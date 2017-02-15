LET’S COOK: Sweet, silly valentines

Looking for something new this Valentine’s Day to share in the classroom? Here’s a no-bake option that takes stuffed strawberries to a whole new level. With the right filling, some crunchy Chinese noodles, mini marshmallows and a few other delicious additions, you can turn plain strawberries into adorable Valentine critters to share.

Stuffed Strawberry Valentines

Fresh strawberries

4 ounces frozen whipped topping, thawed

½ cup mini semi-sweet morsels

Chinese noodles

Mini marshmallows

Candy eyes (optional)

Wash the strawberries. Let them fully dry.

Cut off the top of the strawberry. Hollow the inside of the larger part of the strawberry by using a small paring knife or serrated spoon. Cut the tip of the strawberry off so that the strawberries will stand.

Using a rolling pin, roll the mini marshmallows flat. Cut out a mini heart by using clean kitchen shears or a mini fondant cutter that’s heart shaped.

Insert the marshmallow heart into one end of the Chinese noodle. Depending on the length of the Chinese noodles, you may want to break them in half to create the antennas. Insert the other end into the top of the strawberry you have set aside. Repeat to add two antennas per stuffed strawberry.

Melt the chocolate morsels in a microwave in a glass bowl on high for one minute. Stir the chocolates once you remove them from the microwave to complete the melting process. Let them cool just long enough that it’s not steaming hot, but not cool enough to begin to set. Fold the melted chocolate into the whipped topping.

Using a piping utensil, fill the strawberry and continue generously over the top so that you can add two candy eyes and complete the stuffed strawberries with the top that holds the antennas.

*Candy eyes can be found at your local craft store.

Get more recipes from Jodie Fitz through the Price Chopper Kids Cooking Club at www.pricechopper.com. To learn more about her, visit www.jodiefitz.com.

