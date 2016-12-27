Caffé Lena re-opens with The Suitcase Junket Friday

Dec 27, 2016 Rob Jonas Entertainment, News, The Spot
SARATOGA SPRINGS — A folk music landmark is re-opening after several months of remodeling.
Caffé Lena on Phila Street is hosting its first concert in six months when The Suitcase Junket — a.k.a. singer-songwriter Matt Lorenz — performs Friday, Dec. 30, at 8 p.m.
Caffé Lena director Sarah Craig said she wanted Lorenz to be the first performer in the renovated space because of his do-it-yourself ethic, which includes building his own instruments.
“What I love about it is the hand craft. He’s making these instruments and creating contemporary music,” said Craig.
Since the last time it hosted a show, the 56-year-old caffé on the second floor of 47 Phila St. has been stripped to its bones and reconstructed to make the structure stronger, as well as increase the size of the venue to seat approximately 100 people.
“The performance space is still an intimate listening space, but now it’s an open square instead of L-shaped,” said Craig. “The stage is a little bit higher and bigger, and we’ve installed a new sound system and lighting.”
One of the improvements will be felt, rather than seen. The floors were redone to make them level and stronger.
“The building has been reconstructed from its bones to its skin,” said Craig. “You feel that it’s rock solid now.”
While the caffé was closed for repairs, the music rolled on. Craig found several venues around Saratoga Springs to host concerts, including a summer series at The Grove — a senior residence on Lake Avenue.
“Within The Grove is a chapel where we held performances,” said Craig. “The building’s owner … let us use the space for free, and he also let us use an apartment in the building to store our furniture.”
Craig is appreciative of the support she received from the community when it came to finding alternate venues for her shows, as well as the patience and willingness of the musicians whom she booked to perform in a space other than the caffé — long considered to be one of the prime folk music venues in the U.S.
“Across the board, people were receptive and accepting,” said Craig.
Associate editor/sports editor
Oct 14, 2016 0
Dec 27, 2016 0
Dec 23, 2016 0
Dec 22, 2016 0
Dec 22, 2016 0
Caffé Lena re-opens with The Suitcase Junket Friday
www.spotlightnews.com/news/2016/12/27/caffe-lena-re-opens-with-the-suitcase-junket-friday/ ... See MoreSee Less
Caffé Lena re-opens with The Suitcase Junket Friday
SARATOGA SPRINGS — A folk music landmark is re-opening after several months of remodeling. Caffé Lena on Phila Street is hosting its first concert in six months when The Suitcase Junket — a.k.a. ...
TheSpot518.com and Bo Berezansky like this
Thank you Ed Conway for listing The Fleshtones at The Hangar on the Hudson presented by TheSpot518.com as one of you best shows of the year. Just wait until you hear The Plimsouls Re-Souled on Jan.29th! ... See MoreSee Less
Thank you Kathy Conway for naming TheSpot518.com, Fleshtones show as one of your best. ... See MoreSee Less
Amy Modesti, Kelly Maguire and 4 others like this
Kathy ConwaySWEET! Your welcome. The Fleshtones (Official) were a great show at The Hangar on the Hudson in Troy, NY in 2016. Thanks for the props! Thank you Nipper Town for the opportunity to be part of it.2 hours ago · 1
BETHLEHEM — Bethlehem Police are investigating what caused an elderly woman to crash her car into several vehicles and trailers at Glenmont Plaza Monday, Dec. 26.
Police said the woman’s vehicle veered off Glenmont Road down an embankment and crashed into several utility trailers in front of Tractor Supply. She then hit a pickup truck before continuing into the parking lot, where she crashed into several more vehicles before coming to a stop in front of Planet Fitness.
Police said the woman was transported to a local hospital to be checked out. ... See MoreSee Less
Multiple vehicles damaged in accident at Glenmont Plaza Monday, December 26
BETHLEHEM — Bethlehem Police are investigating what caused an elderly woman to crash her car into several vehicles and trailers at Glenmont Plaza Monday, Dec. 26. Police said the woman’s vehi…
TheSpot518.com shared The Plimsouls Re-Souled's event.
On January 29th The Plimsouls and The Lawn Sausages are playing The Hangar in Troy. This is a 3pm show. Advance tickets are available for $10 at thespot518.com/tickets. See you there ... See MoreSee Less
The Plimsouls Re-Souled / Lawn Sausages at Troy, NY
The Hangar on the Hudson
The Plimsouls Re-Souled The Second Coming Original Plimsouls Guitarist Eddie Munoz leads an Off The Charts All Star band of SuperCool players bringing the Soul back into the Plimsouls songs that we a...
TheSpot518.com and Bo Berezansky like this
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 5 new photos. ... See MoreSee Less
Talya DiStasio likes this
TheSpot518.com added 2 new photos.
#thespot518 ... See MoreSee Less
Paco Lights, TheSpot518.com and 2 others like this
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos. ... See MoreSee Less
Talya DiStasio likes this
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 3 new photos. ... See MoreSee Less
Talya DiStasio, Barbara Moore and 1 other like this
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 2 new photos. ... See MoreSee Less
Talya DiStasio, Daughters of Sarah Senior Community and 1 other like this
Nov 02, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Nov 02, 2016
Dec 27, 2016
Dec 07, 2016