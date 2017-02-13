SPOTTED: The Seventh Annual Firehouse Chili Cook Off

TROY – Chefs from nine fire departments squared off at Brown’s Brewing Company’s Revolutionary Hall on Saturday, Feb. 11 to determine something of great import amongst fire fighters – who makes the best chili.

Though bragging rights, and the Golden Hydrant, were at stake, winning and loosing were considered secondary. All proceeds, $2,640, were split between the Fireman’s Home in Hudson and The New York Firefighters Burn Center Foundation.

This year, judges determined The Defreestville Fire Department as having the best overall chili with its spicy South of the Border blend.

Second place went to The West Sand Lake Fire Department with newcomer the Shaker Road Fire Department taking third.

The People’s Choice Award went to the Watervliet Fire Department.

Other competitors were fire departments from Fuller Road, Verdoy, Green Island, Troy and Menands.

The competition is held locally on the second Saturday in February.

Story and results reported by Sidewinder Photography. Photos by Jim Franco and Sidewinder Photography.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story