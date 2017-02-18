RCS LIBRARY: Winter break activities

Does this upcoming week's warm-up have you thinking about spring? Spring is one of the busiest times to sell homes and move. If you're looking to downsize and move to a unique, maintenance-free facility, come take a tour of The Spinney At Van Dyke this weekend. Our Model Cottage, located at 38 Provoost Place in Delmar is open Saturday and Sunday from 12PM - 4PM! We'll also be open this Presidents' Day!



Thank you to Spotlight Newspapers for this feature in this past week's publication. ... See MoreSee Less Spotlight Newspapers The Spinney at Van Dyke offers empty nesters unique living spaces www.spotlightnews.com/news/business/2017/02/18/the-spinney-at-van-dyke-offers-empty-nesters-uniqu...

On Monday, February 20th all Kinderhook Bank offices will be closed in celebration of President’s Day and will reopen on Tuesday, February 21st with normal business hours. ... See MoreSee Less

There was no feuding at The Massry Residence. We just feel like family.

The Massry Residence provides a wide variety of activities for the residents every day. Family Feud was a popular tv game show in the 80s and 90s. We had to really think what the answers would have been back in the day so that we could score the most points for our team. Some we got, and some we didn’t. ... See MoreSee Less

PJ Library will be in Village Square at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center at 11:00am tomorrow, Thursday, February 16th for a Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month program.



Story: The Mitten String, by Jennifer Roamer, illustrations by Kristina Swarner.

For children ages 6 months to 8 yrs. ... See MoreSee Less

Shout out to our newest FB fans…thanks so much – we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

Ann Finnegan, VP Finance Development presented Executive Director, Gary Schiro of the Hudson Opera House with Kinderhook Bank’s sustaining membership check today. To learn how you can help, visit www.hudsonoperahouse.org and become a friend! ... See MoreSee Less Hudson Opera House hudsonoperahouse.org

Join PJ Library Northeastern New York

February 16th at 11:00am

in Village Square at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center

for a Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month (JDAIM) program.

Amy Reed Drucker will be leading storytime and an activity surrounding this theme.

Featured Book: The Mitten String, by Jennifer Rosner, illustrations by Kristina Swarner

For children ages 6 mos through 8 years old ... See MoreSee Less