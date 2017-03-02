DOC’S DIARY: Where are they now?

Mar 02, 2017 Spotlight News Doc's Diary, News, Opinion, Schools
I always enjoy “where are they now” stories on television. We get to reminisce about our favorite shows from days gone by and see what happened to our favorite stars as they grew up or grew old. The state of public education under the administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo is eerily akin to those “where are they now” shows.
For instance, on Jan. 3, 2013, a headline in the Albany media proclaimed that, “Cuomo touts school changes!” The article featured ideas from the governor’s Commission on Education, a group of high ranking business and education leaders and even some New York state legislators (governor.ny.gov/puttingstudentsfirst/bios) who were charged by the governor to set the agenda for education reform in New York state.
However, a visit to the group’s website (governor.ny.gov/puttingstudentsfirst) leads one to believe that this group has gone the way of those long ago TV stars. In short, they are no where to be found and have not been heard from in a long time. It makes one wonder what happened to the group and to the public dollars devoted to their work. Where are they now?
Additionally, the governor, in his State of the State speech (heck we don’t even have those any more) in January 2012 appointed himself the chief lobbyist for New York state students. According to him the only group in education who do not employ lobbyists.
It appears the governor has either lost interest in that position or that he is the quietest lobbyist in the history of lobbying. In addition to his disappearing act in this area, the governor has had nothing to say for the longest time about the teacher evaluation system he personally crafted, and he has been conspicuously absent from the fire storm surrounding the implementation of the common core standards. Again, millions of public dollars have been devoted to these items. Where are they now?
It is time to stop hiding out and to admit that many mistakes have been made in the name of improving education. The common core implementation, teacher evaluation, funding for public education and related topics need to be moved to the front burner and now.
It is 2017 and New York state still does not provide universal Pre-Kindergarten or full day kindergarten programs in all schools. If I were the lobbyist for the students of New York, I think I would start there. If we don’t, in about 13 years, we will ask of this year’s pre-K class, “Where are they now?”
Dr. John Metallo is a retired teacher and administrator. Among the positions he has held are principal of Albany High School and adjunct instructor at the University at Albany and SUNY Plattsburgh. He lives in Slingerlands and can be reached at 518-577-7530 or at johngmetallo@live.com
Feb 06, 2017 0
Dec 08, 2016 0
Nov 18, 2016 0
Oct 28, 2016 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
4 hours ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to sponsor the 2017 North Colonie Youth Baseball program again this year! Go Bison! www.ncyba.com/ ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared a The Kensey on Elliot.
1 day ago
Congratulations to Kinderhook Bank Corp. Board Member Brian Hart on the ribbon-cutting and grand opening today of his latest venture in East Greenbush, The Kensey on Elliot. Check it out! www.facebook.com/thekensey/ ... See MoreSee Less
Ribbon cutting at the Kensey on Elliot!
2 days ago
Thanks to our new Facebook fans who liked us last week...we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
3 days ago
Kinderhook Bank welcomes Valerie Cooper, Commercial Portfolio Manager! Valerie was previously with Citizens Bank in Albany, NY as a Business Credit Services Officer. “Valerie brings very strong underwriting and credit analyst skills to our growing commercial lending team at Kinderhook Bank,” said Senior Vice President, Lee Carman. Cooper holds a Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and lives in Clifton Park with her family. ... See MoreSee Less
6 days ago
Be sure to check out Kinderhook Bank in the “Spotlight On Business 2017” at www.spotlightnews.com/news/business/2017/02/20/a-bank-in-touch-with-hometown-pride/ ... See MoreSee Less
A bank in touch with hometown prideKinderhook Bank first opened for business in October 1853, and continues to thrive today in the small pocket of community banking. “That’s really the strength of Kinderhook Bank, we truly are ful...
It doesn’t get much more pet-friendly than this…Norris waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank Corp. Reports Record Results for 2016! CEO & President, John A. Balli reported to shareholders that total assets at December 31, 2016 and net income for 2016 were at record levels! Read the entire press release at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/file.aspx?IID=1032886&FID=37904540 ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank Corp. Reports Record Results for 2016KINDERHOOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kinderhook Bank Corp., (OTCQB:NUBK) the holding company for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook, reported that total assets at December 31, 2016 and net income fo...
Shout out to Mark R for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
Come on in to any Kinderhook Bank branch and enjoy complimentary refreshments for you, lollipops for the kids, and treats for your pets. We’re people and pet friendly!
www.kinderhookbank.com ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared Spotlight Newspapers's post.
2 weeks ago
Does this upcoming week's warm-up have you thinking about spring? Spring is one of the busiest times to sell homes and move. If you're looking to downsize and move to a unique, maintenance-free facility, come take a tour of The Spinney At Van Dyke this weekend. Our Model Cottage, located at 38 Provoost Place in Delmar is open Saturday and Sunday from 12PM - 4PM! We'll also be open this Presidents' Day!
Thank you to Spotlight Newspapers for this feature in this past week's publication. ... See MoreSee Less