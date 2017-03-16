Colonie police look for missing elderly man

COLONIE – Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing elderly man.

Jose Reyes, 77, was last seen at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15. At that time, he was driving his 2014 Honda Civic on Central Avenue near Everett Road.

He was contacted by phone during the early morning hours of Thursday, March 16 and appeared to have been lost or confused. There has been no contact with him since 5:30 a.m.

Reyes is 5-foot, eight inches tall, about 155 pounds and has grey, thinning hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a leather jacket, tan boots and a Yankees baseball hat.

The license plate number on his Honda is AJW8124.

Anyone who has seen Reyes or vehicle is asked to contact the Colonie Police Department Investigations Unit at 518-783-2754.

