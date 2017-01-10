Jan 10, 2017 Rob Jonas Senior News, Senior Spotlight
Would you like to increase your strength, flexibility and balance, while decreasing your risk of falls and broken bones?
The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Saratoga County’s Office for the Aging sponsors osteoporosis prevention exercise classes throughout the county for people over age 50. This low-impact program can help improve your health and wellbeing, and you can have fun while you’re at it.
Classes meet at least twice a week, and weights are provided. Locations include Ballston Spa, Malta, Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Wilton, Schuylerville, Greenfield Center, South Glens Falls, Hadley and Corinth.
For more information, call Jen Buscema at 884-4110.
About a year ago, my cheap, used washing machine crapped out, and since it's a pain in the butt to get a new one into the basement and the old one out, I opted to spend a little extra and buy a new one this time around. (Needless to say, the old one is still down there, right next to the old dryer.
Free exercise program through Saratoga County Office for the Aging
EJ RAY -January 2017
1/29/17 - Join EJ Ray Acoustic LIVE at the 57th Annual Center for the Disability Services Telethon, Radisson Hotel on Wolf Rd, Colonie, or watch and donate from in front of your TV! and will be on all afternoon. EJ Ray performance times TBA> watch this website!!!!!!!
1/21/17 - Join EJ RAY in Crossgates Mall for the annual Radio-thon Fundraiser for the Ronald Mc Donald House children and families in conjunction with Albany Medical center and St. Peters Hospital. Many other entertainers, games, kids favorites. Listen to many Albany Broadcasting Stations as they transmit LIVE!
1/20/17 - Bellini's Restaraunt. of Loudonville, in the Lounge Friday Night 6-9pm, New Loudon Rd-Rt. 9, just North of old Hoffman's site, great Italian +
1/14/17 - The Eden Café Tribute to "Tom Petty & Stevie Nicks songs for "Miracles For Meg" cancer fundraiser, at Kimberly Square, Albany Shaker Rd @ Osborne Rd, Loudonville, NY, Unique café setting with live music performances, 7:30pm.......... see: www.edenasc.com see menu, specials and more! Dinners start at 4:30pm
1/13/17 - Fund Raiser for the Center for the Disabled @ The Barrel Saloon, 924 Broadway, Albany, Support "The Gardening from the Heart Program" 6-10pm, $10 Donation at the door, Music provided by E.J. Ray Acoustic, E.J. Ray joins up with the Stockbridge Band for good old R&R tunes, The Stockbridge Band, and more to be announced. Come work the job stress off and enjoy while supporting a significantly renown Capital District foundation that supports community health needs with special services for children in need.
David DeckerThey'll also be performing THIS Saturday night (January 14th) at the Eden Cafe on Osborne Rd in Loudonville, from 7:30 - 9:30 pm! Reserve your seats at Eventbrite.com, or contact the cafe directly!3 hours ago · 1
The NYS Department of Health reports that the flu is “widespread” throughout the state. For many seniors, contracting the flu can be life threatening. The flu is mainly spread through droplets from coughs and sneezes.
If you have a cold and are visiting the elderly or anyone with a weakened immune system, please cover your cough and sneezes, and wash your hands thoroughly and often. Please feel free to wear a mask to cover your nose and mouth, too.
COLONIE - Police identified the victim of a hit and run on Watervliet-Shaker Road as 57-year-old Rudolph Seabron of Rome. The father of three was a member of the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade headquartered at the New York State Armory in Latham and was in town for a weekend drill. Seabron joined the Army National Guard in 1996 after serving in the Marines Corps.
Colonie police identify victim of hit and run
COLONIE – Police identified the victim of a hit and run on Watervliet-Shaker Road as 57-year-old Rudolph Seabron of Rome. The father of three, was a member of the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade…
Albany Jewish Community Center calendar of events for January 2017
Albany Jewish Community Center calendar of events for January 2017
Sixty-Plus Dining Mondays and Wednesdays, 4:45 to 6 p.m. Full-course kosher dinners for those 60 and older. Reservations taken until 9:30 a.m. the day of the meal. Suggested donation…
