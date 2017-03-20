Bronx man sentenced for ‘Vliet burglary

WALKER

ALBANY – A Bronx man was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison on Monday, March 20, after a jury convicted him of breaking into an apartment on 24th Street in Watervliet.

A neighbor called 911 on Dec. 1, 2016, after witnessing Tyshawn Walker break into the apartment.

Police responded and saw Walker leaving the scene. When Walker saw the officers, he dropped the items he stole and fled on foot. He was arrested after a brief foot chase when officers found him hiding in a nearby back yard.

Judge Debra Young sentenced him in Albany County Court, said District Attorney David Soares. Assistant District Attorney Michael Wetmore prosecuted this case.

