Albany Jewish Community Center calendar of events for January 2017

Jan 09, 2017 Rob Jonas capital-district-senior-spotlight-Senior Resources, Senior Spotlight
Sixty-Plus Dining
Mondays and Wednesdays, 4:45 to 6 p.m.
Full-course kosher dinners for those 60 and older. Reservations taken until 9:30 a.m. the day of the meal. Suggested donation: $5 per person. Guests under 60 pay $9.
Fun and Fitness to the Songs of Broadway
Thursdays at 10:15 a.m.
A fun and gentle 30-minute exercise class with instructor Richard Feldman. There is a $2.25 suggested donation at the door per session.
Eye on the World
Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
A current events discussion group. There is a $2.25 suggested donation per session.
Tai chi
Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10:20 a.m.
Certified instructors Erick McCandles and Kate McKee from the Tai Chi for Health Institute will teach the class, which continues through Jan. 17. The suggested donation is $2.25 for students ages 60 and older. The fee is mandatory for students under the age of 60.
Mixed Media Art Club
Mondays, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
This class, which began Jan. 2 and runs through March 27, welcomes all amateur artists. The cost is $5 per day. Classes are held in the Massry Senior Center.
Technology Lab
March 28 and April 25, 4 to 6 p.m.
Teens tutor seniors about how to use your electronic devices (tablets, cell phones, laptop computers). Reservations are required in the senior adult office; limited enrollment. Bring your device to the help session. There is a $5 suggested donation per session.
Beyond Basic Photography
Wednesdays, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
April 5 through May 24
For photography enthusiasts who want to take professional-looking photos using DLSRs or mirrorless cameras. Instructor: Ed Fritz. Resgistration fee: $69 members, $86 non members. Registration required by March 13 or before class fills.
Finger Lakes Getaway
Aug. 2-4
Cost for members is $620 for single occupancy or $439 per person for double occupancy. Cost for non members is $680 for single occupancy and $553 per person for double occupancy. Prepaid, non-refundable reservations required by April 1 or before trip fills. Request a flyer for details.
• • •
Do you like to sing? Join the Albany Jewish Community Center’s Senior Chorale. Rehearsals and performances on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
Associate editor/sports editor
Nov 03, 2016 0
Oct 05, 2016 0
Sep 01, 2016 0
Aug 01, 2016 0
Jan 09, 2017 0
Jan 08, 2017 0
Jan 07, 2017 0
Jan 07, 2017 0
COLONIE - Police identified the victim of a hit and run on Watervliet-Shaker Road as 57-year-old Rudolph Seabron of Rome. The father of three, was a member of the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade headquartered at the New York State Armory in Latham and was in town for a weekend drill. Seabron joined the Army National Guard in 1996 after serving in the Marines Corps.
Colonie Police Department, New York Army National Guard
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/colonie/2017/01/09/colonie-police-identify-victim-of-hit-and-run/ ... See MoreSee Less
Colonie police identify victim of hit and run
COLONIE – Police identified the victim of a hit and run on Watervliet-Shaker Road as 57-year-old Rudolph Seabron of Rome. The father of three, was a member of the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade…
Geno Franco likes this
Albany Jewish Community Center calendar of events for January 2017
www.spotlightnews.com/capital-district-senior-spotlight/2017/01/09/albany-jewish-community-center... ... See MoreSee Less
Albany Jewish Community Center calendar of events for January 2017
Sixty-Plus Dining Mondays and Wednesdays, 4:45 to 6 p.m. Full-course kosher dinners for those 60 and older. Reservations taken until 9:30 a.m. the day of the meal. Suggested donation…
There is one less undefeated Suburban Council boys basketball team following the eight league games played Friday, Jan. 6. Shaker 65, Schenectady 64 This could be Shaker's defining victory this season. The Blue Bison (5-2 league, 7-2 overall) built a 51-46 lead after three quarters of play in Schenectady's home gym, saw it slip away with less than one minute left in regulation and had the wherewithal to come back and win it on… [ 439 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/sports/2017/01/09/suburban-council-boys-basketball-report-shaker-hands-sche... ... See MoreSee Less
Suburban Council boys basketball report: Shaker hands Schenectady its first loss, while Bethlehem escapes with win
There is one less undefeated Suburban Council boys basketball team following the eight league games played Friday, Jan. 6. Shaker 65, Schenectady 64 This could be Shaker’s defining victory th…
There is one less undefeated Suburban Council boys basketball team following the eight league games played Friday, Jan. 6. Shaker 65, Schenectady 64 This could be Shaker's defining victory this season. The Blue Bison (5-2 league, 7-2 overall) built a 51-46 lead after three quarters of play in Schenectady's home gym, saw it slip away with less than one minute left in regulation and had the wherewithal to come back and win it on… [ 439 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/sports/2017/01/09/suburban-council-boys-basketball-report-shaker-hands-sche... ... See MoreSee Less
Suburban Council boys basketball report: Shaker hands Schenectady its first loss, while Bethlehem escapes with win
There is one less undefeated Suburban Council boys basketball team following the eight league games played Friday, Jan. 6. Shaker 65, Schenectady 64 This could be Shaker’s defining victory th…
Tired of paying ATM fees? Check out our eFreedom checking account to see how you can earn interest and get up to $25 per month in ATM fees refunded to you! www.nubk.com/personal-banking-checking.htm ... See MoreSee Less
Not only do we offer some of the best products and services in the area, we also provide customer service beyond compare. Visit us today and experience the difference!
