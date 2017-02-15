 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Colonie police investigate home invasion; schools briefly locked down

Feb 15, 2017 Crime, News

Colonie police investigate home invasion; schools briefly locked down

COLONIE – Police are looking for two, armed Hispanic males who allegedly confronted a resident at 35 Sheldon Ave. and stole an Amazon Fire tablet.

According to Lt. Robert Winn, police received a call on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 1:28 p.m. from the resident claiming the two males came to his front door, one armed with a small crowbar and the other with a shotgun.

He initially told police they did not enter the house.

Later, he told police they did enter the house, held him at gunpoint and went through several rooms before fleeing in an unknown direction by unknown means.

The “victim” was not hurt and was not sure if anything was stolen until other residents came home and reported the missing Amazon Fire tablet.

The males are both described as about five-foot, seven inches tall with thin builds. They both wore black hooded jackets, sunglasses, masks and blue jeans.

Out of “an abundance of caution,” Winn said, the North Colonie School District was notified of the incident.

Shaker High School, Shaker Middle School and Blue Creek Elementary School were in lockdown mode from about 1:40 to 2 p.m., according to the district website.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects is urged to contact the Colonie Police Department at 783-2744.

 

 

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

10 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to our newest FB fans…thanks so much – we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 day ago

Kinderhook Bank

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY! ... See MoreSee Less

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Kathy Bogarski and Lori Laurange like this

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

5 days ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

Join PJ Library Northeastern New York
February 16th at 11:00am
in Village Square at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center
for a Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month (JDAIM) program.
Amy Reed Drucker will be leading storytime and an activity surrounding this theme.
Featured Book: The Mitten String, by Jennifer Rosner, illustrations by Kristina Swarner
For children ages 6 mos through 8 years old ... See MoreSee Less

Join PJ Library Northeastern New York February 16th at 11:00am in Village Square at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center for a Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month (JDAIM) program. Amy Reed Drucker will be leading storytime and an activity surrounding this theme. Featured Book: The Mitten String, by Jennifer Rosner, illustrations by Kristina Swarner For children ages 6 mos through 8 years old
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 4
  • Comments: 0

Talya DiStasio, Rachael Woren and 2 others like this

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

6 days ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

In the Daughters of Sarah Senior Community spotlight for Gemilut Chasadim, which means “Acts of Loving Kindness” is Spencer Swartzendruber. Spencer has worked for Daughters of Sarah Senior Community for a total of 16 years, and enjoys his job every day. “I first starting working here doing maintenance with Mike Regan, and really liked having him as my boss. I left for a few years and decided to return. I missed the positive atmosphere that makes Daughters of Sarah such a good place to work, so I came back,” Spencer shared. As a driver for The Massry Residence, Spencer spends every day with the residents providing rides to doctor appointments, hair and nail appointments, to the drug and grocery store, or wherever they need to go. He prepares reminder slips and medical records for the next day’s appointments, and loves to hear about the residents’ life experiences, their stories, and their jokes. But most of all, Spencer welcomes their advice, and cares deeply for each of them. He is kind, patient, and goes out of his way every day for everybody. Did you know that Spencer was a portrait photographer and loves the game of baseball? His dream is to visit every Major League Baseball park in the country and to watch a game played in each field. Spencer cheers for the Boston Red Sox.

Thank you, Spencer for your continuous smile and for the Acts of Loving Kindness you do every day for our community! ... See MoreSee Less

In the Daughters of Sarah Senior Community spotlight for Gemilut Chasadim, which means “Acts of Loving Kindness” is Spencer Swartzendruber. Spencer has worked for Daughters of Sarah Senior Community for a total of 16 years, and enjoys his job every day. “I first starting working here doing maintenance with Mike Regan, and really liked having him as my boss. I left for a few years and decided to return. I missed the positive atmosphere that makes Daughters of Sarah such a good place to work, so I came back,” Spencer shared. As a driver for The Massry Residence, Spencer spends every day with the residents providing rides to doctor appointments, hair and nail appointments, to the drug and grocery store, or wherever they need to go. He prepares reminder slips and medical records for the next day’s appointments, and loves to hear about the residents’ life experiences, their stories, and their jokes. But most of all, Spencer welcomes their advice, and cares deeply for each of them. He is kind, patient, and goes out of his way every day for everybody. Did you know that Spencer was a portrait photographer and loves the game of baseball? His dream is to visit every Major League Baseball park in the country and to watch a game played in each field. Spencer cheers for the Boston Red Sox. Thank you, Spencer for your continuous smile and for the Acts of Loving Kindness you do every day for our community!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 7
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community, Barbara Moore and 5 others like this

Barbara MooreSpencer was wonderful to my mom. A truly caring person.

5 days ago
Avatar

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
MENU