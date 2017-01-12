 

Slidin’ Dirty breaks ground in Electric City, new Schenectady location at 512 State St.

Senator Jim Tedisco presenting Slidin’ Dirty with a citation, welcoming them to Schenectady // Photo: Joe Bonilla

SCHENECTADY — Slidin’ Dirty, the Troy-based award-winning and nationally recognized food truck and restaurant, officially broke ground on it’s new Schenectady location at 512 State Street, the company’s second, on Thursday, Jan 12.

 
Founded in 2012 by Tim and Brooke Taney, Slidin’ Dirty originated as a food truck and catering service — earning plaudits for their innovative take on street food and gourmet sliders and appetizers — before opening it’s first restaurant location in Downtown Troy in 2014. It has been featured as part of regional and national food competitions, including an appearance on the nationally syndicated daytime talk show LIVE! With Kelly and Michael as well as FOX News Channel morning show Fox & Friends.
 
“We are so fortunate that Slidin’ Dirty is bringing their amazing food and atmosphere to Downtown Schenectady for their second location. The restaurant amps up downtown’s growing reputation as a dining destination and brings a signature new feature to the transformational Foster Building project,” said James J. Salengo, executive director, Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation.
 

Rendering of Foster Building complex // Sequence Development

The new location is part of a multi-million dollar renovation project of the Foster Building, a 1907-built building being redeveloped by Sequence Development. The restaurant will occupy space on the first and second floors of the building, will total 4,000 sq. ft. and will seat 110.

“Having worked alongside Tim and Brooke Taney on their first location in Troy three years ago and continuing this partnership here in Schenectady, I could not be more excited to be part of this project,” said Jeff Buell, president, Sequence Development. “The Foster building’s best asset is its location and Slidin’ Dirty could not have found a better home in Downtown Schenectady,” 

“We could not be happier to welcome the Slidin’ Dirty family to our ever growing community of small businesses here in Schenectady. Our city has been witness to an incredible transformation, and helping such a unique and local business expand will only bolster our growth as a city and community,” said Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy.
“Thank you to Sequence Development and Tim & Brooke for choosing Schenectady and especially the historic Foster Building for the second Slidin’ Dirty Restaurant in the Capital Region,” said Assemblymember Phillip G. Steck. “It is a welcome addition to downtown Schenectady, and I look forward to the grand opening.”
 
“Over the last decade, we’ve seen the transformation of downtown Schenectady into a vibrant upstate destination,” said Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara. “The on-going progress keeps building momentum, attracting more and more businesses and new restaurants. This new addition builds on the success and adds to the excitement of our downtown area, complementing so many other popular destinations. I’m very pleased to congratulate Slidin’ Dirty on the opening of their second restaurant, making downtown Schenectady their new home. Welcome to a great location in a great city. We look

(L-R) Schenectady City Council President Leesa Perazzo, Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara, Slidin’ Dirty co-owners Tim and Brooke Taney, Senator Jim Tedisco, Sequence Development President Jeff Buell, Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy // Photo: Joe Bonilla

forward a unique dining experience with great atmosphere and a great menu headlined by famous sliders, craft beers on tap and more, adding to the city’s recreational offerings.”

 
“Brooke and I are forever grateful for the support we’ve received from our followers in the Capital Region,” said Tim Taney, co-founder and managing member, Slidin’ Dirty. “Being Capital Region natives, ourselves there is no greater honor than to be able to achieve our dream right here in our own backyard. We are also incredibly fortunate for the opportunity afforded us by Sequence Development. Jeff and his team has again given us a chance to breathe new life into a historic building in one of the region’s most exciting and emerging areas. We can’t wait to get dirty with the people of Schenectady.”
 
Additional company information can be found online at SlidinDirty.com, on Facebook (fb.com/slidindirtyfoodtruck), and on Twitter (@Slidin_Dirty).