Retiring Retirement: This professor continues to teach
www.spotlightnews.com/capital-district-senior-spotlight/2017/01/09/retiring-retirement-this-profe... ... See MoreSee Less
Retiring Retirement: This professor continues to teach
Professor Philip J. DiNovo of Albany has been retired for nearly two decades, while that hasn’t stopped him from administrating a “second university” that he founded in 1979. The American Italia...
Next weekend, from Thursday, Jan. 12, through Saturday, Jan. 14, the City of Albany and the Board of Directors of the Albany Chefs’ Food & Wine Festival will host the 8th annual event at the Hilton Hotel in Albany. The 2017 festival will bring more than 70 innovative chefs and 250 wine, spirit and craft beer suppliers from New York state and around the world together to provide area residents with an pportunity to sample the best in culinary offerings during the two Grand Tastings, culinary competitions, the Mayor’s Opening Celebration, Slider Slam and Grand Gala Reception & Dinner. [ 572 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/2017/01/08/next-weekend-8th-annual-albany-chefs-food-wine-festival-to... ... See MoreSee Less
Next weekend: 8th Annual Albany Chefs’ Food & Wine Festival to support local arts organizations
Next weekend, from Thursday, Jan. 12, through Saturday, Jan. 14, the City of Albany and the Board of Directors of the Albany Chefs’ Food & Wine Festival will host the 8th annual event at the Hi…
Rebecca Almstead likes this
Next weekend, from Thursday, Jan. 12, through Saturday, Jan. 14, the City of Albany and the Board of Directors of the Albany Chefs’ Food & Wine Festival will host the 8th annual event at the Hilton Hotel in Albany. The 2017 festival will bring more than 70 innovative chefs and 250 wine, spirit and craft beer suppliers from New York state and around the world together to provide area residents with an pportunity to sample the best in culinary offerings during the two Grand Tastings, culinary competitions, the Mayor’s Opening Celebration, Slider Slam and Grand Gala Reception & Dinner. [ 572 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/2017/01/08/next-weekend-8th-annual-albany-chefs-food-wine-festival-to... ... See MoreSee Less
Next weekend: 8th Annual Albany Chefs’ Food & Wine Festival to support local arts organizations
Next weekend, from Thursday, Jan. 12, through Saturday, Jan. 14, the City of Albany and the Board of Directors of the Albany Chefs’ Food & Wine Festival will host the 8th annual event at the Hi…
The Colonie Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that took the life of a pedestrian on Watervliet-Shaker Road under the I87 overpass, reported early this morning. A motorist traveling westbound on Watervliet-Shaker Road reported at around 4:40 a.m. that he struck what he believed to be a person laying in the road. Upon arrival of the Colonie Police Department and Colonie EMS, the adult male pedestrian was deceased. [ 235 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/colonie/2017/01/08/dead-pedestrian-found-on-watervliet-shaker-road-co... ... See MoreSee Less
Dead pedestrian found on Watervliet-Shaker Road considered possible hit and run
The Colonie Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that took the life of a pedestrian on Watervliet-Shaker Road under the I87 overpass, reported early this morning. A motorist travelin…
Richard Polec and Art Breault like this
The Colonie Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that took the life of a pedestrian on Watervliet-Shaker Road under the I87 overpass, reported early this morning. A motorist traveling westbound on Watervliet-Shaker Road reported at around 4:40 a.m. that he struck what he believed to be a person laying in the road. Upon arrival of the Colonie Police Department and Colonie EMS, the adult male pedestrian was deceased. [ 235 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/colonie/2017/01/08/dead-pedestrian-found-on-watervliet-shaker-road-co... ... See MoreSee Less
Dead pedestrian found on Watervliet-Shaker Road considered possible hit and run
The Colonie Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that took the life of a pedestrian on Watervliet-Shaker Road under the I87 overpass, reported early this morning. A motorist travelin…
Nov 02, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 09, 2017
Dec 07, 2016