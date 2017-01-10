 

Free exercise program through Saratoga County Office for the Aging

Jan 10, 2017

Would you like to increase your strength, flexibility and balance, while decreasing your risk of falls and broken bones?

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Saratoga County’s Office for the Aging sponsors osteoporosis prevention exercise classes throughout the county for people over age 50. This low-impact program can help improve your health and wellbeing, and you can have fun while you’re at it.

Classes meet at least twice a week, and weights are provided. Locations include Ballston Spa, Malta, Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Wilton, Schuylerville, Greenfield Center, South Glens Falls, Hadley and Corinth.

For more information, call Jen Buscema at 884-4110.

