 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Bronx man sentenced for ‘Vliet burglary

Mar 20, 2017 Crime, News

Bronx man sentenced for ‘Vliet burglary

WALKER

ALBANY – A Bronx man was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison on Monday, March 20, after a jury convicted him of breaking into an apartment on 24th Street in Watervliet.

A neighbor called 911 on Dec. 1, 2016, after witnessing Tyshawn Walker break into the apartment.

Police responded and saw Walker leaving the scene. When Walker saw the officers, he dropped the items he stole and fled on foot. He was arrested after a brief foot chase when officers found him hiding in a nearby back yard.

Judge Debra Young sentenced him in Albany County Court, said District Attorney David Soares. Assistant District Attorney Michael Wetmore prosecuted this case.

 

 

Comment on this Story

CDPHP and CDTA partner on Capital District’s first bike-share program

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

1 hour ago

Kinderhook Bank

Look at these handsome guys – Forrest on the left and Levi on the right! They stopped by to say Hi! to our staff in the East Greenbush branch last week. And yes, they get as many treats as they want! ... See MoreSee Less

Look at these handsome guys – Forrest on the left and Levi on the right! They stopped by to say Hi! to our staff in the East Greenbush branch last week. And yes, they get as many treats as they want!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's video.

2 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Check it out!

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Radically fusing hip-hop and pop with classical, these violin maestros are on a perception-changing mission. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

3 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! ... See MoreSee Less

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

4 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Giving back to our communities is part of our history…this month employees held a $5 Jean day and raised $430 to support our local Rescue Squads and the Bank matched $$$$ as well. Thanks to everyone that donated! ... See MoreSee Less

Giving back to our communities is part of our history…this month employees held a $5 Jean day and raised $430 to support our local Rescue Squads and the Bank matched $$$$ as well. Thanks to everyone that donated!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

6 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to our new FB fans...Sandy M, Dawn KS, Jennifer S, Tanya CW, Ellen W, Rita LB, Jillian W, Ann K, Josh C, Beth W, Carl Q and Ashley W...we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

6 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Kinderhook Bank offices are closed today except our Kinderhook Main Office and Operations which will close at 11am due to winter weather conditions. Check back here for further updates. Be safe! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 7
  • Shares: 20
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

7 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

For up to date info on Kinderhook Bank weather closings, please continue to check our Facebook page. Stay safe! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 10
  • Shares: 9
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Be sure to check out the March issue of the Chatham Press featuring our very own,Donna Casey, AVP & Branch Manager of Kinderhook Bank in Chatham! ... See MoreSee Less

Be sure to check out the March issue of the Chatham Press featuring our very own,Donna Casey, AVP & Branch Manager of Kinderhook Bank in Chatham!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 10
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank with Kelli Cavagnaro.

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

This cute little guy came to visit the Kinderhook branch last week…his name is Norton and is the four-legged nephew of Kelli Cavagnaro. People and pet-friendly! ... See MoreSee Less

This cute little guy came to visit the Kinderhook branch last week…his name is Norton and is the four-legged nephew of Kelli Cavagnaro. People and pet-friendly!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 17
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 1

Comment on Facebook

Heather Powell

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
CONTENT MENU