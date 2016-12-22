nfrastructure CEO to chair Capital Region Heart Ball

Dec 22, 2016 Ali Hibbs Business, Health & Fitness, News, The Spot
ALBANY – As chair of the Capital Region Heart Ball on Feb. 25, Dan Pickett, CEO of nfrastructure, is bringing together organizations and businesses to help improve the health of Capital District residents.
“The American Heart Association is one of the most impactful of its type in our community,” said Pickett. “One of the foci of the Pickett Family Foundation is health care. I’m also a director at Albany Medical Center, which now has an affiliate agreement with Saratoga Hospital and Columbia Memorial Health. Chairing the Heart Ball puts a lot of our philanthropy into one area, health care.”
Pickett, who is from Mechanicville and an RPI grad, said that he and his wife Jennifer have both been touched by heart disease. He plans to highlight the work of area hospitals, their leaders and the American Heart Association at the Capital Region Heart Ball.
“We had a parent who was effectively cared for and had a great outcome because of the research of the American Heart Association and the local hospitals,” said Pickett. “This year is a wonderful opportunity to recognize the American Heart Association and local hospitals for their commitment and their results in advancing heart health in our community. It’s a unique point in time, these organizations partnering with the American Heart Association. It will take the impact they have on our community to a higher level. This is a great year to recognize that.
“The American Heart Association works with the local health care organizations, investing toward the future to ensure comprehensive and cost-effective care,” he explained. “This means better care and outcomes in our community.”
Giving back is a big part of nfrastructure’s culture, Pickett said. In addition to the Heart Ball, nfrastructure is currently supporting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and maintains a philanthropy committee, which accepts applications from employees to support charities and causes that matter to them.
“We are a workforce of more than 300 people locally, which, when you consider their families, we’re talking about more than 1,000 people,” Pickett said. “We have a large presence in the community, with a lot of dedicated folks who get together to support the community.”
“Dan has been part of the Heart Ball’s leadership team in past years, and we are honored that he is chairing this year’s gala,” said Kathy Lanni, chief community officer for SEFCU and chair of the Capital Region Advisory Board of the American Heart Association. “The success of the Capital Region Heart Ball lets the American Heart Association continue the research and community programs that improve the heart and brain health of the communities where we live, work and play.”
The Capital Region Heart Ball is set for Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Hall of Springs in Saratoga Springs. For information, visit CapitalRegionNYHeartBall.heart.org or contact Sharon Horton, 518.626.8754 or Sharon.Horton@heart.org.
From the office of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
ICYMI – NPR: TRUMP’S BUSINESSES COULD BE TRIPPED UP BY A 2012 INSIDER TRADING LAW
“President-elect Donald Trump insists he can do all the business deals he wants while serving in the White House, but a 2012 law barring insider trading by government officials could make doing so a lot more complicated.
“The purpose of the STOCK Act was to restore people's trust in our government, because I had learned, along with the rest of America, that apparently members of Congress were not banned from insider trading, like every other American citizen,” said the bill's lead author, Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, in an interview with NPR.
Trump’s Businesses Could be Tripped Up By a 2012 Insider Trading Law
By Jim Zarroli
NPR
December 22, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump insists he can do all the business deals he wants while serving in the White House, but a 2012 law barring insider trading by government officials could make doing so a lot more complicated.
The Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge — STOCK — Act bars members of Congress and their staffs from buying and selling securities based on inside information. The U.S. Office of Government Ethics recently said the law also covers executive branch employees, including the president and vice president.
Some government ethics experts argue that the law should also apply to Trump and his family's network of businesses
.
"If he continues to own his businesses and he uses insider information, or information he has as president, then arguably it's a violation of the STOCK Act," says Larry Noble, general counsel of the Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan advocacy group.
Trump has repeatedly said that he plans to turn over management of his businesses to his grown children once he is in the White House and play no role in operations himself.
