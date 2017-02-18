 

RCS LIBRARY: Winter break activities

Feb 18, 2017

RCS LIBRARY: Winter break activities

Mardi Gras Masks Art Lab

Create a one of a kind Mardi Gras mask, Tuesday, Feb 21, at 4 p.m.

Teen Gaming

Teen Gaming on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Elephant and Piggie Party

We’re throwing a birthday party for Mo Willems with our good pals Elephant and Piggy. Come listen to stories, make cards, play games, and eat cake on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 10:30 p.m.

Fun filled Friday

On Friday, Feb. 25, a family storytime is scheduled at 10:30 a.m., followed by a BUILD event involving Marble run, board book dominoes and marshmallow towers at 11 a.m. And, at 1 p.m. Then, at 1 p.m., watch the movie, “Trolls.”

— Carol Melewski

