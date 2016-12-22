Brennan Center for Justice: “Nearly 40 Percent of Americans Unnecessarily Behind Bars”

Dec 22, 2016 Spotlight Newsroom Crime, Government, News, Towns
Nearly 40 Percent of Americans are Unnecessarily Behind Bars
Thirty-nine percent of prisoners are behind bars with no compelling public safety reason, according to a new report from the Brennan Center released earlier this month. Led by nationally renowned criminologist Dr. James Austin, the report is the culmination of three years of research, and includes a blueprint for how the country can significantly cut its prison population while still keeping crime rates near historic lows.
Researchers found 25 percent of the country’s prisoners — who are nearly all non-violent, lower-level offenders — would be better served by alternatives to incarceration such as treatment, community service, or probation. And another 14 percent who have served sufficiently long sentences could be released with little to no risk to public safety. Releasing these 576,000 inmates would save $20 billion annually.
“Instead of doubling down on the failed draconian policies of the past, based on vengeance, we have an opportunity to rethink how America punishes people who break the law and ground those decisions in what we know works,” wrote Inimai Chettiar and Lauren-Brooke Eisen in an op-ed for TIME.
The study offers recommendations to decrease the total prison population, while people who committed the most serious crimes remain behind bars. These include eliminating prison for lower-level crimes, and reducing sentence minimums and maximums currently on the books.
“If we do not take steps now, Americans of color will forever be relegated to a penal and permanent underclass, and mass incarceration will continue to cage the economic growth of our communities,” wrote report foreword author Cornell Brooks, president and CEO of the NAACP. “We have reached a crisis point, and we need solutions.”
Read more about the report and its recommendations in The New York Times, Washington Post, NPR, and more. Read a Q&A with the authors in The Atlantic. Share our infographic here.
Year-End Numbers Show Crime Still Low, Uptick in Murder in Some Cities
The overall crime rate in 2016 is projected to remain the same as it was last year, according to a year-end analysis by the Brennan Center. The murder rate is projected to increase by 14 percent, driven largely by problems in Chicago. Nearly half the national increase in murders — 43.7 percent — is attributable to Chicago alone.
These findings were released by the Brennan Center on Tuesday, as an update to its September analysis of 2016 crime numbers in America’s 30 largest cities.
The particular problems of violence in Chicago need to be addressed. But overall the report’s findings contradict the “out-of-control” crime narrative from President-Elect Donald Trump on the campaign trail.
“It’s tempting to take a city experiencing a real problem like Chicago and generalize it to the nation as a whole to scare people, but that’s not very fair,” Ames Grawert told The Guardian.
Read more in The Washington Post and TIME.
Advocates to President Obama: Expand Clemency Efforts
Monday, President Barack Obama issued the most clemencies ever in one day by a president according to the Associated Press. The move comes as the Brennan Center and other advocates have been pushing him to issue more commutations before leaving office in a month.
Late last month, the Brennan Center joined #cut50, JustLeadershipUSA, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, The Sentencing Project, and more in a letter to the president. The group voiced strong support for Obama’s clemency efforts so far, and urged that “nonviolent offenders in certain extremely low-risk categories either deserve expedited review or should be granted clemency absent an individualized review.” Specifically, the letter called on the president to use his commutation power to shorten the sentences of prisoners serving unduly long sentences under outdated crack cocaine sentences — a proposal urged by a 2014 Brennan Center report.
The decision is “one action that his successor cannot, by law, undo,” wrote Lauren-Brooke Eisen in U.S. News & World Report. “It’s the last significant way Obama can advance criminal justice reform before leaving office,” she added.
Mike Crowley explained in a blog post that, logistically, “one month should be enough time to get the job done.”
Read more in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and BuzzFeed.
Research Roundup
Albany County Legislature Minority Conference donates to Capital City Rescue Mission. Check out this video by Mark Grimm - Albany County Legislator - to learn more about the mission's work and where to donate or acquire holiday gifts.
youtu.be/yD8HESH4pd0
Capital City Rescue Mission Christmas
Each member of the Albany County GOP Conference pitched in to buy Christmas presents for the homeless and needy at Albany's Capital City Rescue Mission. As t...
Mark Grimm - Albany County LegislatorThanks for posting. I think your reach will help the needy very much.
As of 5:50 p.m., Lark Street is closed to vehicular traffic between Madison Avenue and Lancaster Street due to a structure fire at the corner of Hamilton Street and Lark Street.
Businesses along Lark Street remain open for business. The 6 p.m. meeting regarding ReZone Albany with the City of Albany's planning department at Cafe Hollywood remains on schedule.
A fire broke out tonight at Lark and Hamilton streets in Albany's Center Square neighborhood. The blaze has been contained and there are reports that some were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but no reported injuries so far. Firefighters still on scene.
Environmental Advocates of New York and other local environment advocates have issued a sign-on letter to the Albany County Legislature in support of local law NO. "S," Resolution 457, which would expand the polystyrene ban to all restaurants in Albany County, not just chains with 15 or more locations nationwide.
www.spotlightnews.com/news/2016/12/22/local-environmental-groups-pen-letter-to-albany-county-legi...
