Retirement planning is essential for entrepreneurs

Feb 24, 2017 Spotlight News News
A countless number of small businesses lack a retirement plan.
This is a startling fact, especially when considering that a retirement plan can help an entrepreneur achieve long-term financial goals, and attract and retain loyal employees.
Running a small business is difficult. As an entrepreneur, you have numerous issues to juggle and may find yourself forced into matters that are beyond your expertise. You are likely to be crunched for time, and may even place some beneficial initiatives on the back burner. Unfortunately, business owners, especially ones with a handful of employees, do not take advantage of the basic retirement plans available to them because of the misconception such plans are complicated and time consuming.
However, retirement investing can be easily understood and administered.
Ask yourself, “Who is saving for my future?” Just like many aspects of your operation, you have to be proactive and save for your own retirement. Small business owners tend to pay themselves last, but I recommend you get into the habit of treating your retirement contributions like a monthly bill and pay yourself first.
Small business retirement plans are an ideal way to save for those golden years. Firstly, contributions for both you and your employees can be a tax deduction for the business. Secondly, contributions can grow tax-deferred until you withdraw your money in the future.
Two effective, and easy to implement, options available to small businesses are the Simplified Employee Pension (SEP) IRA and Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees (SIMPLE) IRA. Both plans offer low-cost, tax-advantaged retirement savings opportunities for self-employed individuals and small business owners.
A SEP IRA often works well if you are the only employee of the business, or if it is just you and your spouse. A SIMPLE IRA is good for those who want to help not only themselves, but their employees as well.
Additionally, if you have a SEP or SIMPLE plan through your company, you may also invest in your own Traditional or Roth IRA to supplement your retirement savings.
A good retirement plan can make it easier for an entrepreneur to achieve their financial objectives. It can also help attract and retain loyal employees while offering them the potential opportunity to grow their savings tax-deferred and retire comfortably. As Ben Franklin said, “You may delay, but time will not.”
Peter Sweetser is a Retirement Plans Specialist at Fenimore Asset Management headquartered in Cobleskill, N.Y. with a branch office in Albany.
Feb 24, 2017 0
Feb 24, 2017 0
Feb 23, 2017 0
Feb 23, 2017 0
24 hours ago
It doesn’t get much more pet-friendly than this…Norris waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank Corp. Reports Record Results for 2016! CEO & President, John A. Balli reported to shareholders that total assets at December 31, 2016 and net income for 2016 were at record levels! Read the entire press release at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/file.aspx?IID=1032886&FID=37904540 ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank Corp. Reports Record Results for 2016KINDERHOOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kinderhook Bank Corp., (OTCQB:NUBK) the holding company for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook, reported that total assets at December 31, 2016 and net income fo...
Shout out to Mark R for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
3 days ago
Come on in to any Kinderhook Bank branch and enjoy complimentary refreshments for you, lollipops for the kids, and treats for your pets. We’re people and pet friendly!
www.kinderhookbank.com ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared Spotlight Newspapers's post.
6 days ago
Does this upcoming week's warm-up have you thinking about spring? Spring is one of the busiest times to sell homes and move. If you're looking to downsize and move to a unique, maintenance-free facility, come take a tour of The Spinney At Van Dyke this weekend. Our Model Cottage, located at 38 Provoost Place in Delmar is open Saturday and Sunday from 12PM - 4PM! We'll also be open this Presidents' Day!
Thank you to Spotlight Newspapers for this feature in this past week's publication. ... See MoreSee Less
7 days ago
On Monday, February 20th all Kinderhook Bank offices will be closed in celebration of President’s Day and will reopen on Tuesday, February 21st with normal business hours. ... See MoreSee Less
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos — with Sharon Rosenblum.
1 week ago
There was no feuding at The Massry Residence. We just feel like family.
The Massry Residence provides a wide variety of activities for the residents every day. Family Feud was a popular tv game show in the 80s and 90s. We had to really think what the answers would have been back in the day so that we could score the most points for our team. Some we got, and some we didn’t. ... See MoreSee Less
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community
1 week ago
PJ Library will be in Village Square at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center at 11:00am tomorrow, Thursday, February 16th for a Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month program.
Story: The Mitten String, by Jennifer Roamer, illustrations by Kristina Swarner.
For children ages 6 months to 8 yrs. ... See MoreSee Less
Shout out to our newest FB fans…thanks so much – we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
Ann Finnegan, VP Finance Development presented Executive Director, Gary Schiro of the Hudson Opera House with Kinderhook Bank’s sustaining membership check today. To learn how you can help, visit www.hudsonoperahouse.org and become a friend! ... See MoreSee Less