Newest deputy looking to take a bite out of crime

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office new recruit is looking to take a bite out of crime.

Deputy Rice is the department’s seventh K-9, a German Shepherd named after former Sheriff William Rice Jr., who headed up the department from 1962-67 and again in the 70s.

Sheriff Craig Apple made the announcement on his Facebook page.

“Ladies and gentlemen meet out latest addition to our K-9 family,” the sheriff wrote.

