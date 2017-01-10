Ask Your Daughter: My heroes

I am going to veer a bit from the usual format for this month’s article to tell you about a group of very special people — a group of people who look ordinary on the outside, but are extraordinary on the inside.

Senior Services of Albany and the Cohoes Senior Center have 60 people who come to work every day and spend every hour of that work day thinking about, caring about and caring for some of the most vulnerable older adults in Albany County. This group of individuals delivers meals in the rain, the snow, and -10 degree weather. They help people after they had an embarrassing accident, assuring them that it’s okay, speaking calming words like, “It happens, and our admiration and respect for you is not at all diminished.” These special people spend time explaining complicated government forms and help get their oil burners filled. They drive them to doctor appointments and assist them in getting their groceries onto the bus.

These may look like minor things, but be assured, for some, they are lifesaving.

Since we are a very poor non-profit, this group of people is paid little, and some are not paid at all. They have to make do with old equipment and outdated tools. They have to manage with coolers that have broken wheels and insulated bags with broken zippers. And when the printer doesn’t work, they write notes on used paper. In spite of all this, they come back day after day, and they love the seniors they serve and work with.

Why am I telling you this? Because these very special people are my heroes. Most people don’t even know that they exist. Yet, each day they do whatever needs to be done to care for our elderly neighbors.

I am also telling you this is because you may be one of our soul mates. You may care about and truly respect and admire our elder neighbors, and you might want to connect with the Senior Services of Albany or Cohoes Senior Center family.

Do you want a part-time job where you make no money and work really hard to empower the lives of our seniors? Can you volunteer to brighten the life of an older neighbor? Do you have a talent you are willing to share at a local senior center? Can you donate a new cooler? Everyone has something to give, and during this time of giving, I invite you to share your gifts with our local seniors.

I want to thank the amazing staff and volunteers of Senior Services of Albany and the Cohoes Senior Center and ask you to join us in any way you can.

If you have any questions, or if there is a topic you want to read about in the Ask Your Daughter column, please send me an email at mboeckmann@seniorservicesofalbany.com or write to me at Senior Services of Albany, 32 Essex St., Albany 12206.

Be well and be happy.

— Monika

