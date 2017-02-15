NIGHT and DAY: Albany Symphony and Gem, Mineral and Fossil show

NIGHT

ALBANY — Rising conductor Karina Canellakis will make her Albany Symphony debut on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Palace Theatre in Albany, featuring Brahms’ Fourth — and final — Symphony, considered one of the composer’s most profound achievements.

Winner of the 2016 Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award, Canellakis has been called “astonishing by the L.A. Times and “revelatory” by the Cincinnati Enquirer. Classical music site Bachtrack pronounced her “electrifying” following her European debut in Graz, Austria. She will be joined on Saturday by the Brown-Urioste-Canellakis Trio, friends and family Michael Brown, Elena Urioste and Nicholas Canellakis, for the performance, which will also feature Beethoven’s delightful and rarely heard Triple Concerto and Pulitzer Prize winner Jennifer Higdon’s rousing “Dance Cards.”

Pianist Michael Brown, violinist Elena Urioste, and cellist Nicholas Canellakis have established themselves as three of the most sought-after young virtuosos on the contemporary classical music scene. Winners, individually, of the Avery Fisher Career Grant, BBC New Generation Artist Scheme, Sphinx and Concert Artists Guild competitions, and Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center auditions, they have performed in prestigious venues across the United States and Europe.

The performance is at 7:30 p.m. at Palace Theatre, located at 19 Clinton Ave. in Albany.

DAY

ALBANY — Mineralogists, geologists, gem-lovers and jewelry-lovers are invited to attend the New York State Museum’s annual James Campbell Memorial Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show and Sale. Now in its 24th year, the two-day event features tours of the museum’s mineral collection, hands-on activities for children and an array of vendors displaying and selling gems, jewelry, minerals, fossils and more.

The New York State Museum Mineralogy Collection constitutes the world’s largest and most complete array of New York State minerals, containing approximately 35,000 specimens divided into two sub-collections. More than 11,000 of the specimens are in the “New York” collection, containing about 290 valid mineral species, and the others are in the “non-New York” collection representing world-wide localities.

This event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 18 and 19, is co-sponsored by the Capital District Mineral Club and the New York Academy of Mineralogy. Children’s activities will be offered from noon to 3 p.m. on both days and tours of the Minerals of New York exhibition will be offered at 2 p.m. both days. Interested visitors are asked to meet in the museum’s main lobby five minutes before the tour begins. Admission is $5, children 12 and under are free.

New York State Museum is located at 222 Madison Avenue in Albany.

