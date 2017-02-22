Bethlehem school bus driver arrested for child porn

State Police arrested a Bethlehem Central School District bus driver on the felonies of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

David Haverly, 66, of Albany, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 22 after investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about an IP address in Albany that was downloading kiddie porn.

A search warrant was obtained and executed and Haverly was arrested. He was arraigned in Albany City Court and released to the custody of probation.

Officials do not believe Haverly, a bus driver with the district since 2006, had any inappropriate physical or verbal contact with children in his care, but officials are urging anyone who feels otherwise to call investigators at 783-3211.

The district immediately placed him on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

According to a statement by Superintendent Jody Monroe, prior to being hired, Haverly successfully passed mandated background checks that included fingerprinting.

During the 2016-17 school year, he worked as a driver on Route 65, which serves the middle school. Monroe is contacting the families of all students currently assigned to Haverly’s route.

“The safety and well-being of students is the district’s priority,” Monroe said in a statement.

Students or parents wishing to discuss the matter, or who may need counseling, are encouraged to contact the Director of Special Education and Student Services Kathy Johnston at 439-8886 or by email at kjohnston@bcsd.neric.org.

