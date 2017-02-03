HEALTH and FITNESS: 10 things you didn’t know about your toothbrush

Feb 03, 2017 Spotlight News News, The Spot
We know and love our toothbrushes as the tools that kick plaque to the curb, help keep cavities at bay (with the help of fluoride toothpaste, of course) and freshen our breath. But what else can we learn about them? Read on for some toothbrush facts.
1. When selecting your toothbrush, look for the ADA Seal.
The ADA Seal of Acceptance is the gold standard for toothbrush quality. It’s how you’ll know an independent body of scientific experts, the ADA Council on Scientific Affairs, evaluated your toothbrush to make sure bristles won’t fall out with normal use, the handle will stay strong and the toothbrush will help reduce your risk for cavities and gum disease.
2. The toothbrush is 5,000 years old.
In various forms, that is. Ancient civilizations used a “chew stick,” a thin twig with a frayed end, to remove food from their teeth. Over time, toothbrushes evolved and were made from bone, wood or ivory handles and stiff bristles of hogs, boars or other animals. The modern nylon-bristled toothbrush we use today was invented in 1938.
3. The first mass-produced toothbrush was invented in prison.
In 1770, an Englishman named William Addis was jailed for inciting a riot. He saw fellow prisoners using a rag covered in soot or salt to clean their teeth. Addis saved an animal bone from dinner and received bristles from a guard. Accounts state he bored tiny holes into the bone, inserted the bristles and sealed them with glue. After his release, he modified his prototype, started a company and manufactured his toothbrush. That company, Wisdom Toothbrushes, still exists in the United Kingdom today.
4. Manual or powered? Your teeth don’t care.
In the manual and powered toothbrush debate, it’s a wash. You just need to brush twice a day for two minutes with a fluoride toothpaste. (If your toothpaste has the ADA Seal, you’ll know it has fluoride.) Both types of toothbrush can effectively and thoroughly clean your teeth. It all depends on which one you prefer. People who find it difficult to use a manual toothbrush may find a powered toothbrush more comfortable. Talk to your dentist about which kind is best for you.
5. There is no “correct” order for brushing and flossing.
Brushing before flossing, flossing before brushing—it doesn’t matter to your teeth, as long as you do both.
6. Toothbrushes like to be left out in the open.
Cleaning your toothbrush is easy: Rinse it with tap water to remove any remaining toothpaste and debris. Store it upright and allow it to air dry. If you store your toothbrush with other toothbrushes, make sure they are separated to prevent cross contamination. And do not routinely cover toothbrushes or store them in closed containers. A moist environment such as a closed container is more conducive to the growth of unwanted bacteria than the open air.
7. Lifespan = 3-4 Months
Make sure to replace your toothbrush every three to four months, or sooner if the bristles are frayed. A worn toothbrush won’t do as good of a job cleaning your teeth.
8. When it comes to choosing a brush, go soft.
Whether you use a manual or powered toothbrush, choose a soft-bristled brush. Firm or even medium-strength bristles may cause damage to your gums and enamel.
When brushing your teeth, don’t scrub vigorously—only brush hard enough to clean the film off your teeth. Your fluoride toothpaste will do the rest of the work.
9. Remember: Two minutes, Two times a day.
Four minutes a day goes a long way for your dental health. Put the time in each day to keep your smile healthy and keep up this twice-a-day habit.
10. Sharing is caring, but not for toothbrushes.
Sharing a toothbrush can mean you’re also sharing germs and bacteria. This could be a particular concern if you have a cold or flu to spread, or you have a condition that leaves your immune system compromised.
— American Dental Association
Nov 02, 2016 0
Feb 03, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Feb 03, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos.
To get into the spirit of Valentine’s Day we decorated cookies and made chocolate covered strawberries. What’s more fun than a craft AND a snack? ... See MoreSee Less
TBT – there’s so much history to share when you’ve been around for 163+ years! We foumd this old bank note that was actually money printed for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook! ... See MoreSee Less
Vasya Yevko and Lauren May Youngstein like this
Ready to make your move? Stop by any Kinderhook Bank branch and see why we’re your kind of bank! ... See MoreSee Less
Shout out to Jake V and Katie W for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
Margaret Barry and Lauren May Youngstein like this
The Spinney at Pond View shared Our Towne Magazine's post.
Check out the February issue of Our Towne magazine and you'll see our community featured on the cover, as well as an editorial inside of the publication! Learn more about our community's expansion in the form of additional cottages as well as a brand new multi-use Clubhouse space for residents. Call or stop by today to inquire about becoming a resident of The Spinney at Pond View. ... See MoreSee Less
The February issue of Our Towne Magazine is in the mail. Read now online! Enjoy- www.ourtownerensco.com
Carol Sprague, Samantha Raynor and 4 others like this
The Spinney at Pond View shared Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce's post.
Last night's Clubhouse Grand Opening was an amazing success! We would like to thank our residents for their enthusiasm, the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce for helping us host the ribbon cutting of our community's Clubhouse, as well as all other attendees who helped us celebrate the momentous occasion last night. Please come visit our new space and let us know what you think! ... See MoreSee Less
Congratulations to The Spinney at Pond View on its ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration of its new clubhouse! It is a beautiful facility and we are certain the residents will enjoy this new sp...
Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Ashley Labib and 10 others like this
Jackee ScottThank you Samantha and the staff at the Spinney for all the hard work in setting up the Clubhouse for the Grand Opening event. Bill and I had a great time.7 days ago · 1
Tired of paying ATM fees? Check out our eFreedom account to see how you can earn interest and get up to $25 per month in ATM fees refunded to you! www.nubk.com/personal-banking-checking.htm ... See MoreSee Less
Not only do we offer some of the best products and services in the area, we also provide customer service beyond compare. Visit us today and experience the difference!
TBT – In 2007, we opened our first branch office in Rensselaer County at 567 Columbia Turnpike in East Greenbush and this year will celebrate our 10th Anniversary! Stop in and say Congrats to the staff and have some free coffee and cookies! ... See MoreSee Less
Lisa Garrison Chakot likes this
Shout out to all our new FB fans this week….we like you too! www.kinderhookbank.com ... See MoreSee Less
Congratulations to Rocky Patel and the staff at Philly Bar & Grill in Latham who won the Colonie Chamber of Commerce Best Redevelopment Award at the Annual Awards Dinner this year!
www.phillybargrill.com ... See MoreSee Less