Trump has often said he has no plans to do deals in the White House, though he also adds that no law prevents him from doing so.
Under the Ethics in Government Act, most government employees are barred from participating in decision-making that affects them financially, but the law exempts presidents and vice presidents.
“You know, under the law I have the right to do it. I just don't want to do it. I don't want to do deals,” he said in a Dec. 11 interview with Fox News Sunday.
But there are no such exemptions under the STOCK Act.
“The STOCK Act says all executive branch employees are subject to the securities laws, Trump included,” says New York University Law School professor Stephen Gillers.
"The purpose of the STOCK Act was to restore people's trust in our government, because I had learned, along with the rest of America, that apparently members of Congress were not banned from insider trading, like every other American citizen," said the bill's lead author, Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, in an interview with NPR:
“If you know anything about members of Congress and the executive branch, senior members, they have a lot of inside information. They have a lot of nonpublic information. For example, they know if a law is going to be renewed or enforced or broadened. They know if some kind of company is going to be highlighted for bad behavior. They know this in advance. So if they were able to buy or sell stock based on that nonpublic information, they could really make a lot of money.”
The STOCK Act originally applied to the buying and selling of securities, such as stocks and bonds. But some legal experts say privately held companies such as the Trump Organization could also fall under its purview, especially if Trump transfers ownership to his children.
Because presidents are privy to an enormous amount of information that could affect stock prices, Trump would risk passing on inside information anytime he talks to his children, even if he doesn't intend to. That could open Trump, his children and businesses up to nearly constant allegations of insider trading.
“I think it can create tremendous problems for a president that has a lot of financial and business interests that either he's actively involved with or knows about, or his family's actively involved with,” says Noble of the Campaign Legal Center. ... See MoreSee Less
Cuomo announces $3.6M in funding is available to increase access to solar energy for low- and moderate-income residents
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/saratoga-county/2016/12/22/cuomo-announces-3-6m-in-funding-is-availab...
Cuomo announces $3.6M in funding is available to increase access to solar energy for low- and moderate-income residents
Funding through NY-Sun Will Address Barriers to Solar for Low- to Moderate-Income Residents Living in Properties Not Served by Conventional Solar Early this month, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced $…
All Kinderhook Bank branches will be closed on Monday, December 26th to celebrate Christmas and will reopen on Tuesday, December 27th for regular business hours.
New humor book about Jews and Yoga
www.spotlightnews.com/thespot/2016/12/22/new-humor-book-about-jews-and-yoga/
New humor book about Jews and Yoga
TROY — A cartoon book about the Jewish fascination with Yoga has been published just in time for Hanukkah gift giving. “Yiddische Yoga: OYsanas for Every Generation” (Ben Yehuda Pres…
North Colonie Central School District officials will re-examine capital project after voters rejected the original plan
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/colonie/2016/12/22/north-colonie-central-school-district-officials-wi...
North Colonie Central School District officials will re-examine capital project after voters rejected the original plan
LATHAM — After Colonie residents shocked observers by voting down a $196.4 million capital project that would provide additions or upgrades to most buildings in the North Colonie Central Schoo…
Albany County Majority plays Santa to families and seniors in need
www.spotlightnews.com/news/2016/12/22/albany-county-majority-plays-santa-to-families-and-seniors-...
Albany County Majority plays Santa to families and seniors in need
ALBANY COUNTY — The Albany County Legislature’s Democratic Majority Office raised enough money this holiday season to purchase holiday gifts for 110 children, seniors and adults as part of the Alb...
Albany County Majority plays Santa to families and seniors in need
www.spotlightnews.com/news/2016/12/22/albany-county-majority-plays-santa-to-families-and-seniors-...
Albany County Majority plays Santa to families and seniors in need
ALBANY COUNTY — The Albany County Legislature’s Democratic Majority Office raised enough money this holiday season to purchase holiday gifts for 110 children, seniors and adults as part of the Alb...