Local environmental groups pen letter to Albany County Legislature supporting expanded polystyrene ban
Environmental Advocates of New York and other local environment advocates have issued a sign-on letter to the Albany County Legislature in support of local law NO. “S,” Resolution 457, which w…
Environmental Advocates of New York and other local environment advocates have issued a sign-on letter to the Albany County Legislature in support of local law NO. “S,” Resolution 457, which would expand the polystyrene ban to all restaurants in Albany County, not just chains with 15 or more locations nationwide.
American Academy of Pediatrics, NYPIRG, PAUSE, Sierra Club Atlantic Chapter (NY)
Daniel McCoy - Albany County Executive, Kathy Sheehan, Albany County Legislature,
www.spotlightnews.com/news /2016/12/22/local-environmental-groups-pen-letter-to-albany-county-legislature-supporting-expanded-polystyrene-ban/ ... See MoreSee Less
Local environmental groups pen letter to Albany County Legislature supporting expanded polystyrene ban
Environmental Advocates of New York and other local environment advocates have issued a sign-on letter to the Albany County Legislature in support of local law NO. “S,” Resolution 457, which w…
TheSpot518.com presents legendary 80's rockers The Plimsouls re-souled w/s/g The Lawn Sausages at The Hangar in Troy. A special matinee show, Jan.29th 3pm. $10 in advance.
The Plimsouls Re-Souled / Lawn Sausages at Troy, NY
The Hangar on the Hudson
The Plimsouls Re-Souled The Second Coming Original Plimsouls Guitarist Eddie Munoz leads an Off The Charts All Star band of SuperCool players bringing the Soul back into the Plimsouls songs that we a...
A Bethlehem Central school bus was involved in a minor traffic accident this morning at the corner of Fisher Blvd. and Orchard St. There were no students on board and no one was injured. The bus was returning to the bus garage from Guilderland at the time of the incident.
#WeAreLarkSt: ReZone meeting at Hollywood Cafe tonight
#WeAreLarkSt is a group of Lark Street business owners and community members who have come together in response to the city's proposed ReZone. On Dec. 5, #WeAreLarkSt brought their concerns to the city's common council. More than 50 people all wearing matching t-shirts went to city hall and a dozen of these citizens commented during the public comment period. It was a show of solidarity that Common Council President McLaughlin felt compelled to commend.
The concerns with the nuts and bolts of different specific proposals of the ReZone fall in the shadow of concerns about how city government responds to and respects the city's citizens. This can best be summed up with two words : outsourcing and openness.
Outsourcing: A major concern is that this is yet another example of Albany letting decisions be made by outsiders — the consulting firm behind the ReZone is from Colorado. How could they know the issues facing Albany and a unique neighborhood like Lark St.? Can all of this be captured in the numbers or should we recognize that there is more to a community than just data? Instead of outsourcing decision-making, we should consider addressing Albany problems with Albany minds.
Openness: While the city has made the entire ReZone document, as well as different opinions of it readily available, the city has failed to proactively bring the plan to the attention of the entire community. Sure, one could say that it is the onus of the citizens to do their due diligence in keeping up to speed with such city initiatives. However, the city could have made more of an effort to raise awareness about ReZone, especially for those it would impact most. It is problematic that many residents and even some of the business owners most directly impacted were not engaged until so late in the process.
To be sure, the rezone plan does include proposals that are favorable, including opening second story use to businesses and the goal of increasing density by allowing for flexible use of residential space. While these are positive points of the rezone, they would bring us back to issues like parking and policing.
#WeAreLarkSt also feels that the ReZone is wrong as far as the idea that the plan would increase safety. These problems could be solved by giving the area the resources it needs rather than shutting it down and points further to the false perception that the streets would be safer while empty and dark instead of well-lit and bustling with people. Dark streets are not safe streets. The city should consider better policing Lark St. late at night before jumping to the conclusion that closing businesses earlier is the solution.
#WeAreLarkSt is concerned with the effects ReZone will have on local entrepreneurs who have invested their very livelihood in the neighborhood. Many of the late night establishments that stand to be affected rely heavily on late-night revenues. Not only would their owners suffer, but employees would lose jobs and be forced to find wages elsewhere, and the patrons of these small businesses would have less choices. Many would choose to do their dining, drinking, and shopping elsewhere. ReZone appears to trade existing benefits for uncertain potentials. Also, you probably shouldn’t live in the bar quarter if you expect it to be quiet.
Closing these businesses earlier risks driving patrons to other parts of the city or even to Troy and Schenectady in search of night life. This could have devastating consequences on small businesses as far as revenue, in the highest taxed part of the city, and impact the character of this beloved neighborhood that has often been recognized as the heart of the city. ReZone would put the Lark St corridor at a unique competitive disadvantage.
#WeAreLarkSt has been vocal enough about their concerns with some of the impacts the ReZone plan could have on the neighborhood that The Planning Department has been moved to present a counterproposal.
The counterproposal is being delivered tonight at 6p.m. upstairs at Cafe Hollywood.
For more info contact Ed Peters @ 518-506-8188
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 3 new photos.
Reading Buddies from Eagle Point Elementary School made a special visit to Daughters of Sarah today. They each came with a variety of books to read to our residents. There's nothing like sharing a good book with a friend!
TheSpot518.com shared gotbeer.com's photo.
Time to win!!!!
On the tenth day of Christmas gotbeer.com gave to me… a Yuengling Adirondack chair that will look great on any lawn! To enter, LIKE & SHARE this post. One lucky winner will be announced at 5:00pm to...
