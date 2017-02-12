New Yorkers rally as state legislators convene Environmental Budget Hearing

Feb 12, 2017 Ali Hibbs Government, News, Towns
ALBANY – Monday, Feb. 13, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s team prepares to present their environmental budget to state legislators – which, according to critics, fails to include any meaningful climate action, “in spite of the urgent threat posed by President Trump’s anti-science agenda” — the NY Renews coalition plans to bring community, labor, and environmental activists to Albany to demand action at two events:
1) 9:30 a.m.: Joint Legislative Budget Hearing on Environmental Conservation. Cuomo officials providing testimony include Department of Environmental Conservation Commission Basil Seggos, NYSERDA President and CEO, John Rhodes, and several others, Hearing Room B, Legislative Office Building (Attendees will be dressed in orange.);
2) 2:30 p.m.: NY Renews Press Conference, Outside LCA Pressroom, 3rd Floor, Capitol Building.
NY Renews is a coalition of more than 100 organizations from across the state that is campaigning to pass policies “to tackle climate change, while protecting disadvantaged communities and ensuring a transition for workers to family-supporting jobs in the renewable energy economy.”
While the governor’s office did include a number of environmentally beneficial proposals in the executive budget — such as a $2 billion investment in clean water infrastructure, an offshore wind power farm expected to provide up to 2.4 gigawatts of power from over the Atlantic Ocean, the closure of Indian Point nuclear power plant by 2021 and a commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions an additional 30 percent below 2020 levels by 2030 — critics of his proposals say it isn’t enough.
Attendees will spend the day urging the governor and legislators to incorporate proposed climate action legislation, the Climate & Community Protection Act, into this year’s budget. The bill, sponsored by Senator Diane Savino (D-23) and Assembly Environmental Conservation Chair Steve Englebright (D-4), codifies Cuomo’s stated climate and clean energy goals, ensuring New York eliminates climate pollution from all sectors by 2050, as well as guarantees significant investments in frontline communities and promotes the creation of green jobs with fair labor standards. The senator has been looking at making revisions to the legislation, which passed the Assembly last year but never made it out of the Senate Committee on Environmental Conservation, before she reintroduces the bill.
Senate Republicans, including Sen. George Amedore (R-46), have proposed legislation that would authorize the creation of $5 billion in state debt to be used “for the preservation, enhancement, restoration and improvement of the quality of the state’s water through the funding of certain projects and activities.” The debt would then have to be approved by voters in November.
Other legislation suggested by advocacy groups includes a proposal to pass legislation creating a constitutional amendment that would essentially prioritize the right of New Yorkers to breathe, drink and live in a non-toxic environment in the eyes of the state judicial system.
Feb 09, 2017 0
Feb 08, 2017 0
Jan 24, 2017 0
Jan 13, 2017 0
Feb 12, 2017 0
Feb 11, 2017 0
Feb 11, 2017 0
Feb 10, 2017 0
Join PJ Library Northeastern New York
February 16th at 11:00am
in Village Square at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center
for a Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month (JDAIM) program.
Amy Reed Drucker will be leading storytime and an activity surrounding this theme.
Featured Book: The Mitten String, by Jennifer Rosner, illustrations by Kristina Swarner
For children ages 6 mos through 8 years old ... See MoreSee Less
Talya DiStasio, Rachael Woren and 2 others like this
The Kinderhook Runners Club will once again hold the OK5k in the Village of Kinderhook on Saturday, June 10th and Kinderhook Bank is proud to be the main sponsor of this event for the 19th year running! For more information and details on the race visit www.ok5krace.com ... See MoreSee Less
Thanks to everyone who came out to run, walk, racewalk, spectate, volunteer, whatever you did to contribute to another outstanding OK5k race in 2016.
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared The Record (Troy, N.Y.)'s post.
To spur even more excitement about the construction of our community's Clubhouse, take a look at our sister property, The Spinney at Pond View's new Clubhouse space which officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony a few weeks ago! We look forward to emulating this space for The Spinney at Van Dyke residents in the upcoming summer months! ... See MoreSee Less
Last week, the Schodack community celebrated a grand opening of the new The Spinney at Pond View clubhouse with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Peggy Beige Spaulding, Lynne Rose Collins and 8 others like this
The Spinney at Pond View shared The Record (Troy, N.Y.)'s post.
The Record (Troy, N.Y.) featured our community's newest enhancements - our brand new Clubhouse, as well as the construction of our 70 new cottages! Read The Record's article by clicking on the picture below to learn more and see pictures of our new community space! ... See MoreSee Less
Last week, the Schodack community celebrated a grand opening of the new The Spinney at Pond View clubhouse with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The Spinney at Pond View, Daniel M. Nichols and 7 others like this
In the Daughters of Sarah Senior Community spotlight for Gemilut Chasadim, which means “Acts of Loving Kindness” is Spencer Swartzendruber. Spencer has worked for Daughters of Sarah Senior Community for a total of 16 years, and enjoys his job every day. “I first starting working here doing maintenance with Mike Regan, and really liked having him as my boss. I left for a few years and decided to return. I missed the positive atmosphere that makes Daughters of Sarah such a good place to work, so I came back,” Spencer shared. As a driver for The Massry Residence, Spencer spends every day with the residents providing rides to doctor appointments, hair and nail appointments, to the drug and grocery store, or wherever they need to go. He prepares reminder slips and medical records for the next day’s appointments, and loves to hear about the residents’ life experiences, their stories, and their jokes. But most of all, Spencer welcomes their advice, and cares deeply for each of them. He is kind, patient, and goes out of his way every day for everybody. Did you know that Spencer was a portrait photographer and loves the game of baseball? His dream is to visit every Major League Baseball park in the country and to watch a game played in each field. Spencer cheers for the Boston Red Sox.
Thank you, Spencer for your continuous smile and for the Acts of Loving Kindness you do every day for our community! ... See MoreSee Less
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community, Barbara Moore and 5 others like this
Supporting our communities is very important to Kinderhook Bank! This month we’re proud to sponsor the Hudson Opera House, Palace Theatre, Long Table Harvest, and the Columbia County Youth Theater. www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank, established in 1853, is a local, independent community bank and is committed to preserving and enhancing the quality of life in the communities we serve. To ensure a positive future, ...
Kinderhook Bank Corp.,(OTCQB:NUBK), the holding company for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook, reports record results for 2016! Visit our Investor Relations page at www.kinderhookbank.com for full financial results. ... See MoreSee Less
Jen Kavney Harvey likes this
There’s nothing more important than giving back to our communities and Kinderhook Bank has been helping organizations since 1853! www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank, established in 1853, is a local, independent community bank and is committed to preserving and enhancing the quality of life in the communities we serve. To ensure a positive future, ...
Vasya Yevko and David St Onge like this
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos.
To get into the spirit of Valentine’s Day we decorated cookies and made chocolate covered strawberries. What’s more fun than a craft AND a snack? ... See MoreSee Less
TBT – there’s so much history to share when you’ve been around for 163+ years! We foumd this old bank note that was actually money printed for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook! ... See MoreSee Less
Vasya Yevko and Lauren May Youngstein like this