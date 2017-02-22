 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Bethlehem school bus driver arrested for child porn

Feb 22, 2017 Crime, News

Bethlehem school bus driver arrested for child porn

State Police arrested a Bethlehem Central School District bus driver on the felonies of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

David Haverly, 66, of Albany, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 22 after investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about an IP address in Albany that was downloading kiddie porn.

A search warrant was obtained and executed and Haverly was arrested. He was arraigned in Albany City Court and released to the custody of probation.

Officials do not believe Haverly, a bus driver with the district since 2006, had any inappropriate physical or verbal contact with children in his care, but officials are urging anyone who feels otherwise to call investigators at 783-3211.

The district immediately placed him on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

According to a statement by Superintendent Jody Monroe, prior to being hired, Haverly successfully passed mandated background checks that included fingerprinting.

During the 2016-17 school year, he worked as a driver on Route 65, which serves the middle school. Monroe is contacting the families of all students currently assigned to Haverly’s route.

“The safety and well-being of students is the district’s priority,” Monroe said in a statement.

Students or parents wishing to discuss the matter, or who may need counseling, are encouraged to contact the Director of Special Education and Student Services Kathy Johnston at 439-8886 or by email at kjohnston@bcsd.neric.org.

 

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

9 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to Mark R for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

5 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

On Monday, February 20th all Kinderhook Bank offices will be closed in celebration of President’s Day and will reopen on Tuesday, February 21st with normal business hours. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos — with Sharon Rosenblum.

6 days ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

There was no feuding at The Massry Residence. We just feel like family.
The Massry Residence provides a wide variety of activities for the residents every day. Family Feud was a popular tv game show in the 80s and 90s. We had to really think what the answers would have been back in the day so that we could score the most points for our team. Some we got, and some we didn’t. ... See MoreSee Less

There was no feuding at The Massry Residence. We just feel like family. The Massry Residence provides a wide variety of activities for the residents every day. Family Feud was a popular tv game show in the 80s and 90s. We had to really think what the answers would have been back in the day so that we could score the most points for our team. Some we got, and some we didn’t.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

7 days ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

PJ Library will be in Village Square at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center at 11:00am tomorrow, Thursday, February 16th for a Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month program.

Story: The Mitten String, by Jennifer Roamer, illustrations by Kristina Swarner.
For children ages 6 months to 8 yrs. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to our newest FB fans…thanks so much – we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY! ... See MoreSee Less

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
MENU