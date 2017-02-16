 

Beginning 25th year of conservation programming and activities, MHLC opens Keleher Preserve to fat bikes

Feb 16, 2017

Beginning 25th year of conservation programming and activities, MHLC opens Keleher Preserve to fat bikes

VOORHEESVILLE — The Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy (MHLC) is hosting a Day of Fat Biking on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Keleher Preserve, sponsored by Stuyvesant Plaza’s Bountiful Bread.

Fat biking, a type of mountain biking with wide tires which allow bikers to navigate uneven terrain such as snow and sand, will provide a new way to experience the preserve. This will be the first time MHLC opens its beautiful Keleher Preserve, part of the Helderberg Escarpment and located at the top of Wolf Hill, to fat bikes.

“At our first outdoor event of our 25th year of conservation, the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy is joining with Bountiful Bread to bring the public an opportunity to get outside, meet new people, and see Keleher Preserve in a completely new way,” said MHLC Executive Director Mark King.

Brian White, owner of Bountiful Bread and an experienced mountain biker, will guide two rides at the event: at 10 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m.. Free soup and hot cocoa will be provided by Bountiful Bread, and a bonfire will be burning in the preserve parking lot for those who need to warm themselves up.

This will be the first outdoor event of dozens that will celebrate MHLC’s 25th year of conservation in 2017. Another thing to look for this month is the MHLC’s Capital Region Nature Passport, a new free booklet for explorers, adventurers, and naturalists of all ages featuring a collection of 25 micro-adventures that can be completed entirely within the forests and fields of MHLC’s public preserves and protected lands. From finding hidden habitat gems to trying out new trails, the passport encourages adventurers to pull on their boots and explore the wilderness. Free copies of the passport will be available at all MHLC preserve kiosks and at the Conservancy’s office at 425 Kenwood Avenue in Delmar.

In April, MHLC will partner with Ondatra Adventures to host a Hiking and Backpacking Tips and Tricks Workshop. In the summer and fall, the public is invited to a series of programs including birding hikes, new preserve openings, family wilderness craft programs, a Hike-a-Thon, and a special gala affair at Thacher Park’s new visitor center. Information on all events can be found on the MHLC website.

The fat biking event is free and open to all ages. Space is limited and participants are encouraged to reserve their spots in advance at www.mohawkhudson.org.

