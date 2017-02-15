Colonie police investigate home invasion; schools briefly locked down

COLONIE – Police are looking for two, armed Hispanic males who allegedly confronted a resident at 35 Sheldon Ave. and stole an Amazon Fire tablet.

According to Lt. Robert Winn, police received a call on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 1:28 p.m. from the resident claiming the two males came to his front door, one armed with a small crowbar and the other with a shotgun.

He initially told police they did not enter the house.

Later, he told police they did enter the house, held him at gunpoint and went through several rooms before fleeing in an unknown direction by unknown means.

The “victim” was not hurt and was not sure if anything was stolen until other residents came home and reported the missing Amazon Fire tablet.

The males are both described as about five-foot, seven inches tall with thin builds. They both wore black hooded jackets, sunglasses, masks and blue jeans.

Out of “an abundance of caution,” Winn said, the North Colonie School District was notified of the incident.

Shaker High School, Shaker Middle School and Blue Creek Elementary School were in lockdown mode from about 1:40 to 2 p.m., according to the district website.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects is urged to contact the Colonie Police Department at 783-2744.

