Albany Jewish Community Center calendar of events for January 2017

Jan 09, 2017 capital-district-senior-spotlight-Senior Resources, Senior Spotlight

Sixty-Plus Dining
Mondays and Wednesdays, 4:45 to 6 p.m.
Full-course kosher dinners for those 60 and older. Reservations taken until 9:30 a.m. the day of the meal. Suggested donation: $5 per person.  Guests under 60 pay $9. 

Fun and Fitness to the Songs of Broadway
Thursdays at 10:15 a.m.
A fun and gentle 30-minute exercise class with instructor Richard Feldman. There is a $2.25 suggested donation at the door per session.

Eye on the World
Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
A current events discussion group. There is a $2.25 suggested donation per session.

Tai chi
Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10:20 a.m.
Certified instructors Erick McCandles and Kate McKee from the Tai Chi for Health Institute will teach the class, which continues through Jan. 17. The suggested donation is $2.25 for students ages 60 and older. The fee is mandatory for students under the age of 60.

Mixed Media Art Club
Mondays, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
This class, which began Jan. 2 and runs through March 27, welcomes all amateur artists. The cost is $5 per day. Classes are held in the Massry Senior Center.

Technology Lab
March 28 and April 25, 4 to 6 p.m.
Teens tutor seniors about how to use your electronic devices (tablets, cell phones, laptop computers). Reservations are required in the senior adult office; limited enrollment. Bring your device to the help session. There is a $5 suggested donation per session.

Beyond Basic Photography
Wednesdays, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
April 5 through May 24
For photography enthusiasts who want to take professional-looking photos using DLSRs or mirrorless cameras. Instructor: Ed Fritz. Resgistration fee: $69 members, $86 non members. Registration required by March 13 or before class fills.

Finger Lakes Getaway
Aug. 2-4
Cost for members is $620 for single occupancy or $439 per person for double occupancy. Cost for non members is $680 for single occupancy and $553 per person for double occupancy. Prepaid, non-refundable reservations required by April 1 or before trip fills. Request a flyer for details.

• • •

Do you like to sing? Join the Albany Jewish Community Center’s Senior Chorale. Rehearsals and performances on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m.

