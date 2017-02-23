 

County Executive taking nominations for Albany County’s most dedicated volunteers

Feb 23, 2017 Albany County, Community, News, Towns

From the Office of Albany County Executive Dan McCoy:

Calling for Nominations for Albany County’s Finest Citizens;
County Executive to honor 2017 Volunteers

 

Volunteers are ordinary citizens with extraordinary hearts. Albany County benefits greatly from the efforts of individuals who donate their time and energy to make the community a better place to live. It is important for us to say thank you to the volunteers who go above and beyond in Albany County. Do you know someone who should be recognized?

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy is asking you to nominate the most dedicated and passionate volunteers you know in Albany County for the Albany County Executive’s Volunteer Award. The clock is ticking and the deadline for nominations is Monday, March 13.

The submission process is easy! Simply go to albanycounty.com to get the nomination form.  You can find it on the rotating image on the main page.  Fill out the form and attach a one-page summary explaining why this person should be recognized. All Albany County residents are eligible for the award.

MENU