals. This year, make a goal that’s easy to keep — take care of your eyes.

Here are some simple steps you can take in 2017 to take care of your vision, take care of your eyes and take care of you:

Get a comprehensive eye exam

As we get older, we’re at risk for several eye complications, such as age-related macular degeneration, cataracts and glaucoma. Sometimes, these eye diseases don’t have any early symptoms. Glaucoma is often called the “silent thief of sight” because it can cause vision loss before you know you have it. So, an annual comprehensive eye exam is a good idea, even if you think your eyes are healthy.

Update your eyeglass prescription

Do you find reading more difficult, or is it harder to see while driving? Your eyeglass prescription could be outdated, and you may need a new prescription.

Protect your eyes

The sun’s rays can damage your eyes. Wear sunglasses with UV protection and hats with a brim to help protect your eyes. Too much exposure to sunlight can cause cataracts, as well as macular degeneration.

Eat for good vision …. add supplements. Start incorporating these healthy foods into your diet:

• Dark green, leafy vegetables, such as spinach and kale

• Salmon, tuna, and other oily fish

• Eggs, nuts, and beans

Take vitamins and minerals to help prevent age-related macular degeneration

The National Eye Institute has found that taking high levels of antioxidants and zinc can reduce the risk of developing advanced age-related macular degeneration (AMD) by about 25 percent. There are several manufacturers of these vitamins. At Ophthalmic Consultants of the Capital Region, we carry physician recommended nutriceuticals (PRN). People who are at risk for developing AMD should consider taking the combination of nutrients only after discussing with their primary care doctor and eye doctor.

Take the challenge … quit smoking

Smoking can increase your risk of cataracts, macular degeneration, and optic nerve damage. Your overall health is greatly improved when you stop smoking.

