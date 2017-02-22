The tradition of caring continues at Kingsway

It was 42 years ago that Kingsway Arms Nursing Center opened. The year was 1975 – when “Jaws” was the movie hit of the summer. Since that time, Kingsway has been providing quality care and a meaningful life for residents specializing in emphasizing an individual’s highest level of functioning within a safe, comfortable living environment.

The self-contained, 25-acre Kingsway Community campus is family-owned and operated. Whether living independently, in assisted living, memory care, or requiring skilled nursing or short-term rehabilitation, each resident can expect a variety of benefits and services from a dedicated staff of warm, caring professionals.

If you aren’t ready to come to Kingsway, Kingsway can come to you via Kingsway Home Care Service, where companions, aides or nurses can be of assistance in your own home. Having some help with laundry, housekeeping, meal preparation or errands can often make a big difference.

There is also an adult social day program for seniors who want to get out of the house and spend the day at Kingsway enjoying activities and socialization. For longer stays of one to six weeks, a Respite program is available within assisted living.

Some seniors need assistance with medications and personal care.

Kingsway Manor Assisted Living provides such assistance along with restaurant-style dining for all meals, housekeeping, linen service, and transportation so residents can relax and enjoy the many social and intellectual activities. Enhanced assisted living levels of care are also available so residents can age-in-place.

Kingsway recognizes that each resident has individual and specific needs relating to their medical, physical, emotional and social well-being. Therefore, the numerous activities and programs offered at each level of care engage each resident, enhance socialization, maximize independence and increase quality of life.

Kingsway Community is more than senior living, it is a lifestyle. In addition to skilled nursing, rehabilitation, assisted living, memory care and home care, the campus offers three separate apartment buildings for independent seniors, each providing different services. Those services range from maintenance and transportation to fine dining, weekly housekeeping, linen service and the potential for a full social calendar.

For seniors who have spent too many years alone or been responsible for a household, community living can bring welcome relief. Residents quickly discover a whole new world awaits them – a world of social events, education programs and meals guaranteed to please the palate. The benefits of senior living and that sense of belonging that comes from having others care is only the beginning. There is peace of mind knowing that preferred consideration at the skilled nursing facility on campus can take place if the need arises.

While initially the challenge of a move may seem overwhelming, once the destination has been chosen, the rest falls nicely into place. Residents soon find that the environment created at Kingsway ensures friends are made, burdens shared and days are more carefree. Call Kingsway at (518) 393-8800 to schedule a tour and see for yourself why so many people call Kingsway home.

Visit www.kingswaycommunity.com for more details.

