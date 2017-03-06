 

Albany Law School to host symposium this week on local opioid epidemic and the law

The Albany Government Law Review will be holding its 12th annual symposium on Thursday, March 9, entitled “Script to Street: Opioids and the Law in the Capital District.”

The event will feature two panel discussions with local judges, attorneys, doctors, and other experts at the frontline of the opioid epidemic. The first panel will explore legal, behavioral, and medicinal alternatives to incarceration. The second panel will focus on recovery and treatment plans, from drug treatment courts to programs outside of the courtroom.

The event is free and open to the public. A reception will follow.

Four free CLE credits in Professional Practice will be offered.

Register Online Here.

Panel 1: Alternatives to Incarceration: Legal, Behavioral, and Medicinal

10 a.m. – Noon

• Introduction: Andrew McKenna ’96, Former DOJ Attorney and Author, Sheer Madness

• Moderator: Anthony Paul Farley, James Campbell Matthews Distinguished Professor of Jurisprudence, Albany Law School

• Sheriff Craig Apple Sr., Albany County Sheriff’s Department

• Karen Heggen, Saratoga County District Attorney

• Hon. Stephen Herrick ’72, Albany County Public Defender

• Cortney Lovell, Recovering Addict, Member, NYS Heroin Task Force

• Dr. Adrian Morris, Psychiatrist, Four Winds Saratoga and Union Counseling Behavioral Health Center

• Dr. Anne Nafziger, St. Peter’s Addiction Recovery Center (SPARC)

• Stephen Signore ’90, Schenectady County Public Defender

• Christopher Wilkins Sr., Consultant for Vivitrol

Panel 2: Treatment Programs: In and Out of the Courtroom

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

• Introduction: Daniel Dykes, Recovering Addict

• Moderator: Vincent Bonventre, Justice Robert H. Jackson Distinguished Professor of Law, Albany Law School

• Joel Abelove ’95, Rensselaer County District Attorney

• Daniel Ciarmiello ’15, Assistant Public Defender, Schenectady County

• Dr. Susan Ferrary, St. Peter’s Addiction Recovery Center (SPARC)

• Micky Jimenez, Regional Operator, Capital District Camino Nuevo

• Andrew McKenna ’96, Former DOJ Attorney and Author, Sheer Madness

• Hon. Vincent Reilly Jr. ’67, State Supreme Court Justice

• Tara Thomas, Managed Care Pharmacist, Lead for State Programs, CDPHP

Reception to follow.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Bearese at ebearese@albanylaw.edu.

Click here for directions to Albany Law School.

Albany Law School Institute of Legal Studies has been certified by the New York State Continuing Legal Education Board as an accredited provider of Continuing Legal Education in the State of New York. This conference has been accredited as a source of 4 professional practice continuing legal education credits for all attorneys in New York State. For financial hardship guidelines, please call the Institute of Legal Studies at (518) 472-5888.

