GUILDERLAND LIBRARY: Influence your library

If you want to have a voice in how the Guilderland Public Library serves your community, here’s your chance: Consider running for one of the two seats on the Board of Trustees that will be up for election on May 16.

Incumbents and new candidates may run for a permanent Board seat by following the steps outlined below. The May 16 election for Library Trustees is concurrent with votes on the Library Budget, School District Budget, and election of members of the School Board.

To start the process of running for the Library Board, stop by the Library and pick up an information packet. When you pick up the packet, you must provide your name, address, and phone number; this information is required by the School District. Note: Completed nomination packets must be filed with the Clerk of the Guilderland Central School District on or before Monday, April 17.

Your packet includes a memo from the Director, the Library Bylaws, and a document titled On Being a Board Member, which outlines the responsibilities and opportunities the position entails. There is also a two-page biographical information sheet, which must be filled out and returned. This information is used in the Library’s publicity pertaining to the election. Everyone picking up a packet is encouraged to read all the information completely.

If you have questions on this, please call Library Director Tim Wiles at 456-2400 x 113, or the School District Clerk at 456-6200.

“Cliff Brucker & Full Circle”

Cliff Brucker, jazz drummer and pianist, and his exceptional sextet Full Circle, will perform classic jazz standards and original compositions at the Guilderland Public Library on Saturday, March 18, at 3 pm. This event is part of the library’s ongoing Concert Series.

Full Circle includes Leo Russo, tenor and alto sax; Larry Ham, piano; Dylan Canterbury, trumpet and flugelhorn; Mike Novakowski, guitar; Otto Gardner, bass. Individually, the six musicians have performed with both local and legendary jazz artists; together, they recently recorded the eponymous album, “Full Circle,” showcasing the uplifting swing and phrasing of saxophonist Leo Russo — “an exceptional and satisfying recording,” notes one jazz reviewer.

Family Research and the DAR

Interested in genealogy? Then come to the Library on Saturday, March 18, at 10:30, to learn how to use the historical and genealogical resources and services that The Daughters (and Sons) of the Revolution organizations offer. These groups have a wealth of information available for family history searchers. Presented Trudy Hutchinson will also provide information on how you can become a member if you wish.

— Mark Curielle

