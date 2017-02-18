RCS LIBRARY: Winter break activities

Feb 18, 2017 Spotlight News Blogs, Community Blogs, Culture, News, The Spot
Mardi Gras Masks Art Lab
Create a one of a kind Mardi Gras mask, Tuesday, Feb 21, at 4 p.m.
Teen Gaming
Teen Gaming on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Elephant and Piggie Party
We’re throwing a birthday party for Mo Willems with our good pals Elephant and Piggy. Come listen to stories, make cards, play games, and eat cake on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 10:30 p.m.
Fun filled Friday
On Friday, Feb. 25, a family storytime is scheduled at 10:30 a.m., followed by a BUILD event involving Marble run, board book dominoes and marshmallow towers at 11 a.m. And, at 1 p.m. Then, at 1 p.m., watch the movie, “Trolls.”
— Carol Melewski
