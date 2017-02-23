Two indicted for allegedly killing 1-year-old

ALBANY – Two people were indicted on Thursday, Feb. 23 for allegedly killing a 1-year-old infant.

David Bridges, 22, of Troy, is charged with murder, manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

Rebecca Patrick, 21, of Albany, is charged with two misdemeanors of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to District Attorney David Soares, the infant was in the care of Bridges on Feb. 6 at a residence on South Allen Street in Albany.

The indictment alleges Bridges, “under circumstances evincing a depraved indifference to human life, did allegedly recklessly engage in conduct which created a gra

ve risk of death that ultimately resulted in the death of a 1-year-old child.”

Additionally, the indictment alleges that between Dec. 14, 2016 and Feb. 6, Bridges and Patrick “knowingly engaged in conduct in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of the same 1-year-old infant.”

Bridges pleaded not guilty and was remanded back to the Albany County Correctional Facility.

Patrick pleaded not guilty and was released by the Court to the Supervision of the Department of

Probation.

No new court dates have been scheduled at this time.

Special Victims Unit Bureau Chief Shannon Sarfoh and Assistant District Attorney Jennifer McCanney are prosecuting.

