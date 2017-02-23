Two indicted for allegedly killing 1-year-old

Feb 23, 2017 Spotlight News Albany County, Crime, News, Towns
ALBANY – Two people were indicted on Thursday, Feb. 23 for allegedly killing a 1-year-old infant.
David Bridges, 22, of Troy, is charged with murder, manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.
Rebecca Patrick, 21, of Albany, is charged with two misdemeanors of endangering the welfare of a child.
According to District Attorney David Soares, the infant was in the care of Bridges on Feb. 6 at a residence on South Allen Street in Albany.
The indictment alleges Bridges, “under circumstances evincing a depraved indifference to human life, did allegedly recklessly engage in conduct which created a gra
ve risk of death that ultimately resulted in the death of a 1-year-old child.”
Additionally, the indictment alleges that between Dec. 14, 2016 and Feb. 6, Bridges and Patrick “knowingly engaged in conduct in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of the same 1-year-old infant.”
Bridges pleaded not guilty and was remanded back to the Albany County Correctional Facility.
Patrick pleaded not guilty and was released by the Court to the Supervision of the Department of
Probation.
No new court dates have been scheduled at this time.
Special Victims Unit Bureau Chief Shannon Sarfoh and Assistant District Attorney Jennifer McCanney are prosecuting.
Feb 07, 2017 0
Dec 05, 2016 0
Oct 28, 2016 0
Feb 23, 2017 0
Feb 23, 2017 0
Feb 23, 2017 0
Feb 23, 2017 0
9 hours ago
It doesn’t get much more pet-friendly than this…Norris waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank Corp. Reports Record Results for 2016! CEO & President, John A. Balli reported to shareholders that total assets at December 31, 2016 and net income for 2016 were at record levels! Read the entire press release at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/file.aspx?IID=1032886&FID=37904540 ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank Corp. Reports Record Results for 2016KINDERHOOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kinderhook Bank Corp., (OTCQB:NUBK) the holding company for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook, reported that total assets at December 31, 2016 and net income fo...
Shout out to Mark R for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
Come on in to any Kinderhook Bank branch and enjoy complimentary refreshments for you, lollipops for the kids, and treats for your pets. We’re people and pet friendly!
www.kinderhookbank.com ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared Spotlight Newspapers's post.
5 days ago
Does this upcoming week's warm-up have you thinking about spring? Spring is one of the busiest times to sell homes and move. If you're looking to downsize and move to a unique, maintenance-free facility, come take a tour of The Spinney At Van Dyke this weekend. Our Model Cottage, located at 38 Provoost Place in Delmar is open Saturday and Sunday from 12PM - 4PM! We'll also be open this Presidents' Day!
Thank you to Spotlight Newspapers for this feature in this past week's publication. ... See MoreSee Less
6 days ago
On Monday, February 20th all Kinderhook Bank offices will be closed in celebration of President’s Day and will reopen on Tuesday, February 21st with normal business hours. ... See MoreSee Less
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos — with Sharon Rosenblum.
1 week ago
There was no feuding at The Massry Residence. We just feel like family.
The Massry Residence provides a wide variety of activities for the residents every day. Family Feud was a popular tv game show in the 80s and 90s. We had to really think what the answers would have been back in the day so that we could score the most points for our team. Some we got, and some we didn’t. ... See MoreSee Less
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community
1 week ago
PJ Library will be in Village Square at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center at 11:00am tomorrow, Thursday, February 16th for a Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month program.
Story: The Mitten String, by Jennifer Roamer, illustrations by Kristina Swarner.
For children ages 6 months to 8 yrs. ... See MoreSee Less
Shout out to our newest FB fans…thanks so much – we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
Ann Finnegan, VP Finance Development presented Executive Director, Gary Schiro of the Hudson Opera House with Kinderhook Bank’s sustaining membership check today. To learn how you can help, visit www.hudsonoperahouse.org and become a friend! ... See MoreSee Less