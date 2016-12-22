Local environmental groups pen letter to Albany County Legislature supporting expanded polystyrene ban

#WeAreLarkSt: ReZone meeting at Hollywood Cafe tonight

#WeAreLarkSt is a group of Lark Street business owners and community members who have come together in response to the city's proposed ReZone. On Dec. 5, #WeAreLarkSt brought their concerns to the city's common council. More than 50 people all wearing matching t-shirts went to city hall and a dozen of these citizens commented during the public comment period. It was a show of solidarity that Common Council President McLaughlin felt compelled to commend.

The concerns with the nuts and bolts of different specific proposals of the ReZone fall in the shadow of concerns about how city government responds to and respects the city's citizens. This can best be summed up with two words : outsourcing and openness.

Outsourcing: A major concern is that this is yet another example of Albany letting decisions be made by outsiders — the consulting firm behind the ReZone is from Colorado. How could they know the issues facing Albany and a unique neighborhood like Lark St.? Can all of this be captured in the numbers or should we recognize that there is more to a community than just data? Instead of outsourcing decision-making, we should consider addressing Albany problems with Albany minds.

Openness: While the city has made the entire ReZone document, as well as different opinions of it readily available, the city has failed to proactively bring the plan to the attention of the entire community. Sure, one could say that it is the onus of the citizens to do their due diligence in keeping up to speed with such city initiatives. However, the city could have made more of an effort to raise awareness about ReZone, especially for those it would impact most. It is problematic that many residents and even some of the business owners most directly impacted were not engaged until so late in the process.

To be sure, the rezone plan does include proposals that are favorable, including opening second story use to businesses and the goal of increasing density by allowing for flexible use of residential space. While these are positive points of the rezone, they would bring us back to issues like parking and policing.

#WeAreLarkSt also feels that the ReZone is wrong as far as the idea that the plan would increase safety. These problems could be solved by giving the area the resources it needs rather than shutting it down and points further to the false perception that the streets would be safer while empty and dark instead of well-lit and bustling with people. Dark streets are not safe streets. The city should consider better policing Lark St. late at night before jumping to the conclusion that closing businesses earlier is the solution.

#WeAreLarkSt is concerned with the effects ReZone will have on local entrepreneurs who have invested their very livelihood in the neighborhood. Many of the late night establishments that stand to be affected rely heavily on late-night revenues. Not only would their owners suffer, but employees would lose jobs and be forced to find wages elsewhere, and the patrons of these small businesses would have less choices. Many would choose to do their dining, drinking, and shopping elsewhere. ReZone appears to trade existing benefits for uncertain potentials. Also, you probably shouldn’t live in the bar quarter if you expect it to be quiet.

Closing these businesses earlier risks driving patrons to other parts of the city or even to Troy and Schenectady in search of night life. This could have devastating consequences on small businesses as far as revenue, in the highest taxed part of the city, and impact the character of this beloved neighborhood that has often been recognized as the heart of the city. ReZone would put the Lark St corridor at a unique competitive disadvantage.

#WeAreLarkSt has been vocal enough about their concerns with some of the impacts the ReZone plan could have on the neighborhood that The Planning Department has been moved to present a counterproposal.

The counterproposal is being delivered tonight at 6p.m. upstairs at Cafe Hollywood.

For more info contact Ed Peters @ 518-506-8188 ... See MoreSee Less