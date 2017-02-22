Bethlehem school bus driver arrested for child porn

Feb 22, 2017 Spotlight News Crime, News
State Police arrested a Bethlehem Central School District bus driver on the felonies of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.
David Haverly, 66, of Albany, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 22 after investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about an IP address in Albany that was downloading kiddie porn.
A search warrant was obtained and executed and Haverly was arrested. He was arraigned in Albany City Court and released to the custody of probation.
Officials do not believe Haverly, a bus driver with the district since 2006, had any inappropriate physical or verbal contact with children in his care, but officials are urging anyone who feels otherwise to call investigators at 783-3211.
The district immediately placed him on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.
According to a statement by Superintendent Jody Monroe, prior to being hired, Haverly successfully passed mandated background checks that included fingerprinting.
During the 2016-17 school year, he worked as a driver on Route 65, which serves the middle school. Monroe is contacting the families of all students currently assigned to Haverly’s route.
“The safety and well-being of students is the district’s priority,” Monroe said in a statement.
Students or parents wishing to discuss the matter, or who may need counseling, are encouraged to contact the Director of Special Education and Student Services Kathy Johnston at 439-8886 or by email at kjohnston@bcsd.neric.org.
Feb 17, 2017 0
Feb 14, 2017 0
Feb 08, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Feb 22, 2017 0
Feb 22, 2017 0
Feb 22, 2017 0
Feb 22, 2017 0
2 hours ago
Kinderhook Bank Corp. Reports Record Results for 2016! CEO & President, John A. Balli reported to shareholders that total assets at December 31, 2016 and net income for 2016 were at record levels! Read the entire press release at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/file.aspx?IID=1032886&FID=37904540 ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank Corp. Reports Record Results for 2016KINDERHOOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kinderhook Bank Corp., (OTCQB:NUBK) the holding company for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook, reported that total assets at December 31, 2016 and net income fo...
9 hours ago
Shout out to Mark R for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
Come on in to any Kinderhook Bank branch and enjoy complimentary refreshments for you, lollipops for the kids, and treats for your pets. We’re people and pet friendly!
www.kinderhookbank.com ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared Spotlight Newspapers's post.
4 days ago
Does this upcoming week's warm-up have you thinking about spring? Spring is one of the busiest times to sell homes and move. If you're looking to downsize and move to a unique, maintenance-free facility, come take a tour of The Spinney At Van Dyke this weekend. Our Model Cottage, located at 38 Provoost Place in Delmar is open Saturday and Sunday from 12PM - 4PM! We'll also be open this Presidents' Day!
Thank you to Spotlight Newspapers for this feature in this past week's publication. ... See MoreSee Less
5 days ago
On Monday, February 20th all Kinderhook Bank offices will be closed in celebration of President’s Day and will reopen on Tuesday, February 21st with normal business hours. ... See MoreSee Less
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos — with Sharon Rosenblum.
6 days ago
There was no feuding at The Massry Residence. We just feel like family.
The Massry Residence provides a wide variety of activities for the residents every day. Family Feud was a popular tv game show in the 80s and 90s. We had to really think what the answers would have been back in the day so that we could score the most points for our team. Some we got, and some we didn’t. ... See MoreSee Less
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community
7 days ago
PJ Library will be in Village Square at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center at 11:00am tomorrow, Thursday, February 16th for a Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month program.
Story: The Mitten String, by Jennifer Roamer, illustrations by Kristina Swarner.
For children ages 6 months to 8 yrs. ... See MoreSee Less
Shout out to our newest FB fans…thanks so much – we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
Ann Finnegan, VP Finance Development presented Executive Director, Gary Schiro of the Hudson Opera House with Kinderhook Bank’s sustaining membership check today. To learn how you can help, visit www.hudsonoperahouse.org and become a friend! ... See MoreSee Less
HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY! ... See MoreSee Less