SPOTTED: Storm cleanup and fun in the snow

Mar 15, 2017 Jim Franco Galleries, News, The Spot, Towns
Stella packed a wallop.
According to the National Weather Service, it was the sixth most snow ever in the month of March.
With accumulation anywhere from 17 to 30 inches across the Capital District, it’s still well short of the record set on March 11 through March 14 in 1888 when 46.7 inches of snow fell in Albany.
Most Schools, businesses and government agencies shut down on Tuesday, March 14, but things were getting back to normal a day later as crews were getting a grip on clean up efforts.
Meanwhile, a number of schools opted to take another day off and others delayed the start of the school day.
A group of teens tried sledding at Normanside Country Club in Bethlehem, but the snow was too soft and powdery in most of the spots they tried so they kept searching through the blowing snow for a suitable hill.
Mar 14, 2017 0
Mar 15, 2017 0
Mar 15, 2017 0
Mar 12, 2017 0
Mar 10, 2017 0
Kinderhook Bank shared Albany Business Review's post.
7 hours ago
Exciting news! ... See MoreSee Less
Shout out to our new FB fans...Sandy M, Dawn KS, Jennifer S, Tanya CW, Ellen W, Rita LB, Jillian W, Ann K, Josh C, Beth W, Carl Q and Ashley W...we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank offices are closed today except our Kinderhook Main Office and Operations which will close at 11am due to winter weather conditions. Check back here for further updates. Be safe! ... See MoreSee Less
For up to date info on Kinderhook Bank weather closings, please continue to check our Facebook page. Stay safe! ... See MoreSee Less
Be sure to check out the March issue of the Chatham Press featuring our very own,Donna Casey, AVP & Branch Manager of Kinderhook Bank in Chatham! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank with Kelli Cavagnaro.
2 days ago
This cute little guy came to visit the Kinderhook branch last week…his name is Norton and is the four-legged nephew of Kelli Cavagnaro. People and pet-friendly! ... See MoreSee Less
Heather Powell
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community
6 days ago
At Daughters of Sarah Senior Community, families gather together to celebrate with each other and to enjoy each other’s company. Special times. Special memories. Here, four generations are together to celebrate a birthday. ... See MoreSee Less
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community shared their event.
6 days ago
The registration page is up for Chop, Mix & Roll! Register at www.daughtersofsarah.org/foundation/chop17/chop17.html
2017 Chop, Mix & Roll
Food
Fun
Friends
Wine
$20 per person - buy your tickets online at www.daughtersofsarah.org/foundation/chop17/chop17.html
or Call Talya at 518-724-3261 ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Clinton Heights Fire Department's event.
1 week ago
Clinton Heights Fire Dept is fundraising for Alina Deyette, a child in the fire district who needs help! Kinderhook Bank is proud to support their efforts. A pasta dinner is being held on March 25 from 3-7pm. Visit Clinton Heights FD Ziti Dinner Fund Raiser for more info.
Clinton Heights FD Ziti Dinner Fund Raiser
1 week ago
The Kids Need Music organization is raising money to provide instruments to the Hudson City School District music programs this year with a concert featuring masters students at Bard College on June 3rd. Kinderhook Bank is proud to support their efforts! Contact Craig Bender at craig@KidsNeedMusic.US or call 518-929-2290 for more information. ... See MoreSee Less