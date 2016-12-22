Local environmental groups pen letter to Albany County Legislature supporting expanded polystyrene ban

Dec 22, 2016 Ali Hibbs Albany County, Business, Government, News, Towns
Environmental Advocates of New York and other local environment advocates have issued a sign-on letter to the Albany County Legislature in support of local law NO. “S,” Resolution 457, which would expand the polystyrene ban to all restaurants in Albany County, not just chains with 15 or more locations nationwide.
Dear Albany County Legislators:
We write to describe a great opportunity for you to protect Albany County’s environment, wastewater systems, and the public health of all who live here. Our organizations recognize that the Albany County Legislature has been a proven leader on many issues and in doing so has helped to prompt state and federal action. You can build on that record by signing on to cosponsor local law NO. “S” for 2016 – Resolution 457 – legislation to reduce unnecessary waste, also known as the Food Service Waste Reduction Act – and by voting in support of the measure as soon as possible.
Passage of this Act will ensure that wasteful and damaging polystyrene products are replaced with reusable, biodegradable, or compostable alternatives.
Because polystyrene containers are used for such short periods of time, it is easy to underestimate the dangers associated with them. However, (1) chemicals used in polystyrene are known to harm citizen’s health, to pollute our waterways and clog sewer drains (which creates an added cost for taxpayers), and kill wildlife.
(2) Polystyrene products are comprised of styrene, reasonably anticipated to be a carcinogen, and benzene, a known carcinogen. These toxics leach out of the plastic foam products and we consume them when hot foods or liquids come in contact with polystyrene containers. This begs the question: Why should anyone be comfortable eating or drinking from products that cannot even go into the microwave for fear of the toxics contaminating food?
Additionally, it is very difficult to recycle or reuse polystyrene, and there are few communities with recycling plants that accept it. And while it may only take you 15 minutes to finish your “togo” cup of coffee, it could take 500 years or more for the plastic foam container to break down into smaller pieces. It is estimated that 20% of waste, in terms of physical space in landfills, is plastic foam. Think of all of the transportation costs and the costs associated with the closing of a landfill that fall on the taxpayers. (3) Reducing the prevalence of polystyrene will have a great impact on our environment as evidenced by San Francisco’s ban, which reduced waste by 36 percent.
Bans have already been successfully adopted in many municipalities statewide, as well as in hundreds of localities nationwide including Washington, D.C., Amherst, Massachusetts, Rahway, New Jersey, and Los Angeles County, California. This is your opportunity to continue your record of leadership – by voting to defend environmental health and ending the use of these destructive products in food service establishments.
1) https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/toxfaqs/tf.asp?id=38&tid=14 and http://www.cancer.org/cancer/cancercauses/othercarcinogens/generalinformationaboutcarcinogens/known-andprobable-human-carcinogens
2) http://www.cancer.org/cancer/cancercauses/othercarcinogens/generalinformationaboutcarcinogens/known-andprobable-human-carcinogens
3) http://www.thesomervilletimes.com/archives/37481
The letter was signed by:
Carolyn Cleary
MD American Academy of Pediatrics New York 1 Chapter
Peter Iwanowicz
Executive Director Environmental Advocates of New York
Susan Lawrence
Conservation Chair Hudson Mohawk Group, Sierra Club Atlantic Chapter
Russ Haven
General Counsel New York Public Interest Research Group
Diana Wright
Facilitator People of Albany United for Safe Energy
Caitlin P Ferrante
Chapter Coordinator Sierra Club Atlantic Chapter
Sarah Womer
Director of Community Engagement Riverkeeper
#WeAreLarkSt: ReZone meeting at Hollywood Cafe tonight
#WeAreLarkSt is a group of Lark Street business owners and community members who have come together in response to the city's proposed ReZone. On Dec. 5, #WeAreLarkSt brought their concerns to the city's common council. More than 50 people all wearing matching t-shirts went to city hall and a dozen of these citizens commented during the public comment period. It was a show of solidarity that Common Council President McLaughlin felt compelled to commend.
The concerns with the nuts and bolts of different specific proposals of the ReZone fall in the shadow of concerns about how city government responds to and respects the city's citizens. This can best be summed up with two words : outsourcing and openness.
Outsourcing: A major concern is that this is yet another example of Albany letting decisions be made by outsiders — the consulting firm behind the ReZone is from Colorado. How could they know the issues facing Albany and a unique neighborhood like Lark St.? Can all of this be captured in the numbers or should we recognize that there is more to a community than just data? Instead of outsourcing decision-making, we should consider addressing Albany problems with Albany minds.
Openness: While the city has made the entire ReZone document, as well as different opinions of it readily available, the city has failed to proactively bring the plan to the attention of the entire community. Sure, one could say that it is the onus of the citizens to do their due diligence in keeping up to speed with such city initiatives. However, the city could have made more of an effort to raise awareness about ReZone, especially for those it would impact most. It is problematic that many residents and even some of the business owners most directly impacted were not engaged until so late in the process.
To be sure, the rezone plan does include proposals that are favorable, including opening second story use to businesses and the goal of increasing density by allowing for flexible use of residential space. While these are positive points of the rezone, they would bring us back to issues like parking and policing.
#WeAreLarkSt also feels that the ReZone is wrong as far as the idea that the plan would increase safety. These problems could be solved by giving the area the resources it needs rather than shutting it down and points further to the false perception that the streets would be safer while empty and dark instead of well-lit and bustling with people. Dark streets are not safe streets. The city should consider better policing Lark St. late at night before jumping to the conclusion that closing businesses earlier is the solution.
#WeAreLarkSt is concerned with the effects ReZone will have on local entrepreneurs who have invested their very livelihood in the neighborhood. Many of the late night establishments that stand to be affected rely heavily on late-night revenues. Not only would their owners suffer, but employees would lose jobs and be forced to find wages elsewhere, and the patrons of these small businesses would have less choices. Many would choose to do their dining, drinking, and shopping elsewhere. ReZone appears to trade existing benefits for uncertain potentials. Also, you probably shouldn’t live in the bar quarter if you expect it to be quiet.
Closing these businesses earlier risks driving patrons to other parts of the city or even to Troy and Schenectady in search of night life. This could have devastating consequences on small businesses as far as revenue, in the highest taxed part of the city, and impact the character of this beloved neighborhood that has often been recognized as the heart of the city. ReZone would put the Lark St corridor at a unique competitive disadvantage.
#WeAreLarkSt has been vocal enough about their concerns with some of the impacts the ReZone plan could have on the neighborhood that The Planning Department has been moved to present a counterproposal.
The counterproposal is being delivered tonight at 6p.m. upstairs at Cafe Hollywood.
For more info contact Ed Peters @ 518-506-8188 ... See MoreSee Less
