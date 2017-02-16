Saddlewood Elementary School employee attacked in parking lot

COLONIE – Police are looking for a man who attacked a Saddlewood School employee on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

According to Lt. Robert Winn, a 31-year-old employee on the custodial staff was grabbed by the neck and pushed against her car at about 8:16 p.m.

She was able to get free, get into her vehicle and lock the doors.

The suspect ran away in an unknown direction.

The victim sustained minor scratches to her neck and did not require medical treatment.

The area was checked by Colonie police and K9s from the Schenectady Police Department and State Police.

The suspect’s intent is not known at this time.

He is described as a white male, about 30 years old with blond hair and a thin build and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt or jacket.

Anyone with any information about the incident or possible suspect is urged to contact the Colonie Police Department at 783-2744.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story