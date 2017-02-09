 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Millions available to help local farm owners improve environmental practices 

Feb 09, 2017 Albany County, Government, News, Towns

Millions available to help local farm owners improve environmental practices 

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced $14 million in grant funding to protect soil and water resources across New York state. The grants, funded through the Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control Program (AgNPS), are intended to address water quality challenges on farms in critical watersheds around the state.

“This is the 23rd year it’s being offered,” said Susan Lewis, administration manager for the Albany County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), the entity responsible for applying for AgNPS grants. Since Round 14, she said, the county has been awarded five contracts totaling $584,566. Those funds are not intended to cover the entire cost of the proposed projects, which can involve either planning or implementation of projects intended to reduce and/or prevent “nonpoint source pollution” — pollution resulting from rainfall or snowmelt waters moving through wider areas of land that are difficult to pin to a single “point source” — from agricultural activities in various watersheds around the state.

The Middle Hudson Watershed, which SWCD has identified as its number one priority, is the largest of three watersheds affecting Albany County and encompasses all of Bethlehem and New Scotland, the vast majority of Guilderland and a little less than half of Colonie. It is composed of 19 sub-watersheds, each of which is analyzed for usage, water quality and sources of pollution. Priorities are identified through the county’s Agricultural Environmental Management program (AEM), a state-incentivized program intended to help farmers “make common-sense, cost-effective and science-based decisions to help meet business objectives while protecting and conserving the state’s natural resources.”

According to the Albany County AEM 2015-2020 Strategic Plan, some of the pollutants impacting the Bozenkill, Black Creek, Indian House Creek, Vly Creek and Watervliet Reservoir sub-watersheds, as well as all other sub-watersheds within Middle Hudson Watershed, are likely to stem from agricultural practices. The Watervliet Reservoir, it notes, is the primary source of drinking water for Guilderland. Suburban development and a lack of water quality protection measures on agricultural lands to mitigate things like streambank erosion, overgrazed pasture, fertilizer usage and storage, and cropland erosion, are cited as threats to the long-term viability of the reservoir as a source of drinking water.

“The AgNPS grants are important to enhancing water quality efforts on farms across the state,” New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher said in a statement. “The money has proven to be effective in preserving our natural resources, and New York Farm Bureau encourages farmers to work with their county Soil and Water Districts to take advantage of the state funding for environmental projects.”

SWCD can apply for Round 23 of the grant program on behalf of farmers through the state Department of Agriculture and Markets. Grants will be awarded to help farms with environmental planning, including the implementation of management systems, planting vegetation along streams to intercept runoff and planting cover crops after the annual harvest to protect the soil.

Managed by the Department of Agriculture and Markets and the state Soil and Water Conservation Committee, the program is a part of the AEM framework. “Through the Agricultural Environmental Management framework, Conservation Districts work with farmers to help protect the state’s natural resources,” said Lewis, noting that AgNPS funds enabled a farm in New Scotland to install a barnyard runoff management system to prevent manure from livestock from entering a nearby waterway. “Farmers voluntarily work through a tiered process to document their environmental stewardship. Through this, environmental concerns are identified and the District works to develop farm specific conservation plans. Farmers then choose their own level of participation.”

“Our farmers do all they can to be good stewards of their land and remain committed to the environment,” said state Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball. “This funding will help prevent water pollution, reduce erosion and limit harmful sediments and other nutrients in New York’s waterways, while supporting the growth of the agricultural community.”

The AgNPS program is funded in the 2016-17 budget through the New York state Environmental Protection Fund (EPF), which the Governor proposes to continue in this year’s

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

1 day ago

Kinderhook Bank

Kinderhook Bank added 2 new photos.

Construction has begun on an entrance ramp for our Kinderhook office! The ramp will give a new look to the historic VanVleck House, which the Bank purchased on December 28, 1858. After alterations and improvements, the Bank moved into the building on May 1, 1859 and it has been our headquarters ever since! ... See MoreSee Less

Construction has begun on an entrance ramp for our Kinderhook office! The ramp will give a new look to the historic VanVleck House, which the Bank purchased on December 28, 1858. After alterations and improvements, the Bank moved into the building on May 1, 1859 and it has been our headquarters ever since!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Jen Kavney Harvey, Vasya Yevko and 2 others like this

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

7 days ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos.

To get into the spirit of Valentine’s Day we decorated cookies and made chocolate covered strawberries. What’s more fun than a craft AND a snack? ... See MoreSee Less

To get into the spirit of Valentine’s Day we decorated cookies and made chocolate covered strawberries. What’s more fun than a craft AND a snack?
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

7 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

TBT – there’s so much history to share when you’ve been around for 163+ years! We foumd this old bank note that was actually money printed for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook! ... See MoreSee Less

TBT – there’s so much history to share when you’ve been around for 163+ years! We foumd this old bank note that was actually money printed for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Vasya Yevko and Lauren May Youngstein like this

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Ready to make your move? Stop by any Kinderhook Bank branch and see why we’re your kind of bank! ... See MoreSee Less

Ready to make your move? Stop by any Kinderhook Bank branch and see why we’re your kind of bank!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to Jake V and Katie W for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Margaret Barry and Lauren May Youngstein like this

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View

2 weeks ago

The Spinney at Pond View

The Spinney at Pond View shared Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce's post.

Last night's Clubhouse Grand Opening was an amazing success! We would like to thank our residents for their enthusiasm, the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce for helping us host the ribbon cutting of our community's Clubhouse, as well as all other attendees who helped us celebrate the momentous occasion last night. Please come visit our new space and let us know what you think! ... See MoreSee Less

Congratulations to The Spinney at Pond View on its ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration of its new clubhouse! It is a beautiful facility and we are certain the residents will enjoy this new sp...

Last nights Clubhouse Grand Opening was an amazing success! We would like to thank our residents for their enthusiasm, the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce for helping us host the ribbon cutting of our communitys Clubhouse, as well as all other attendees who helped us celebrate the momentous occasion last night. Please come visit our new space and let us know what you think!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 12
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Ashley Labib and 10 others like this

Jackee ScottThank you Samantha and the staff at the Spinney for all the hard work in setting up the Clubhouse for the Grand Opening event. Bill and I had a great time.

2 weeks ago   ·  1
Avatar

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
MENU