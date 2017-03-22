EDITORIAL: People watching

It’s fun to observe human behavior as exhibited in the aftermath of a major snowstorm. You can do it in one of two ways, either by casually watching people maneuver through the new obstacles presented to us all. Or, you can look over the property surrounding them. It doesn’t truly give a window into the personality of each person. Really, it’s just another way of using one’s imagination as you sit idly by in a snow bank, or perhaps by a window in the comfort of your living room.

Opportunist: Walking down the sidewalk is a chore, as seldom is it cleared of snow the following morning. Hopefully you have on a pair of warm boots, because that snow is only going to make your ankles ache from the cold and strenuous workout you didn’t plan for. But, especially while walking in the middle of town, there’s a chance your trek will have a few clear spots in front of the storefronts the line Main Street. Such is the case of the savvy storeowner who is looking to keep business walking into the door. Such behavior only makes sense. Regardless if there’s a need to purchase something from the store, a hearty thank you is always something worth paying.

Living in denial: The forecast called for snow, but one can imagine that no action was taken to prepare based on the full amount of snow sitting on the driveway. All 20-plus inches of it. Your heart should ache for this person, especially if the conditions have not changed after the following day. A little sun and time spent for the snow to melt, and refreeze into ice, only makes the effort to shovel worse. Perhaps you’re thankful you decided to go out four times during the storm to shovel. It was a pain, but what a world of hurt would you be in to tackle this scenario. Perhaps a little help from you and neighbors would be appreciated.

Pragmatist: So is the person who properly serviced his snow blower in July, when everyone else has thoughts of barbecues and fun at the lake. The gas is fresh, the oil is topped off and the engine turns over on the first pull of the string. The end result is a swath of black top, meet by smooth walls of snow and perfect 90 degree angles from the driveway. If an engineer was going to design such snow removal, you imagine this is how it would appear. Obviously, this person prepared ahead and took the time to execute. You think he or she is likely at work, but chances are, it is a retired engineer or architect.

This is an offbeat way of observing your neighbor after a snowstorm. But, one should seriously take care to note the well being of your neighbor. Each January, the American heart Association warns of how heart attacks occur more often this time of year. That someone down the street may not be living in denial. He or she may need help clearing the driveway, the walkway, or the fire hydrant along the road. It’s common courtesy like this that helps us make a better community.

