SPOTTED: Storm cleanup and fun in the snow

Stella packed a wallop.

According to the National Weather Service, it was the sixth most snow ever in the month of March.

With accumulation anywhere from 17 to 30 inches across the Capital District, it’s still well short of the record set on March 11 through March 14 in 1888 when 46.7 inches of snow fell in Albany.

Most Schools, businesses and government agencies shut down on Tuesday, March 14, but things were getting back to normal a day later as crews were getting a grip on clean up efforts.

Meanwhile, a number of schools opted to take another day off and others delayed the start of the school day.

A group of teens tried sledding at Normanside Country Club in Bethlehem, but the snow was too soft and powdery in most of the spots they tried so they kept searching through the blowing snow for a suitable hill.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story